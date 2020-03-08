NHRA

‘State of the NHRA’: 10 questions with NHRA president Glen Cromwell

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump gives an annual “State of the Union” address. Governors of most every state in the union have annual “State of the State” speeches.

NHRA president Glen Cromwell recently gave a “state of the NHRA” interview to NBC Sports, and like the U.S. President and most governors, Cromwell is quite bullish on where the drag racing organization is presently and where it’s headed.

NBC Sports spoke with Cromwell in advance of the third race of the 24-race NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season, the 51st annual Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, from March 12-15.

The event is considered one of the four “majors” on the NHRA tour, the others being the season-opening Winternationals (held last month in Pomona, Calif.), the U.S. Nationals on Labor Day weekend and the season-ending World Finals (also at Pomona).

The Gatornationals – or simply “the Gators” or “GatorNats” as many people refer to it – is arguably the second-largest race on the NHRA schedule, behind only the U.S. Nationals.

Here are excerpts from NBC Sports’ interview with Cromwell:

NBC SPORTS: How would you describe the ‘State of the NHRA’ today?

Cromwell: “The State of the NHRA is still very strong. We have a lot of momentum that kind of goes back to 2016. From then to 2020, really, we’ve seen all our key performance indicators going up.

“The only thing that slowed us down last year was we had 15 events that were impacted by weather. You take those out of the mix and you’d be saying the State of the NHRA is tremendous momentum. The only thing you’ve seen at Pomona and Phoenix (the first two races that have been held thus far this season) is the continued great upward momentum with the sport over the last four years.”

NBC SPORTS: What are the challenges that NHRA still faces?

Cromwell: “This is a challenge for all motorsports series and I’ll just sum it up with two words: ‘economic balance.’ Whether it’s the guys in NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, they’ll all tell you the same thing, they’re trying to find the balance of healthy race teams, healthy race tracks, healthy properties and of course doing that and keeping the entertainment level for our fans at the highest level. When you find that balance, you know you’ve got it going in the right direction. Are we there yet? No. Everybody’s got their challenges, but I like where we sit as a property/sanctioning body. I think there’s a lot of good things happening, but obviously there’s always a lot of work ahead to make things better. So we will never settle for where we are over the last four years. We are pushing forward on many levels.”

Eight-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, who has not competed since 2018, earns his fifth career win at his home track, Route 66 Raceway in suburban Chicago, in 2015. (Photo courtesy NHRA)

NBC SPORTS: There has been talk about IndyCar and NASCAR perhaps holding races together on the same weekend at select tracks where both series race at. Could you potentially run a weekend series with another sanctioning body? For example, Bristol Dragway is right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway. Likewise for Route 66 Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway, or The Strip and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Could NHRA do combination weekends with another series?

Cromwell: “We’ve talked about it. It’s been discussed internally. Are the conversations deep into the final (stage)? No, it’s not there. Obviously, all properties are looking at would that be a great opportunity for fans of all motorsports, because at the end of the day, we’re all part of the same family and we all have to grow together. If that opportunity came to the NHRA and it made sense, would we be open to it? Yeah, we would.”

NBC SPORTS: Could you see a possibility of joint race weekends with other sanctioning bodies in, say, the next 3-5 years?

Cromwell: “Just discussions are happening. Are we open to it? We’re open to explore the idea. I’d leave it at that.”

NBC SPORTS: One of the biggest challenges all motorsports series face is attracting new fans. What are some of the things NHRA is doing?

Cromwell: “It’s really all about setting up programs for new fans that have never been to our event before, because it is a little intimidating at first. We want to make it more welcoming for fans when they buy that ticket and walk into that gate and make sure they have all the information they need.

“One of the things is we plan to start an (social media) influencer program for next year. That touches new people, new eyeballs. We focus heavily on youth, particularly our Youth In Education program (young teens through first two years of college). We’re bringing in about 22 to 25 percent increases on the number of people we’re bringing in through the youth program.

“We’ve also started an exciting new job listing platform, ‘NHRA Launch’ with (former multi-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champ) Terry Vance.

“We are also giving private tours for new fans, plus we still have the greatest access for fans in motorsports, where they can walk through the pits and meet and talk to drivers and also get their autographs.”

Don ‘Snake’ Prudhomme will be visiting with fans at several races next season. He’s also a part-owner of Austin Prock’s Top Fuel dragster with John Force Racing. Photo courtesy Don Prudhomme.

NBC SPORTS: Attracting new fans is obviously good, but what about older drag racing fans? How do you bring them back out to the tracks or re-attract them and their interest in the sport?

