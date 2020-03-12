The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series kicks off its 2020 season this weekend with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Twenty-six cars and drivers are on hand this weekend for the 17th race on the streets of St. Pete. This year marks the tenth consecutive season St. Pete has served as the season opener.
For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies, a high of 81 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.
TV COVERAGE: Where to watch this weekend’s St. Petersburg GP
VIEWER’S GUIDE: Five things to watch this season in IndyCar
For Saturday, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.
On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the IndyCar race is partly cloudy skies, a high of 80 and a 4% chance of rain.
Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV, streaming and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, March 13
8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – IndyCar garage open
9 – 9:45 a.m. – Indy Lights practice 1 (INDYCAR Radio)
10:45 – 11:30 a.m. – IndyCar practice 1 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)
3 – 3:45 p.m. – IndyCar practice 2 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)
Saturday, March 14
8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – IndyCar garage open
8 – 8:30 a.m. – Indy Lights qualifying 1 (INDYCAR Radio)
10:45 – 11:30 a.m. – IndyCar practice 3 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)
1:25 – 2:25 p.m. – Indy Lights race 1 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)
2:40 – 3:55 p.m. – IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)
Sunday, March 15
7:30 a.m. – IndyCar garage opens
8:35 – 9:05 a.m. – Indy Lights qualifying 2 (INDYCAR Radio)
10:25 – 10:55 a.m. – IndyCar warm-up (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)
12:00 p.m. – IndyCar driver’s meeting
1:05 – 2:10 p.m. – Indy Lights race 2 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)
2:53 p.m. – IndyCar driver introductions
3:00 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; 100 laps/180 miles (NBCSN, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)