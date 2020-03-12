Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom restricting mass gatherings of 250 or more, Long Beach has canceled all large events through April 30, including its famous IndyCar race.

However, a statement from organizers indicated the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach might be rescheduled from its April 17-19 weekend.

“In light of today’s announcement from the City of Long Beach prohibiting all large-scale events in the City through April 30, 2020, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will not take place as scheduled on April 17-19,” the statement read. “While we recognize that this is a serious inconvenience for our loyal attendees, sponsors and other clients, nevertheless, this action is consistent with our primary objective of assuring the public’s safety and well-being at our event.

“We are in conversation with the City of Long Beach, various race sanctioning bodies and the Long Beach Convention Center to discuss the viability of rescheduling this event at a later time in the year. If that is not possible, then we look forward to presenting the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021. Further details about possible refunds or credits will be forthcoming.”

Because it’s a temporary layout that takes weeks to construct, street circuits are difficult to reschedule. IndyCar executive Mark Miles said Thursday that rescheduling the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg would be “highly unlikely” because “we’ve built a track. It’s tough to build it twice.”

The Long Beach Grand Prix had been held in the spring for 44 consecutive years, starting with Formula One (1976-83), then Champ Car (1984-07) and IndyCar (2008-19).

California has been one of states hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Nearly 180 coronavirus cases and a handful of deaths have been reported in California.