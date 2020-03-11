MotoGP announced Wednesday that its 2020 season opener and finale have been pushed back again by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Argentina Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to open the season April 17-19, became the fourth event to be canceled or postponed at the outset of this season.
The race has been rescheduled to Nov. 20-22, which will move the season finale at Valencia, Spain, to Nov. 27-29.
The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will remain in its rescheduled date Nov. 13-15 after its April 3-5 race weekend was postponed Tuesday.
The premier class of the MotoGP now will open its 2020 season with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on May 1-3.
The race at Circuit of the Americas was the third MotoGP event to be affected this season. The premier class canceled its season opener at Qatar March 8 because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The season’s second race in Thailand also has been postponed indefinitely from its March 22 date.
MotoGP testing at the end of 2020 in Valencia will be scheduled after the season begins.
