Felix Rosenqvist Photo

Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist stokes his IndyCar competitive fire through eSports

By Bruce MartinMar 18, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Instead of driving his No. 10 NTT DATA Honda in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist was competing in “The Race All-Star Esports Battle” on Sunday.

The second-year IndyCar Series driver for Chip Ganassi Racing was back at his house in Carmel, Indiana testing his sim racing skills against other top racing drivers from around the world. Those included Formula One star Max Verstappen, Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and fellow IndyCar drivers Will Power, Ed Jones and Colton Herta plus Formula E stars Antonio Felix Da Costa, Max Gunther and Neel Jani and IMSA star Juan Pablo Montoya and his son, Sebastian.

They were testing their racing skills against the world’s leading sim racing drivers.

It wasn’t the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but it was the next best thing after that contest was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Race” was created by Torque Esports and the event broke all previous records in the motorsport’s genre of gaming. It was streamed live on YouTube and Twitch.

“The Race” was created following the cancellation of the opening round of the Formula One World Championship in Australia and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Also, NASCAR’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway was postponed as well as Formula E and World Endurance Championship events.

According to organizers, the sim race was created in just 48 hours, beginning with Saturday’s fan qualifying event.

“More people watched ‘‘The Race All-Star Esports Battle’ online than watch a Formula One race on Sky TV in the UK – that is an incredible statistic,” Torque Esports President and CEO Darren Cox said.

The race was won by sim racer Jernej Simoncic. Torque Esports will repeat the ground-breaking esports racing event next week with separate events for both the real-world racers and the regular esports competitors.

Sunday’s stream featured live commentary from Formula One commentators Jack Nicholls and Jolyon Palmer along with esports racing caller, René Buttler.

Rosenqvist was the highest-finishing professional driver and one of only two pros in the top 10. Both were from the NTT IndyCar Series.

Rosenqvist finished seventh and Herta finished 10th.

“They put it together within a day,” Rosenqvist told NBCSports.com in an exclusive interview. “That was pretty cool. There were a lot of people that watched it after they canceled Formula One and canceled IndyCar and canceled NASCAR, all of the fans were wanting to watch something, and they got to watch this so that was cool.

“I was contacted by somebody from ‘The Race’ and one of the journalists contacted me and asked if I wanted to be part of it. They invited 15 pro racing drivers, then 15 pro sim driver and 15 guys that qualified in the event from an actual race the day before.

“I said, ‘Hell yes, I’m up for it.’”

There were three groups with each group competing in a qualification round. The top eight of each qualification round advanced into the final. Rosenqvist and Herta advanced through all round and finished in the top-10 in the championship.

“I was a little bit surprised at how good the pro sim drivers are,” Rosenqvist admitted. “These guys are seriously good. I’ve been playing a lot of sim racing this winter, so I know how good they are. This event was held on a Game rFactor and not iRacing, which is a platform I’m more familiar with. I think that was to my advantage because people didn’t have the same amount to practice.

“I did an event like that before in Las Vegas on Formula E, and finished second among the real racers category. Perhaps I’m some kind of talent on that form of racing. Colton Herta was very good. We actually chatted a little bit today. I helped him download the game and set everything up. We were both prepared and the time zone difference; he woke up at 2 a.m. to do the practice. He is very good at sim racing on track.”

Fans and gamers are able to participate in sim racing and each competitor’s computer environment and equipment depends on how much they want to spend.

“You can race for $400 or $500 and that is the minimum,” Rosenqvist explained. “Other guys have a rig worth $30,000. It all depends on what you want. Everything below $1,000, you will probably be slower, but everything above will not make much of a difference lap-time wise.

“It’s like a guy thing. Guys like to build stuff and have their ‘Man Cave’ you can hang around in. You need a steering wheel, pedal and a computer. If you have a desktop computer, you can attach the steering wheel to your desk and have the pedals on the floor. That is how I do iRacing. You can spend however much you feel comfortable racing.”

The social media impact of “The Race” was enormous. Consider these statistics provided by Torque Esports:

  • “The Race All-Star Esports Battle” on the rFactor 2 platform was Sunday’s top streamed esports event the world during the broadcast- beating competitions on League of Legends, Call of Duty, Nioh 2 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
  • Stream Hatchet reported Sunday’s event had 90% more live viewers in history than any esports racing event ever held on any streaming platform.
  • Sunday’s event outperformed the average major sports league on Twitch, generating more average viewers than major sports leagues.
  • “The Race All-Star Esports Battle” viewership was 300 percent larger than the Team USA Road to the Olympics basketball viewership.
  • From Thursday to Sunday, The-Race.com website achieved a 160 percent increase in traffic compared to the previous week. Three of the top six stories were on esports racing this week – this is in spite of the dramatic last-minute cancellation of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.
  • Total subscribers for The Race YouTube channel grew by 10 per cent in only three days.
  • The Race’s @wearetherace Twitter channel had three consecutive days of record traffic and 83 percent increase in impressions.

“Race fans around the world are starved of entertainment at the moment – but the beauty of esports racing competition is the fact you can set up events anywhere around the world at any time,” Cox said. “With the current COVID-19 situation around the world, the “stay at home economy” is surging and Torque Esports is ideally positioned to provide the fan base with compelling virtual versions of real-world motorsport.

“But even ‘real-world’ is a difficult description to use – esports is growing dramatically as a competition and entertainment platform and now rivals the box office, TV and digital music combined! That certainly makes it ‘real.’

“We were able to create this unique opportunity by joining the dots between various Torque Esports companies – we streamed on YouTube via our media platform The Race; streamed on Twitch via our gaming and tournament platform, UMG gaming and measured the online viewership with our market-leading analysis company, Stream Hatchet.”

There are more esports events planned by the company in the coming weeks while actual racing takes a pause until mid-May at the earliest.

