It’s been nearly a decade since Dario Franchitti won back-to-back NTT IndyCar Series championships. That came during his glorious run of four championship and three Indy 500 victories in five years of IndyCar competition. Franchitti won three of his four championships from 2009-2011.
“I’ll take them any way I can get them,” Newgarden told NBCSports.com. “If we have to do one year on, one year off, I don’t mind that. If that’s the deal we have to make, great.
“Back to back would be great. After 2017, I thought 2018 was very good. We didn’t drop off; we just could not convert on race weekends. That was our big problem; converting results. Last year, that was our bread and butter. We would convert. We would figure out a way to turn a fifth place into a third place, or turn a second into a win, or turn a win into a win. Sometimes we would struggle to do that in 2018.
“If we can keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve had the speed every year and the strategy right every year, it’s just sometimes the execution has dropped. Certainly, there are some mistakes there and I made some mistakes myself. You are always looking to clean that up.
“If we can do relatively the same stuff as last season, I don’t see any reason why we can’t go back to back.”
Newgarden begins that quest when he joins his fellow NTT IndyCar Series competitors in the 2020 season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He is the defending winner of the race.
Newgarden won the 2017 IndyCar championship in his first season at Team Penske. He enjoyed another outstanding season in 2018, but it was Scott Dixon who celebrated his fifth IndyCar Series championship.
Last season, Newgarden was able to withstand the best that IndyCar had to offer and win his second title in three seasons.
According to the 29-year-old driver from Hendersonville, Tennessee, the appreciation level for the second championship was greater than the first.
“I think you have more perspective every year, whether that is at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or the IndyCar Series itself, you know what it takes,” Newgarden admitted.
The battles on the track take its toll on the competitors from a mental standpoint. Newgarden admits he has to psyche himself up for another season, because he realizes the relentless “all in” approach that it takes to be successful in today’s IndyCar Series.
“Every year, when we start back up after a little break in the offseason, I always have a moment where I ask myself, ‘Are you ready to go? Can you put together a full year again?’” Newgarden admitted. “It honestly takes a tremendous amount of effort and a tremendous amount of energy just to put a full season together, let alone the compact schedule of May at Indianapolis.
“The entire year is so exhausting, and it takes a lot. You have to put everything into it.
“I have that reset point before every season starts where I wonder if I’m really ready to do that again and mount a challenge.
“I feel my energy again and know what it takes to get to St. Pete and get a good starting point like I did last year.”
The blueprint for another championship is easy to formulate, but very difficult to accomplish.
It comes from right out of the Team Penske playbook.
“It’s the details,” Newgarden said. “Some of these races, people are like, ‘How did you win that race and where did you come from?’ If you look at the data, it’s really clear how we won our races.
“We just execute so supremely well. That gets me excited. I know I have a group around me that is good on strategy, good on pit stops and they know the right time to make the right move. When you give me the right car and I know what is going on, I’m going to make the right things happen at the right time. Things like, in and out laps, when to use push to pass, how to use the tires.
“It comes down to some inherent race speed like we had last year. Tim Cindric (Team Penske president who calls Newgarden’s race strategy) was right on it every time.
“We never missed a beat. The pit crew was on it. We got four or five of the fastest pit stops in the race. It’s the details. They all have to line up. You can’t make one mistake. If you make one little mistake, it puts you back at the wrong point and you lose the race.
“Everything has to fall in line, and we have the details all sorted out.”
The ability to convert is the key to another championship for Newgarden. But it won’t be easy. There is some tremendous competition from the likes of Alexander Rossi, Dixon, Pagenaud, Power, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Santino Ferrucci just to name a few. Also, a talented group of rookies joins the series this season, creating an even deeper field on the grid.
“I think the pressure’s going to be similar to what you saw last year,” he said. “Really that core top five, top-six group has been pretty stable. I think you might have some new additions to jump into that, such as a Colton Herta, Felix Rosenqvist. I can see them having more of a complete year underneath them.
“I think sort of the typical core group, you’re always looking at Simon and Will. I know my teammates are always very, very strong. Then Dixon is always a consistent threat. Rossi, as well. I think Rossi has established himself in the conversation consistently.
