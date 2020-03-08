Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bahrain F1 race will run without fans because of coronavirus concern

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates —  Bahrain’s Formula One race this month will be run without spectators over fears about the new coronavirus, the island kingdom announced Sunday, as Mideast stock markets fell sharply amid plummeting demand for crude oil and OPEC’s inability to agree on a production cut.

The decision by Bahrain is just the latest disruption felt by the Mideast over the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. The wider Mideast now has over 6,980 confirmed cases of the virus. The majority are in hard-hit Iran, where the reported death toll jumped by 25% Sunday to 194 out of 6,566 confirmed cases.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad’s announcement on the F1 was carried by the state-run Bahrain News Agency. The crown prince said the decision was “to preserve the safety of citizens, residents and racing fans.” The race is scheduled for March 22.

“As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility,” the Bahrain International Circuit said in a statement. “Given the continued spread of COVID-19 globally, convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time.”

Bahrain, an island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, has so far reported 79 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The kingdom has drastically cut air travel and urged residents who recently traveled from Iran to present themselves for testing, warning that those who don’t could face prosecution.

The decision to run the race with participants only was an extraordinary decision for Bahrain and F1. It cancelled its 2011 F1 race over Arab Spring protests there, but held the race in 2012 with fans in attendance.

The decision came as Australia is still set to hold its F1 Grand Prix on March 13 with spectators. F1 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joe Roberts finishes fourth in Moto2 opener; Nagashima wins at Qatar

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 8, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Tetsuta Nagashima emerged from a spirited four-way battle late in the 20-lap race to win the Moto2 season opener in Qatar, his first win in the class.

Joe Roberts, who became the first American to start from a Moto2 pole, finished fourth after briefly taking the lead with five laps remaining on his No. 16 Kalex bike.

Roberts, who rides for the American Racing team, had set track records on consecutive days of practice and qualifying earlier in the weekend at the Losail International Circuit near Doha.

It’s the first top-five finish in 42 Moto2 starts for the 22-year-old from Malibu, California. His previous best finish was 10th in his Moto2 debut in the 2017 race at the Czech Republic. He had finished no higher than 13th since until Sunday at Qatar.

Luca Marini led 13 of 20 laps but crashed on the last circuit. He was seen and released at the track medical center.

Albert Arenas won the earlier Moto3 race, giving KTM its 100th victory in the class.

The Grand Prix of Qatar opened the seasons Sunday for Moto2 and Moto3. The races from Qatar will air Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (and also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App).

The premier MotoGP class canceled its season opener at Qatar because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The season’s second race in Thailand also has been postponed.