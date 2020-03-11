In a statement Wednesday afternoon, IMSA said it is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak but has made no changes to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
IMSA cited the “guidance and counsel” of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.
The sports car endurance classic will take place March 21 at Sebring International Raceway and will be broadcast on NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports App.
The spread of COVID-19 had an impact on multiple motorsports series Wednesday.
NASCAR announced changes to its procedures this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. MotoGP postponed its third consecutive event. Supercross canceled its March 28 event in Seattle.
The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be IMSA’s first race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 25-26.
It is part of the “Super Sebring” doubleheader weekend that also will feature a 1000 Miles of Sebring race in the World Endurance Championship series March 20.
Here’s the statement Wednesday from IMSA:
The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) has been closely monitoring all available information related to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. IMSA’s priority is the health and safety of our fans, drivers, partners, employees, volunteers and everyone involved with our races.
Upon guidance and counsel from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) plus federal, state and local health agencies and our medical experts, there are no planned schedule changes for next week’s SuperSebring event. IMSA, along with Sebring International Raceway, will continue to analyze and implement recommendations from these agencies and take precautionary operational steps to protect the health of all involved during the event.
We are asking fans, employees, competitors and partners to continue to follow best practice precautions as recommended by the CDC, such as frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizer and covering coughs and sneezes appropriately.
We understand this situation is of great concern to everyone involved and we will communicate updates as necessary. We encourage you to keep informed of developments through official CDC (www.cdc.gov) and WHO (www.who.int) updates.