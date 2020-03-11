Getty Images

Report: Formula E to suspend 2019-20 season for two months

By Michael EubanksMar 11, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT
Formula E is set to suspend the next two months of racing due to the global spread of the coronavirus, according to a recent report by Autosport.

While no official announcement has been made by Formula E management, it is understood that the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic due to the COVID-19 virus has been the driving force behind the move. Formula E officials are expected to make the announcement after this weekend’s Formula One season-opener in Australia.

The suspension of the next two months of racing means that events in South Korea and France will join the rounds in China, Italy, and Indonesia. The races in London and New York City, both of which are not scheduled to take place until July, currently remain on the schedule.

The coronavirus has already caused the cancelation or suspension of many other motorsport events worldwide. Formula One has postponed the Chinese Grand Prix and announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix would be run without fans due to concerns regarding the virus.

The virus has also prompted MotoGP to cancel the season-opening race in Qatar and suspend the next three rounds of the season.

Additionally, SuperCross has postponed its upcoming round in Seattle due to crowd restrictions in Washington State.

IMSA: No schedule changes planned for the 12 Hours of Sebring

By Nate RyanMar 11, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, IMSA said it is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak but has made no changes to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

IMSA cited the “guidance and counsel” of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

The sports car endurance classic will take place March 21 at Sebring International Raceway and will be broadcast on NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports App.

The spread of COVID-19 had an impact on multiple motorsports series Wednesday.

NASCAR announced changes to its procedures this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. MotoGP postponed its third consecutive event. Supercross canceled its March 28 event in Seattle.

The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be IMSA’s first race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 25-26.

It is part of the “Super Sebring” doubleheader weekend that also will feature a 1000 Miles of Sebring race in the World Endurance Championship series March 20.

Here’s the statement Wednesday from IMSA:

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) has been closely monitoring all available information related to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. IMSA’s priority is the health and safety of our fans, drivers, partners, employees, volunteers and everyone involved with our races.

Upon guidance and counsel from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) plus federal, state and local health agencies and our medical experts, there are no planned schedule changes for next week’s SuperSebring event. IMSA, along with Sebring International Raceway, will continue to analyze and implement recommendations from these agencies and take precautionary operational steps to protect the health of all involved during the event.

We are asking fans, employees, competitors and partners to continue to follow best practice precautions as recommended by the CDC, such as frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizer and covering coughs and sneezes appropriately.

We understand this situation is of great concern to everyone involved and we will communicate updates as necessary. We encourage you to keep informed of developments through official CDC (www.cdc.gov) and WHO (www.who.int) updates.