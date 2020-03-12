Charlie Pauken, Camden Murphy rocket up Monster Jam Rankings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charlie Pauken wasn’t even on the Monster Jam Power Rankings chart three weeks ago but with three consecutive wins in Texas, he rocketed to No. 3 on the list in his Grave Digger truck.

Pauken’s Arlington, Texas win on March 1 at AT&T Stadium elevated him to 10th in last week’s Power Rankings. A sweep of two Stadium Series Yellow events in El Paso, Texas at the UTEP Sun Bowl moved him into the top five. Pauken banked 37 points each night. The highlights of his weekend included his second freestyle win of the season and a second-place finish to Camden Murphy (Bakugan Draganoid) in the Sunday afternoon show.

Murphy moved up the grid with Pauken. Sitting ninth on the charts last week, Murphy swept the racing events to give him his fifth consecutive racing championship. In addition to beating Pauken on Sunday, he defeated Coty Saucier (Monster Energy) Saturday night. Murphy also took the skills championship on Sunday.

Neill Elliott (Max-D) and Todd LeDuc (Monster Energy) retained their positions at the top of the standings with the Stadium Series Red and Stadium Series Green taking the weekend off.

Elliott will get an opportunity to defend his top spot in the championship at Detroit on March 14. LeDuc will try to climb up from second March 21 at Las Vegas.

Pauken’s and Murphy’s ascension meant Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) fell two spots to fifth.

Brandon Vinson (Grave Digger) was another casualty of Pauken and Murphy. He fell three spots this week to eighth, but it was not for a lack of power. Vinson swept all four shows at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. with session wins in the racing competition, two-wheel skills, the donut competition, speedster obstacle course and freestyle.

At Raleigh, N.C. Tyler Menninga wrapped up his fourth series championship in the Triple Threat East with a pair of event wins.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott–same

2. Todd LeDuc–same

3. Charlie Pauken–up 7

4. Camden Murphy–up 5

5. Ryan Anderson–down 2

6. Colton Eichelberger–down 2

7. Tom Meents–same

8. Brandon Vinson–down 3

9. Morgan Kane–down 3

10. Tyler Menninga–down 2

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.

Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.

Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.