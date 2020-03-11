Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, IMSA said it is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak but has made no changes to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

IMSA cited the “guidance and counsel” of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

The sports car endurance classic will take place March 21 at Sebring International Raceway and will be broadcast on NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports App.

The spread of COVID-19 had an impact on multiple motorsports series Wednesday.

NASCAR announced changes to its procedures this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. MotoGP postponed its third consecutive event. Supercross canceled its March 28 event in Seattle.

The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be IMSA’s first race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 25-26.

It is part of the “Super Sebring” doubleheader weekend that also will feature a 1000 Miles of Sebring race in the World Endurance Championship series March 20.

Here’s the statement Wednesday from IMSA: