Felipe Nasr to make IndyCar debut at St. Petersburg

All 26 entered cars for Sunday’s IndyCar race St. Petersburg now have a confirmed driver, as Felipe Nasr is set to make his IndyCar debut in the 2020 season opener.

Nasar, who competes regularly in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will drive Carlin Racing’s No. 31 Chevrolet for the weekend. It is expected that the No. 31 entry will rotate between multiple drivers as St. Pete is the only race confirmed for Nasr at the moment.

The 27-year-old Brazillian joined the team during preseason testing at Circuit of the Americas in Feburay and also at Sebring International Raceway last week, where he topped the chart’s in Monday’s test session.

“We’re very much looking forward to getting the season underway this weekend in St Pete,” said team owner Trevor Carlin. “Felipe has been a great asset so far with his setup work and feedback at COTA and in Sebring in particular. Obviously, we won’t be able to see what progress we’ve made until everyone is on track this weekend in St Pete, but our goal remains to make progress with every race as we continue our INDYCAR program.”

