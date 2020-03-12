NHRA

NHRA postpones big part of Gatornationals, including pro classes

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 12, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
The National Hot Rod Association on Thursday announced it is postponing a significant portion of this weekend’s 51st annual Gatornationals at Gainesville (Florida) Raceway due to the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The sanctioning body said that all classes listed in the statement below will not compete this weekend and that portion of the Gatornationals will be rescheduled for a later date. However, competitors in the sportsman and competition classes — which began racing this morning — will continue to compete through the weekend but without spectators present, the sanctioning body said.

Here is the statement released by NHRA:

“In consideration of the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendation of the Florida governor, NHRA officials are postponing a portion of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The sportsman categories contested on Thursday will complete competition this weekend without ticketed spectators.

“Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Fuel Harley, Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car will compete at a later date to be determined. Current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event or ticketholders may opt to use their tickets as a credit toward the 2021 Gatornationals. NHRA will determine next steps for moving forward as additional information becomes available. We appreciate the patience of our competitors and fans.”

The Gatornationals historically has been among the top-3 most attended races on the 24-race NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Sportsman qualifying for the Gatornationals began this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET at the track while the Competition classes have three qualifying sessions today at 11 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. ET and 6:15 p.m. ET. Competition is expected to continue through the weekend, but without spectators.

“We’re racing right now,” a track worker told NBC Sports via phone.

This is the second major motorsports event in Florida to be completely or partially postponed due to the virus outbreak. IMSA announced earlier today that it is postponing next weekend’s Twelve Hours of Sebring to mid-November.

IndyCar is slated to have its season-opening race in St. Petersburg this weekend, although general admission seating has been closed by the city’s mayor due to the virus outbreak.

Charlie Pauken, Camden Murphy rocket up Monster Jam Rankings

Feld Entertainment Inc
By Dan BeaverMar 12, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Charlie Pauken wasn’t even on the Monster Jam Power Rankings chart three weeks ago but with three consecutive wins in Texas, he rocketed to No. 3 on the list in his Grave Digger truck.

Pauken’s Arlington, Texas win on March 1 at AT&T Stadium elevated him to 10th in last week’s Power Rankings. A sweep of two Stadium Series Yellow events in El Paso, Texas at the UTEP Sun Bowl moved him into the top five. Pauken banked 37 points each night. The highlights of his weekend included his second freestyle win of the season and a second-place finish to Camden Murphy (Bakugan Draganoid) in the Sunday afternoon show.

Murphy moved up the grid with Pauken. Sitting ninth on the charts last week, Murphy swept the racing events to give him his fifth consecutive racing championship. In addition to beating Pauken on Sunday, he defeated Coty Saucier (Monster Energy) Saturday night. Murphy also took the skills championship on Sunday.

Neill Elliott (Max-D) and Todd LeDuc (Monster Energy) retained their positions at the top of the standings with the Stadium Series Red and Stadium Series Green taking the weekend off.

Elliott will get an opportunity to defend his top spot in the championship at Detroit on March 14. LeDuc will try to climb up from second March 21 at Las Vegas.

Charlie Pauken‘s second freestyle win of the season helped propel him to third in the Monster Jam Power Rankings. Feld Entertainment Inc.

Pauken’s and Murphy’s ascension meant Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) fell two spots to fifth.

Brandon Vinson (Grave Digger) was another casualty of Pauken and Murphy. He fell three spots this week to eighth, but it was not for a lack of power. Vinson swept all four shows at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. with session wins in the racing competition, two-wheel skills, the donut competition, speedster obstacle course and freestyle.

At Raleigh, N.C. Tyler Menninga wrapped up his fourth series championship in the Triple Threat East with a pair of event wins.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott–same
2. Todd LeDuc–same
3. Charlie Pauken–up 7
4. Camden Murphy–up 5
5. Ryan Anderson–down 2
6. Colton Eichelberger–down 2
7. Tom Meents–same
8. Brandon Vinson–down 3
9. Morgan Kane–down 3
10. Tyler Menninga–down 2

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.