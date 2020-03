Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MotoGP announced Tuesday morning that its April 5 race in Austin, Texas, has been rescheduled to November because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas will be moved to Nov. 13-15. The season finale at Valencia, Spain, will be moved a week later to Nov. 20-22 as a result of the Austin reschedulement.

The race at Circuit of the Americas becomes the third MotoGP event to be affected this season. The premier class canceled its season opener at Qatar because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The season’s second race in Thailand also has been postponed indefinitely.