Cromwell: “We will continue programs like the ‘Unfinished Business’ program we had last year at Gainesville, where fans that have been with us since the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, they’ll once again see folks like Don ‘Snake’ Prudhomme, Don Garlits, Shirley Muldowney, Warren Johnson, Ed ‘Ace’ McCulloch and other legends in the sports. … It makes fans want to come back. We have such a strong history and we don’t want to forget that history. We hope to have two legend drivers at many races next year, and that’s very important because we will be celebrating 70 years of the NHRA being in existence next year, as well.”

NBC SPORTS: NASCAR is expected to make significant changes to its schedule starting in 2021, with some races that traditionally are run at one point of the year potentially being moved to a different time of the season. Has NHRA considered moving some of its races at traditional points in the season to other times?

Cromwell: “It’s again the economic balance. At the end of the day, we’re going to look at making adjustments that puts the sport in a very strong, bullish position of economic balance and we’ll look at things.”

NBC SPORTS: Are there any plans to expand the schedule or move into other markets that the NHRA is not currently in?

Cromwell: “We’ve always looked at different markets but I think right now we like where we sit today. But obviously we’re evaluating our schedule and we’ll see how NASCAR changes theirs and we may have to adjust if they make drastic changes to theirs and locations and things like that.”

Two-time defending NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence celebrates last year’s title. Photo: NHRA.

NBC SPORTS: A number of current NHRA stars are getting up in age, like John Force (70 years old), Doug Kalitta (55) and Ron Capps (54). Can you discuss how NHRA is building its next crop of stars with folks such as Steve Torrence (36), Austin Prock (24), Leah Pritchett (31), Matt Hagan (37) and others?

Cromwell: “We’re going to promote these younger drivers and make stars of them. We’ll balance between John Force and a lot of our stars but also focus a lot on these younger drivers that are up and coming.

“Among the things we’re doing include programs where we’re putting them out in the public’s eye, social media is a big deal and more My Journey’s (2-4 minute behind the scenes videos). As I’ve always said, these drivers that have been with us for a long time, there will be a day when they leave the sport and I’m very confident we have new, young stars who will come in and fill those gaps, will do a wonderful job and will become stars within themselves.

“It’s like hockey, when Wayne Gretzky retired, people said hockey was done. Then there was Mario Lemieux and then Sidney Crosby came in and Alex Ovechkin. You have stars that will come in and fill those voids.”

NBC SPORTS: What are some of the other things that are encouraging about the sport going forward?

Cromwell: “In addition to new young full-time drivers like (Top Fuel driver) Austin Prock and others, we’re also encouraged that there are more part-time drivers who are coming on the scene and those who have been part-time for several years are even competing in more races than they typically do.

“We also are very happy with our partnership with Fox and FS1 (the current agreement runs through the end of the 2021 season).

“Really, overall, the sport is extremely healthy and the momentum is continuing where it has been the last four years.”

Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the fourth time

450 Main Results
Feld Entertainment Inc.
By Dan BeaverMar 7, 2020, 11:38 PM EST
Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen entered Round 10 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series tied in the points. Only one rider could leave with the lead. And with three previous wins on this track, Tomac was the favorite. Roczen had something to say about the matter, however.

Roczen, who leads the series in laps led at 82, held the top spot for the first 14 laps, but Tomac was up front when it mattered the most to take his fourth Daytona win and his fifth of the season.

Once again Tomac suffered a bad start that mired him in the pack. He battled outside the top five early with last week’s nemesis Justin Barcia and the 2019 champion Cooper Webb. After getting around Barcia, Tomac and Webb sliced through the field nose to tail as they caught the 2018 champion Jason Anderson.

While they battle for a spot on the podium, Roczen built a nine-second lead, but once Tomac resolved the conflict and settled into second, he set his sight on the leader and meticulously chased him down. With less than two minutes on the clock, Roczen bobbled in an off-camber turn. Tomac swerved hard left to get around the leader and powered through the next corner with the lead. He held it until the checkers.

“Tonight it was a little bit of patience in the beginning because the pace was really hard early on,” Tomac said on NBCSN after the race. “Somewhere about halfway is where I realized I had to get going and make the moves and the passes. And Kenny was out front again. I’m like, ‘I cannot lose these points right now because this is my good track.’ I just had to pin it; hold it open and get to the front.”

With his fourth victory, Tomac enters into a three-way tie for second in the Daytona Supercross with Jeff Stanton and Ryan Villopoto.

The designer of the track, Ricky Carmichael is the only rider with more at five.

“After he passed me I followed him and we kind of yo-yoed a little bit,” Roczen said. “I really tried to put a hard one in that last lap because we were definitely close.”

The top three riders finished in order at Daytona with Webb third in the race and maintaining his third-place position in the standings.

“I just got beat flat out,” Webb said from the podium. “We’ll go back to the drawing board.”

Webb is currently 29 points behind Tomac. The most a rider can earn in a single race is 26.

