Supercross has canceled its upcoming round in Seattle after crowd restrictions were enacted because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that gatherings of 250 or more people in the Seattle area would be banned. That includes sporting events such as Supercross’ March 28 event at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
A statement from Supercross said the Seattle event, which is the 13th round in the 2020 season, would be rescheduled but didn’t provide further details.
Supercross is one of several pro sports series whose events and schedules have been affected by the spread of COVID-19. Earlier Wednesday, MotoGP announced its third consecutive postponement, moving its season opener back two months and its season finale back two weeks.
More than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus have been documented in the United States. The Seattle area has endured more than 250 cases of the virus and more than 20 deaths, leading to school closures this week.
