For the first time in three years, Conor Daly is a full-time IndyCar driver.

In addition to running 13 races in Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet, Daly also will run the remaining four oval events in Carlin’s No. 59 entry. Max Chilton will drive the No. 59 car in all road and street course events, as well as the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Daly made the announcement Tuesday morning via Twitter: “We are BACK to full time @IndyCar competition! Have to first of all thank @ECR Indy @edcarpenter20 for letting me do this. Its been a tough couple years having to watch a lot of racing from the sidelines. Means so much to have this chance. Thank you @CarlinRacing #GallagherRacing.”

Daly will drive for Carlin at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, Richmond Raceway on June 27, Iowa Speedway on July 18, and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Aug. 22.

Daly previously competed in the final four oval races of the 2019 season for Carlin, finishing sixth at Gateway.

