As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to impact daily life, it’s brought worldwide motorsports to a halt.

Virtually every racing series in the world has ceased competition — several indefinitely – since the past weekend because of the global pandemic.

With the Centers for Disease Control recommending that events of more than 50 people be put on hold for eight weeks, it could leave more races in jeopardy with more news likely coming this week.

Here’s what several series have done with cancellations and postponements and what we know about what lies ahead each:

IMSA: The Twelve Hours of Sebring has been postponed from the March 18-21 weekend to Nov. 11-14. Because it falls after the Petit Le Mans, Sebring will become the 2020 season finale for the sports car series (along with the Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge.

The May 1-3 race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been postponed to a date to be determined later in the 2020 season.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, which has attracted some of IMSA’s best teams in the past and should become more of a crossover event in the future, has been postponed from June to September.

IMSA’s next event is scheduled to be the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit on May 29-30.

INDYCAR: The first four races of 2020 have been canceled or postponed. The season currently would be scheduled to begin May 9 with the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which released a statement early Monday on the CDC recommendation.

Despite efforts to reschedule the Long Beach Grand Prix from April 17-19 to the fall, the race was canceled March 18. IndyCar’s season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, also won’t be made up. It seems likely the Circuit of the Americas (which has been reduced to “limited use”) and Barber Motorsports Park also won’t return to the schedule.

IndyCar also has banned testing through May 10.

MOTOGP: The Moto2 and Moto3 classes ran their season openers March 8 at the Qatar Grand Prix, but the premier division was canceled. MotoGP has yet to return to the track as three races have been rescheduled to later in the year.

The Thailand Grand Prix was moved from March 22 to Oct. 4. The Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was shifted from April 5 to Nov. 15. The Argentina Grand Prix moved from April 19 to Nov. 22. The rescheduled races also forced the season finale at Valencia, Spain, to move from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19. The next MotoGP event is the Spanish Grand Prix, which is May 3 (on NBC).

NASCAR: After running its first four races of the season, the Cup Series now has postponed the next seven races — Atlanta, Miami, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover.

It intends to restart the 2020 season with the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway and reschedule the seven events to maintain the integrity of a 36-race schedule. No makeup dates have been set.

NASCAR also announced a full testing ban during the hiatus.

SUPERCROSS: With 10 races completed, the 2020 season was postponed until further notice last Friday. The series has canceled five races (Indianapolis on March 14; Detroit on March 21; Seattle on March 28; Denver on April 4; Foxboro on April 18).

There has been no announcement about makeup dates for the April 25 event at Las Vegas and the May 2 race at Salt Lake City.

FORMULA ONE: The March 15 season opener in Australia was canceled, and the next three races (Bahrain, Vietnam and China) have been postponed indefinitely.

The next race weekend is scheduled to be May 1-3 in the Netherlands, followed by Spain (May 10) and Monaco (May 24). But with the outbreak greatly affecting Europe, it might be as late as June 7 in Azerbaijan before the season begins.

NHRA: The sanctioning body has suspended all drag racing events for the next 30 days and is hoping to resume its schedule April 17-19 in Houston. The April 3-5 national event at Las Vegas has been postponed (date TBD), and the 51st annual Gatornationals were postponed last weekend.

WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP: After running its Feb. 23 race at Circuit of the Americas, the WEC canceled its March 20 event at Sebring International Raceway. Its next event is scheduled for April 25 at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

AMERICAN FLAT TRACK: The Daytona 200 was rescheduled from last weekend to October. The next race is scheduled to be March 28 in Woodstock, Georgia.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: All races through April 9 have been postponed. Another update is expected this week.

FORMULA E: The series reportedly has suspended the next two months of its 2020-21 season.