The 2020 Indy Lights season kicks off with a doubleheader on the streets of St. Petersburg this weekend, and plenty of new faces and a few familiar ones are ready to take on the top rung of the Road to Indy Ladder.

There is plenty of incentive for each Indy Lights competitor to make a run for the title. Whichever driver wins the championship will receive a $1 million scholarship to race in a minimum of three NTT IndyCar Series events next season, including the Indianapolis 500.

Past Indy Lights champions to move up to IndyCar include Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward, Oliver Askew and 2019 NTT IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden.

Below is a look at the current lineups for all teams competing in Indy Lights this season:

Andretti Autosport

The team seeks its third consecutive championship, having previously won the championship in 2019 (Askew) and ’18 (O’Ward).

Robert Megennis joins the team for the second season in a row. The 20-year-old won his first Indy Lights race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last year.

Joining Megennis are Danial Frost and Kyle Kirkwood, who move up to Lights after competing in Indy Pro 2000 last year. Kirkwood won nine races with RP Motorsport Racing last season en route to the Indy Pro 2000 championship.

Tristan Carpenter also will race for Andretti for the first six races of the season. Carpenter will run both races of this weekend’s doubleheader at St. Petersburg, as well as at Barber Motorsports Park and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Belardi Auto Racing

Toby Sowery joins Belardi for his sophomore season, having previously finished third in the standings and picking up his first Lights victory at Portland last year.

Rasmus Lindh moves up to Indy Lights for 2020 after winning three races with Juncos Racing in Indy Pro 2000.

Exclusive Autosport

The 2020 Indy Lights season marks the first for Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Exclusive Autosport, which brings driver Nikita Lastochkin up to Lights with them. At 29, the Russian driver is the oldest of the 10 entered in the season opener. Lastochkin finished sixth overall in the 2019 Indy Pro 2000 standings.

HMD Motorsports

HMD’s 2020 lineup is the most experienced of the four full-time teams in Lights this season. David Malukas returns to the team for his sophomore season after finishing sixth overall in the 2019 standings.

Santiago Urrutia also returns to Indy Lights competition after racing in Europe in 2019. The 23-year-old Uruguayan driver aims for his first Lights championship after finishing second overall in 2016 and 2017, and third overall in 2018.

Rookie Antonio Serravalle, 17, also is scheduled to run at least the first nine races of 2020. The Canadian driver, who made his Road to Indy debut in Pro Mazda in 2018, hopes to complete the full season pending current sponsorship negotiations.

2020 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Schedule

March 14/15 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course* April 4/5 Barber Motorsports Park 2.3-mile road course* May 8/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile road course* May 22 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.5-mile oval June 20/21 Road America 4.014-mile road course* July 11/12 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street course* August 15/16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course* August 22 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 1.25-mile oval September 5/6 Portland International Raceway 1.967-mile road course* September 19/20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2.238-mile road course*

*Doubleheader weekend