“You have kind of that core group of guys that are fighting in the top five, top six, which is very tough. It’s more than just having one person to look at. Like I said, you have the intangibles of people that are very capable of just pushing into that. I think we’ll have some new guys in that conversation this year, without a doubt.”
Newgarden doesn’t turn 30 until December 22, so his best seasons may still be ahead of him. But he enters his ninth season of IndyCar competition this year and that gives this youthful driver a wealth of veteran experience.
He will need that to fend off the tremendous challenge of young talent in this year’s IndyCar Series.
“I think there’s a super-strong group,” Newgarden said. “There are a lot of teams coming in, a lot of drivers coming in nowadays that are very strong.
“I think the parity is better than it’s ever been. Really you can get plopped into any situation it seems like right now and have a good, fighting chance. There’s such a depth and talent not just from the drivers but the teams. You have good engineers, good mechanics everywhere. There are really not any bad seats anymore. That’s certainly to the benefit of the rookies coming in now to the series.
“Colton already is a young star. I think he’ll continue to be one. There’s a lot of guys you have to watch out for, try and be better than. That’s a good thing.
“The young guys push the old guys, and that’s what it’s all about.”
There are new faces on the starting grid. There’s a new cockpit that will house them (and keep them safer) on track. There’s new ownership that will be guiding the long-term future of the series and its crown jewel event.
A new season will begin this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the IndyCar NTT Data Series, and for a crop of IndyCar newcomers (there are 13 full-time drivers under the age of 30 on the circuit), there will be much to navigate in an already pressure-packed environment.
It took defending series champion Josef Newgarden more than three seasons and 50 races before he broke through to reach victory lane.
Given the current level of churn in IndyCar leaving veterans unceremoniously dismissed throughout recent months, there might be a much shorter leash for first-year drivers than there was for the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet for Team Penske.
“It’s hard to give the magic answer for what do you do to stay in IndyCar as a rookie,” Negarden said. “I think the most important thing is to showcase that you have the qualities necessary to continue to compete and elevate a certain group or situation.
“Nowadays, it’s so much more than just being fast. Being fast is a critical element, but it’s so much more. It’s everything around it. How do we develop the cars year after year? How do we get on top of small tire differences or car changes? Are you able to drive the team forward continuously or problem-solve on weekends? Can you complete a full weekend? It’s really just displaying those qualities. We all go through different rookie years. I know mine was not great, but I learned a lot from it.”
A trio of sterling 2019 rookies – Colton Herta, Felix Rosenqvist and Santino Ferrucci — proved they were up to the task, setting a higher bar for the freshmen in 2020 amid a resurgence that is attracting champions from around the globe.
“You have the veterans who have been there since I was born,” Ferrucci said. “You have a bunch of European drivers who have come over from European racing cars, and then you have a bunch of drivers coming up through the IndyCar ranks. The diversity on the grid is massive. You have different attitudes, different personalities, different driving styles. Just makes the racing incredible.”
It leaves the series in an interesting position, though – teetering on the dichotomous edge of fresh-faced Gen Z exuberance and exhausting Gen X identity crisis. Former series champions and well-spoken ambassadors Tony Kanaan and Sebastien Bourdais were forced into partial schedules for 2020 by team-driven financial decisions, and that could make for a sharp transition if respected veterans leave the stage before the next wave fully is groomed.
But it’s possible to make a case that the IndyCar field is as deep among drivers and teams as it has been in two decades.
Though there are fewer weekly entries than the Cup Series, the NTT Data Series is approaching a level of rivaling the talent pool in NASCAR’s premier circuit (which effectively will attempt to mimic the IndyCar business model with the NextGen car).
“You have a lot of guys that have been in the series that are just iconic, and it’s really hard to lose those guys because they’re such household names,” Ferrucci said. “For (younger drivers), we have to do something a little extra and above with the fans being at the track to try and be friendly. You have Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Will Power, those are names in the sport so long they’re like Earnhardt in NASCAR.
“The sport will be really connected to those names, but with the young drivers coming through, I think we put a different spin on how we drive. We’re a little more aggressive. Probably getting to be as smart. We’re still all learning, clearly. But I think it’ll be a good movement in the next couple of years.”
