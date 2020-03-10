IndyCar’s 2020 season has arrived and with it comes the first look at some of the paint schemes teams will sport throughout the year.
To help spot your favorite driver on the track, NBCSports.com has compiled the confirmed paint schemes (some featuring multiple designs on the same car) for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.
Here’s a look at what teams have released so far, including many that will run in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN):
Josef Newgarden – Team Penske’s No. 1 Chevrolet
Hitachi will serve as Newgarden’s primary sponsor in eight races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
PPG will serve as Newgarden’s primary sponsor in five races this season. (PPG)
XPEL will serve as Newgarden’s primary sponsor at the IndyCar GP and Texas. (Team Penske)
Charlie Kimball – A.J. Foyt Racing’s No. 4 Chevrolet
Novo Nordisk will serve as Kimball’s primary sponsor in seven races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren SP’s No. 5 Chevrolet
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Oliver Askew – Arrow McLaren SP’s No. 7 Chevrolet
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Marcus Ericsson – Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 8 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 9 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Felix Rosenqvist – Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Will Power – Team Penske’s No. 12 Chevrolet
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Sebastien Bourdais – A.J. Foyt Racing’s No. 14 Chevrolet
Bourdais will drive for Foyt in four races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Graham Rahal – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 15 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
FVP will serve as Rahal’s primary sponsor at Gateway. (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
Santino Ferrucci – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan’s No. 18 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Conor Daly – Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Chevrolet
Daly will driver for Carpenter in 13 races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Rinus VeeKay – Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske’s No. 22 Chevrolet
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Zach Veach – Andretti Autosport’s No. 26 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Alexander Rossi – Andretti Autosport’s No. 27 Honda
AutoNation will serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor in eight races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
NAPA will serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor in nine races this season. (Andretti Autosport)
Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Autosport’s No. 28 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Takuma Sato – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 30 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Felipe Nasr – Carlin’s No. 31 Chevrolet
Nasr will drive for Carlin at St. Petersburg. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Alex Palou – Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh’s No. 55 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Max Chilton – Carlin’s No. 59 Honda
Chilton will drive for Carlin in 13 races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jack Harvey – Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Ben Hanley – DragonSpeed’s No. 81 Chevrolet
Hanley will drive for DragonSpeed at St. Petersburg. (DragonSpeed)
Colton Herta – Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport’s No. 88 Honda
Capstone Turbine will serve as Herta’s primary sponsor in six races this season. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Marco Andretti – Andretti Autosport’s No. 98 Honda
(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)