As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to impact daily life, it’s brought worldwide motorsports to a halt.

Virtually every racing series in the world has ceased competition — several indefinitely – since the past weekend because of the global pandemic.

With the Centers for Disease Control recommending that events of more than 50 people be put on hold for eight weeks, it could leave more races in jeopardy with more news likely coming this week.

Here’s what several series have done with cancellations and postponements and what we know about what lies ahead each:

IMSA: The Twelve Hours of Sebring has been postponed from the March 18-21 weekend to Nov. 11-14. Because it falls after the Petit Le Mans, Sebring will become the 2020 season finale for the sports car series (along with the Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge.

IMSA’s next event is scheduled to be the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on May 3

INDYCAR: The first four races of 2020 have been canceled or postponed. The season currently would be scheduled to begin May 9 with the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which released a statement early Monday on the CDC recommendation.

There is a chance that the Long Beach Grand Prix, which had been slated for mid-April, could be rescheduled in the fall, but the season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, won’t be made up, and it seems likely the Circuit of the Americas (which has been closed indefinitely) and Barber Motorsports Park also won’t return to the schedule.

MOTOGP: The Moto2 and Moto3 classes ran their season openers March 8 at the Qatar Grand Prix, but the premier division was canceled. MotoGP has yet to return to the track as three races have been rescheduled to later in the year.

The Thailand Grand Prix was moved from March 22 to Oct. 4. The Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was shifted from April 5 to Nov. 15. The Argentina Grand Prix moved from April 19 to Nov. 22. The rescheduled races also forced the season finale at Valencia, Spain, to move from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19. The next MotoGP event is the Spanish Grand Prix, which is May 3 (on NBC).

NASCAR: After running its first four races of the season, the Cup Series has postponed events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway with no makeup dates announced.

The next race is scheduled to be March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway but would seem in serious jeopardy. NASCAR has yet to announce any further contingency plans.

SUPERCROSS: With 10 races completed, the 2020 season was postponed until further notice last Friday. The series has canceled five races (Indianapolis on March 14; Detroit on March 21; Seattle on March 28; Denver on April 4; Foxboro on April 18).

There has been no announcement about makeup dates for the April 25 event at Las Vegas and the May 2 race at Salt Lake City.

FORMULA ONE: The March 15 season opener in Australia was canceled, and the next three races (Bahrain, Vietnam and China) have been postponed indefinitely.

The next race weekend is scheduled to be May 1-3 in the Netherlands, followed by Spain (May 10) and Monaco (May 24). But with the outbreak greatly affecting Europe, it might be as late as June 7 in Azerbaijan before the season begins.

NHRA: The 51st annual Gatornationals were postponed last weekend. The next scheduled event is April 3-5 at Las Vegas.

WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP: After running its Feb. 23 race at Circuit of the Americas, the WEC canceled its March 20 event at Sebring International Raceway. Its next event is scheduled for April 25 at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

AMERICAN FLAT TRACK: The Daytona 200 was rescheduled from last weekend to October. The next race is scheduled to be March 28 in Woodstock, Georgia.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: All races through April 9 have been postponed. Another update is expected this week.

FORMULA E: The series reportedly has suspended the next two months of its 2020-21 season.