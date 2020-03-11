Formula E is set to suspend the next two months of racing due to the global spread of the coronavirus, according to a recent report by Autosport.

While no official announcement has been made by Formula E management, it is understood that the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic due to the COVID-19 virus has been the driving force behind the move. Formula E officials are expected to make the announcement after this weekend’s Formula One season-opener in Australia.

The suspension of the next two months of racing means that events in South Korea and France will join the rounds in China, Italy, and Indonesia. The races in London and New York City, both of which are not scheduled to take place until July, currently remain on the schedule.

The coronavirus has already caused the cancelation or suspension of many other motorsport events worldwide. Formula One has postponed the Chinese Grand Prix and announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix would be run without fans due to concerns regarding the virus.

The virus has also prompted MotoGP to cancel the season-opening race in Qatar and suspend the next three rounds of the season.

Additionally, SuperCross has postponed its upcoming round in Seattle due to crowd restrictions in Washington State.