Newgarden, who will be trying to win his third championship in four seasons, believes “the parity is better than it’s ever been. Really, you can get plopped into any situation it seems like right now and have a good, fighting chance. There’s such a depth and talent not just from the drivers but the teams. You have good engineers, good mechanics everywhere. There’s really not any bad seats anymore. That’s certainly to the benefit of the rookies coming in now to the series.”
The rookies are the starting point for NBCSports.com’s Five Things to Watch during the 2020 IndyCar Season:
This year ups the ante for youth with Pato O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay, Oliver Askew, Alex Palou, Dalton Kellett,
“Colton already is a young star,” Newgarden said. “There’s a lot of guys you have to watch out for, try and be better than. That’s a good thing. The young guys push the old guys, and that’s what it’s all about.”
“I’ve been thrown in the deep end for real this time, but the team has a lot of experience in IndyCar,” said Askew, who captured the 2019 Indy Lights championship with seven victories. “To have Pato as a teammate, we can really push each other, and I think we can bring the best out of each other as well.
“It’s a steep learning curve for me. We have to look toward the people around us in the garage and engineering room and also we’re going to have Robert Wickens (recovering from injuries in his August 2018 crash at Pocono Raceway) as well who’s going to be a great resource for us. He’s driven a car recently and is willing to share as much of that as possible.”
Still, it still likely will be a while before any of the new drivers make an impact on the title race. Despite three victories last year, Herta still finished sixth in the standings – five points behind Rosenqvist, who was more than 150 points behind five-time champion Scott Dixon.
“I think the young talent coming in is going to be pretty stout; it’s just added to the depth of the field again,” Dixon said. “Championship-wise, I don’t know. Even last year, I think the top four were quite a breakaway from the rest of the field.”
–… and experience: That breakaway of Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi and Dixon were the only legitimate championship contenders entering the 2019 season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway.
There is virtually no reason that same group won’t challenge for the title again in 2020. They are with the trio of powerhouses (Penske, Andretti Autosport, Chip Ganassi Racing) that have enjoyed continuity and stability in the offseason (aside from the usual personnel changes). And they all still have much to play for this year.
Former champions Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power also could be added to the list. After “mentally making a couple of mistakes,” Power closed strong last year with wins in two of the last four races and has a new strategist this year. Hunter-Reay went winless in 2019 but still saw positives with 10 top 10s after 11 top 10s in a 2018 season he said was one of his best.
“We never really got on stride” last year, Hunter-Reay said. “It was always something. I feel fresh as ever, ready to go. It’s definitely going to be a challenging season. The series somehow keeps getting more competitive. Every year you think it’s the most competitive series in the world, and then it betters itself.”
Newgarden said Herta and Rosenqvist also could enter the 2020 title discussion. “I think the pressure’s going to be similar to what you saw last year,” Newgarden said. “That top-six group has been pretty stable. I think you might have some new additions to jump into that. I know my teammates are always very, very strong. Then Dixon is always a consistent threat. I think Rossi has established himself in the conversation consistently.”
–Through a new lens: After 10 months of development and testing, IndyCar will introduce its aeroscreen – a canopy-esque upgrade to the cockpit that should afford more protection from debris. The PPG-manufactured ballistic screen weighs 17.3 pounds and can withstand a two-pound object striking it at more than 220 mph, and its 27.8-pound titanium frame can withstand 34,000 pounds of load.
Drivers naturally love the safety upgrade, but there will be some adapting and adjustments to how their Dallaras handle.
“It’s very different,” said Newgarden, who has tested at Richmond, Circuit of the Americas and Sebring. “It’s reacting differently to different tracks so far. You get these small characteristic differences everywhere. It’s going to want certain things from a setup standpoint, certain things from a driving standpoint.”
With drivers accustomed to using visor tearoffs in the wet, the aeroscreen could provide challenges, and it will be a significant change on superspeedways.
“The way it reacts with the rear wing and being in traffic may be a little different than what we have seen in the past,” Dixon said. “We expect on the road courses, it will add more weight to the car and higher center of gravity. It will take its toll at times. It’s the same for everybody. It’s not going to alter too much. At places like Indy when you are on the finite edge, it’s going to catch some people out. It’s going to be difficult to wrap your head around it on a mechanical standpoint.
