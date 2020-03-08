Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tetsuta Nagashima emerged from a spirited four-way battle late in the 20-lap race to win the Moto2 season opener in Qatar, his first win in the class.

Joe Roberts, who became the first American to start from a Moto2 pole, finished fourth after briefly taking the lead with five laps remaining on his No. 16 Kalex bike.

Roberts, who rides for the American Racing team, had set track records on consecutive days of practice and qualifying earlier in the weekend at the Losail International Circuit near Doha.

It’s the first top-five finish in 42 Moto2 starts for the 22-year-old from Malibu, California. His previous best finish was 10th in his Moto2 debut in the 2017 race at the Czech Republic. He had finished no higher than 13th since until Sunday at Qatar.

Luca Marini led 13 of 20 laps but crashed on the last circuit. He was seen and released at the track medical center.

Albert Arenas won the earlier Moto3 race, giving KTM its 100th victory in the class.

The Grand Prix of Qatar opened the seasons Sunday for Moto2 and Moto3. The races from Qatar will air Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (and also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App).

The premier MotoGP class canceled its season opener at Qatar because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The season’s second race in Thailand also has been postponed.