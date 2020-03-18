The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring won’t be happening in real life this weekend (having been rescheduled to Nov. 11-14), but there’ll still be an IMSA-themed race involving the Florida track Saturday.
IMSA has partnered with iRacing to hold Sebring SuperSaturday, a 90-minute online racing event at Sebring International Raceway. The single-class race will begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET after practice and single-car qualifying.
It will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube via the iRacing channels. IMSA Radio’s John Hindhaugh will be part of the broadcast.
The field will include IMSA stars from the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with an option of choosing from these four GTLM cars: BMW M8 GTE, Ferrari 488 GTE, Porsche 911 RSR and Ford GT. IMSA has yet to release the entry list.
“IMSA is committed to delivering a realistic racing experience to our fans, competitors and partners this weekend,” IMSA president John Doonan said in a release. “Most IMSA drivers use iRacing or other simulators on a regular basis to sharpen their skills and prepare for upcoming races. This weekend, they will do it in front of an audience. We are grateful to iRacing and many of our other partners for creating this opportunity to entertain our loyal IMSA fans.”
NBCSN, which has been broadcasting IMSA races since last season, will show a one-hour highlight show of the 2019 Twelve Hours of Sebring at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. It was the closest overall finish in the race’s 67-year history.
Garrett Marchbanks reflects on his Daytona Supercross win
Last week before the rash of postponements and cancelations affected every facet of motorsports, NBC Sports caught up with Garrett Marchbanks to discuss his dramatic first victory in the Daytona Supercross race.
In racing, the thing that matters most is the last thing a racer does.
Win the last race before a break and he can stand tall for a couple of weeks. Win that last race of the season and he has bragging rights for the entire offseason.
In his second professional season, Marchbanks had one podium finish in 13 races before Daytona. He wasn’t exactly on a lot of radar screens, but only one person has to believe in a rider’s ability to win – the rider himself.
“Before the heat race I felt good, and when I feel good it’s going to be a good night,” Marchbanks said. “I wasn’t really nervous that night, which was crazy because I’m usually a pretty nervous person on certain nights. I haven’t felt like that since I was an amateur rider two years ago.”
Despite having only one podium, Marchbanks has been getting close.
In the 250 East opener at Tampa, he finished fourth, only his third career top five. He added another the next week in the Triple Crown race in Arlington, Texas. The following week, he was seventh in Atlanta.
Most riders get their start on outdoor tracks. Marchbanks was no exception. And that familiarity proved to be important.
With its long straights, the course at Daytona is a hybrid. It is a transitional race that allows riders to bridge the gap between their amateur days and their profession.
“The week going into Daytona we ran some outdoors, some sand tracks on my SX bike, and I was feeling really good,” Marchbanks said. “We went into the day, I was around seventh my first practice. My first qualification, I qualified fifth. In the second qualification, I felt really good. My time wasn’t there with the top two guys, but personally I felt really comfortable.
“When I lined up on the gate for that heat race, something just clicked. When I was behind (Jeremy) Martin it was just natural to me. I got to the lead and after that I didn’t want to be that midpack guy anymore. I wanted to win really bad. Then, getting the holeshot in the Main event was awesome. Leading every lap. It was the best feeling ever.”
Notably, Marchbanks’ first podium came in another transitional race. Last year he finished second to Adam Cianciarulo on a sloppy, heavy track. A downpour leveled the playing field among the riders and gave Marchbanks an early taste of success in his fifth 250 start.
“Last year as a rookie I wasn’t very experienced with Supercross,” Marchbanks said. “I’ve always been a good outdoor rider, so the mud definitely was on my side. This year I have a way more experience in Supercross. Daytona was a little more outdoorsy track of course, but there were some difficult sections. My outdoor riding played into it.”
At the time of the coronavirus hold, Marchbanks is fourth in the standings, a point behind RJ Hampshire and nine points behind second-ranked Shane McElrath.
Marchbanks was 10th last year in the 250 West division as a rookie. Jalek Swoll currently holds that position, 37 points in arrears, so Marchbanks is headed toward a career high. No matter what, he has earned that elusive first win, and he has a while to relish it.