The next two riders in the standings rounded out the top five.

Fifth in points, Anderson finished fourth in the race.

Meanwhile Justin Barcia was fifth in the race and managed to hold onto his fourth-place position in the standings.

Garrett Marchbanks joined Travis Pastrana and Marvin Musquin as first-time winners at Daytona. Feld Entertainment Inc.

Garrett Marchbanks joined some heady company Saturday night. In 2000 Travis Pastrana won his first 250 race at Daytona. Marvin Musquin took his first win in 2013. In 2020: it was Marchbanks winning his first 250 Main on the same night that he won his first Heat. More impressive still, he had to hold off last year’s champion and current points leader Chase Sexton.

“I haven’t gotten a holeshot in I don’t know how long,” Marchbanks said. “Chase has been riding good all season long so far and I had to ride smart. … I knew he wasn’t going to give up. (I thought) don’t look back, just keep on going.”

The box score reveals Marchbanks led every lap, but Sexton did not make it easy. He pressured Marchbanks throughout the race, never falling behind by more than two seconds until the checkers waved. It was a two-man show as Marchbanks and Sexton finished nine seconds ahead of third.

Sexton padded his points lead with his second-place finish. He was frustrated with how he ran all weekend, but in the end he took consolation in the fact that he extended his points lead to 10 over Shane McElrath.

“I’m going into Indianapolis, my home track, with the red plate and that’s all that matters,” Sexton said.

Coming off a disappointing 19th-place finish at Atlanta, Jeremy Martin earned his second podium in four races.

RJ Hampshire finished fourth, but was able to gain only one point on McElrath in the bid for second in the standings.

Hampshire and the field had a much greater opportunity to make up ground on McElrath. He was embroiled in a Lap 1 incident with Jordon Smith that saw both riders hit the ground. McElrath made an aggressive pass on Smith. When Smith tried to retaliate in the next turn, McElrath laid over and took both riders down.

Smith limped off the track; McElrath regained his mount and climbed to fifth to minimize the points loss.

450s

Heat 1: Ken Roczen followed and studied holeshot winner Aaron Plessinger for a couple of laps before commandeering the lead. Once in clean air, he built up a three-second lead as Plessinger shifted gears to defend against teammate Justin Barcia. … Justin Brayton settled into fourth with Malcolm Stewart rounding out the top five. … Henry Miller took the final transfer spot in ninth.  | Heat 1 Results

Heat 2: Cooper Webb grabbed the early lead and listened to a furious battle developing behind him. For much of the race, he led Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac, but not by a wide margin with a total of two to three seconds separating them. Webb scored the win over Anderson in second and Tomac third. This is Webb’s first heat win of the season. … Vince Friese took fourth with Chad Reed fifth in what is scheduled to be his final Daytona Supercross. … Alex Ray took the final transfer spot. | Heat 2 Results

LCQ: Ryan Breece scooted out to an early lead and held his advantage over Martin Davalos. … Adam Enticknap led early, but slipped to third at the checkers. … The battle for the final transfer spot heated up on the last lap with Daniel Herrlein edging Ronnie Stewart and Alex Ray.  | LCQ Results

250s

Heat 1: A big snarl in the first corner allowed Shane McElrath to open up a big lead. At the checkers, he was 11 seconds ahead of Jordon Smith. …
Jordan Bailey came home third with one of last week’s most pleasant stories Jo Shimoda in fourth. … Carter Halpain rounded out the top five. … RJ Hampshire was one of the riders who hit the dirt in the first turn; he rebounded to finish sixth. … Enzo Lopes took the final transfer spot in ninth. | Heat 1 Results

Heat 2: It pays to get off to a good start because it puts a rider ahead of possible incidents. Another big accident erupted on the opening lap when Nick Gaines went down while riding in the top five. Garrett Marchbanks and Jeremy Martin were ahead of the incident and settled the lead between them. Marchbanks took the top spot; Martin was second. It was Marchbanks first career heat win. … Points leader Chase Sexton was involved in the Lap 1 accident, but rebounded to finish third – albeit 17 seconds behind the lead pair. … Chase Marquier took fourth with Cedric Soubeyras rounding out the top five. … Justin Rodbell took the final transfer spot. | Heat 2 Results

LCQ: Jalek Swoll ran into trouble in his heat. He didn’t want to have to transfer through the LCQ on his home track, but will take consolation in the fact that it is his first LCQ win. … Grant Harlan finished four seconds back in second. … Pierce Brown had a more interesting race than he wanted. Halfway through he stalled his bike in the sand and fell while running second. He dropped to seventh, but charged back to third to advance to the Main. … Dustin Winter grabbed the final transfer spot. | LCQ Results

Click here for 450 Main Results | Season Points
Click here for 250 Main Results | Season Points

Next race: March 14, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