There probably will be more chatter about how drivers stay cool and get airflow. Teams probably will add vents through tubing and ducting into a once-open cockpit that becomes significantly enclosed – though it’s worth the tradeoff.
“We’re the fastest, closest cars in the world, and we’re the only series in the world left with our heads completely exposed,” said Hunter-Reay, who tested several venting configurations at Barber. “So this was a natural step.”
Said Kanaan: “I think it’s very innovative. Like everything that is new, you get positive and bad feedback but IndyCar, look what we started, from the HANS to the SAFER barrier. The aeroscreen is a huge step. I’m fully in support of it. I couldn’t honestly in the way care less if it looks good or bad. This is not a fashion show. This is a racing series. And for the numbers and the data we got on safety. That’s going to make the series safer. I think it’s extremely positive.”
–Moonlighting champs: It probably isn’t a coincidence that as IndyCar progressively gets safer, the interest level from other series continues to rise.
It feels as if IndyCar is becoming a destination again like it was nearly 30 years ago when Nigel Mansell won the 1992 title in F1 and then moved directly into Champ Car and won the 1993 title as a rookie with Newman/Haas Racing.
While no one is suggesting that F1 is under siege for global supremacy (if anything IndyCar is as focused domestically as ever), it bodes well that IndyCar is appealing to champions around the world.
The New Zealand native, 26, has idolized fellow countryman Scott Dixon since childhood. “I just fell in love with (IndyCar) and fell in love with the cars,” McLaughlin said. “The cars are cool. I watch everything from American football, IndyCar, NASCAR, everything. Just enjoy it. I’ve always said I’d love to have a crack at something else. My goal was always to win the championship in Bathurst and Australia. I ticked those boxes, and then opportunities arise over time.”
McLaughlin has an in through Penske, and Alonso and Johnson are leveraging their McLaren connections. But the relative cost of IndyCar vs. other series also is an allure. Roger Penske estimated last year it costs about $10 million to field a championship-caliber car, a third of the current price tag in NASCAR and reasonable when compared with European series.
“I think that’s why (IndyCar) is appealing,” Dixon said. “An entry to buy is not that much more than F2 or Super Formula or even some of these sports car deals. So that’s why you’re seeing a lot of crossover. If you can string together about $3 million, an Indy Lights team to do a year is like $1.5 million. So it’s not that much more to bridge it, and for some of these wealthy families, it just becomes a no-brainer.”
Until then, he likely will stay low key and behind the scenes around the series.
Penske notably removed himself as strategist from Power’s pit box to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, though competitors have seemed largely happy with having a rival team owner run the series.
“No concerns,” Rossi said. “I haven’t had any conversations with other drivers other than Simon Pagenaud and James Hinchcliffe. We all have very high hopes and expectations. The Hulman-George Family did a phenomenal job getting the Indy 500 to where they did. I think it was time for a fresh set of eyes and fresh input and a group or a person or both that was ready to take it to the next level. If you look at what RP has done in his career and life whether it’s motorsports or not, and everything is exceptional. We are all expecting nothing less.
“Of course, nothing happens overnight. We are all aware of that. We are all excited for the future. The fact someone has such a history in the sport and the knowledge and capability to make it better, but also the passion to make it better, is very cool.”
Dixon also has no qualms about Penske in charge, though he notes the optics could be problematic for a new manufacturer or team.
“I don’t think it’s going to alter how we’ve raced in the past or how he’s raced,” Dixon said. “It’s harder on (Penske). If you’re looking at (IndyCar) as a manufacturer and (saying) ‘OK, this guy owns a team, he races in the series he owns and he’s an engine supplier. Uhhh, do we want to get involved here?’ “But then he has so much influence on a lot of these manufacturers, that they’re going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s go!’ So I don’t know how it’s going to really work. I think it’s definitely an interesting situation.”
“It’s going to be getting the foundation right and making sure the races we currently have are bigger and better,” Dixon said. “I think it’s going to be huge for the speedway, for its longevity, for everything about it. You couldn’t have a better guy doing it. For IndyCar, there are some TBDs, but who else would you want? It’s Roger. It’s all extremely positive.”