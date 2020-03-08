During five NTT IndyCar Series race weekends this year, the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP team will have an additional member on its pit crew.
For the fourth consecutive year, Lincoln Tech will serve as the official technical school of Arrow McLaren SP, allowing for five students to serve as pit crew members in 2020.
“It’s one thing to put your logo on a race car; it’s another thing to become more engaged with the partner,” Lincoln Tech senior vice president of marketing Peter Tahnios said. “What they offered us and is an essential part of our partnership is what we refer to as the Mentorship Program, which allows our automotive, engineering and diesel students the opportunity to work as part of the team for a race weekend.”
During race weekends, Mentorship Program students will have the opportunity to attend team meetings, meet drivers Oliver Askew and Patricio O’Ward, run tires, assist with basic car prep and maintenance and shadow front end crew member Cole Jagger (a graduate of Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus).
Students in the Indianapolis campus’ computerized manufacturing program have been assisting the team by machining components for their race cars.
“Through our extended partnership with Lincoln Tech we are able to stay one step ahead of our competitors, not only through Lincoln Tech’s manufacturing resource but, most importantly, as a talent pipeline,” Arrow McLaren SP Managing Director Taylor Kiel said. “Our close proximity to the Indianapolis campus has provided us an opportunity to engage their students and resources in creative and meaningful ways which have positively impacted our organization on and off track. I’m also proud to say that through our partnership, we have hired multiple Lincoln Tech graduates that are contributing members of our race-winning organization and we look forward to identifying the next one.”
Lincoln Tech Mentorship Program students will join AMSP in the races at Long Beach, Circuit of Americas, the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, both rounds of the doubleheader weekend at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park and Road America.