Ed Jones participating in “The Race”

“We know about the massive potential for esports – that is why Torque Esports was created – but Sunday’s event drives home the incredible potential for esports racing as an entertainment platform,” Cox said. “To cultivate a bigger audience than the mainstream combat gaming titles today is quite astounding. Our team raised the bar in the level of the presentation and the race event was run super professionally like a real-world race meeting.”

For Rosenqvist, the second-year IndyCar driver from Sweden was ready to unleash his competitive first on the streets of St. Petersburg in his beast of an Indy car. Instead, he was doing it on his computer.

“It helped a little bit,” Rosenqvist admitted. “It’s a weird feeling when you have been building up for something for so long mentally, especially in IndyCar where we have such a long offseason. You go into the weekend and you know what you are going to do. Then, people talk about the race being canceled. When we returned home, we were all pretty disappointed, not only the drivers but also the fans and everybody involved in IndyCar.

“When someone calls and says, ‘Hey, let’s do a sim race,’ it wakes up that fire again. That went for the fans as well. That is why there were so many spectators watching the race. Everyone wanted to do something. It was pretty wild going into Turn 1.

“People were hungry for racing.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

 

From the Cushion: Carson Macedo wins as Williams Grove stays open

@KLRteam Twitter
By Dan BeaverMar 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ed. note: Dan Beaver will be rounding up happenings in dirt racing around the country this season for Motorsports Talk in his weekly “From the Cushion.”

Last week’s endless wave of postponements and cancellations in response to the Covid-19 outbreak created a fluid situation. It also created an opportunity for Carson Macedo.

After more than a half dozen tries, Macedo finally mastered Williams Grove Speedway in the 410 sprints race March 15. Macedo set himself up to be one of the favorites when the World of Outlaws is scheduled to come to the famed track Oct. 2-3.

Macedo was supposed to be in Texas last weekend, racing at Cotton Bowl Speedway and Lone Star Speedway. But when the last-minute announcement was made that the series would postpone the start of their season, he made a phone call to car owner Kyle Larson and asked for permission to head 1,500 miles north to race.

Opening day at Williams Grove has been special throughout history. Dating back to 1939 when Tommy Hinershitz won the lid lifter, this race set a tone for a racer’s career. In the 1940s and 1950s, Ted Horn, Jimmy Bryan and Johnny Mackison Sr. won it.

A.J. Foyt took the win in 1964.

The original king of the Outlaws, Jan Opperman, won this race three times in the 1970s.

Williams Grove Speedway’s 2020 season opener also was historic. Amid the COVID-19 shutdown, it was practically the only race being run around the country last weekend.

And Macedo was the only Outlaw invader on Pennsylvania Posse turf this weekend. His persistence paid off. With nine laps to go in the season opener, Macedo passed pole-sitter Ryan Smith for good.

In Macedo’s Victory Lane speech he recognized the uniqueness that Williams Grove was able to race this weekend amid rapidly tightening social and government regulations concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Thank you, Williams Grove, thanks to all you fans for coming out,” Macedo said on DirtVision.com after the race. “I know that a lot of other places aren’t racing, so to be able to come here and race is pretty special.”

The Grove has not historically been great for Macedo. In his last eight Outlaw starts the driver has an average finish of 17.5. A slew of mediocre finishes made this track a monkey on Macedo’s back.

“This is without a doubt one of the biggest wins, which seems crazy,” Macedo said. “It’s just a local show, but it’s one of the biggest wins of my career. I’ve left this place a few times thinking ‘Maybe I just don’t got it here. I just can’t figure it out.’ But to be that good today. It definitely made the trip from Texas worth it.”

Sixteen winners of the Williams Grove season opener have been inducted in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, along with five World of Outlaw champions.

“That’s pretty cool,” Macedo replied when track announcer Bruce Ellis informed him of the stat. “This place is very, very important on our schedule with the World Of Outlaws. We come here six times. If you want to have a shot at winning a championship or running in the top three, to be on the podium in the championship, you’re going to have to be good here”.

Williams Grove was open in no small part because Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf did not intervene to put pressure on the track to postpone their opener.

It was a decision that stood on Monday.

“No, I’m not going to force them to cancel, this is something that all of us, 12.8 million Pennsylvanians are in this together, and we owe it to each other not to expose them to any symptoms that we may have and not to expose ourselves or our family members,” Wolf said in an announcement broadcast on Twitter. “People will be making their decisions on what to do with their lives all across the commonwealth over the next few days and weeks and months.

“What we ought to do is think not what we should do in what the law is, but what we owe to our fellow citizens, and that’s what I would ask of the folks at the race course.”

Williams Grove currently is scheduled to run Friday, March 20 with a combination of 410 Sprints and Super Late Models

Four Southeastern Late Model shows got under way Friday at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia.

Donald McIntosh won the Ultimate Southeast Series opener by sweeping around pole-sitter Cory Hedgecock early and controlling the remainder of the trace. Hedgecock held onto second for most of the race until he was forced to give way to Zack Mitchell with three laps remaining.

Saturday night, Joshua Bishop grabbed the checkers in a $5,000-to-win Crate Late Model race at Modoc (S.C.) Raceway. It was Bishop’s first Modoc 100 victory.

Cochran Motor Speedway in Georgia doubled down with races on Saturday and Sunday.

Kyle Bronson had to make his way into the A Main from the consolation race, which left him mired deep in the field. Starting 17th, Bronson picked his way through the field to pass Mark Whitener with five laps on the scoreboard. Whitener climbed from fifth but was slowed by lapped traffic with a handful of laps remaining before being relegated to second.

On Sunday, Bronson finished second behind Will Herrington in the $5,000-to-win Cochran Clash.

Victoria Beaver contributed to this story.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter