James Moy Photography/Getty Images

WEC cancels Sebring race because of COVID-19 travel ban from Europe

By Nate RyanMar 12, 2020, 5:35 AM EDT
The World Endurance Championship has canceled its March 20 race because of the COVID-19 travel ban on visitors from 26 European countries over the next 30 days.

In a release early Thursday morning, WEC officials said they carefully reviewed the viability of staging the race, which made its debut last season.

“Given the large number of drivers, team staff and officials who are still in Europe and who were scheduled to travel to the USA in the coming days, it would not be possible or appropriate to stage the race in their absence,” the release stated. “The decision to cancel was communicated and accepted by John Doonan, President of IMSA late in the evening of 11th March.”

Race cars and equipment for the race already had arrived at the Sebring International Raceway paddock. The WEC said it would focus on “an orderly return to Europe.”

IMSA released a statement late Wednesday afternoon that it had no schedule changes planned for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which will take place March 21.

IndyCar’s weekend schedule for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Getty Images
By Michael EubanksMar 12, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series kicks off its 2020 season this weekend with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Twenty-six cars and drivers are on hand this weekend for the 17th race on the streets of St. Pete. This year marks the tenth consecutive season St. Pete has served as the season opener. 

For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies, a high of 81 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

For Saturday, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the IndyCar race is partly cloudy skies, a high of 80 and a 4% chance of rain.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV, streaming and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 13

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – IndyCar garage open

9  – 9:45 a.m. – Indy Lights practice 1 (INDYCAR Radio)

10:45  – 11:30 a.m. – IndyCar practice 1 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)

3 – 3:45 p.m. – IndyCar practice 2 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 14

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – IndyCar garage open

8 – 8:30 a.m. – Indy Lights qualifying 1 (INDYCAR Radio)

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. – IndyCar practice 3 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)

1:25 – 2:25 p.m. – Indy Lights race 1 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)

2:40 – 3:55 p.m. – IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)

Sunday, March 15

7:30 a.m. – IndyCar garage opens

8:35 – 9:05 a.m. – Indy Lights qualifying 2 (INDYCAR Radio)

10:25 – 10:55 a.m. – IndyCar warm-up (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio)

12:00 p.m.  – IndyCar driver’s meeting

1:05 – 2:10 p.m. – Indy Lights race 2 (NBC Sports Gold, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)

2:53 p.m.  – IndyCar driver introductions 

3:00 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; 100 laps/180 miles (NBCSN, INDYCAR Radio, SiriusXM 205)

 