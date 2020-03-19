The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the latest major racing event affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The historic event announced Thursday that its 98th running would be moved from June 28 to Aug. 30 because of the safety of our fans, competitors, partners and volunteers.” A revised schedule will be released on the race’s website.
“We know this race is iconic and tremendously important to the auto racing world and our community, but the safety and health of everyone involved is our top priority,” Pikes Peak International Hill Climb executive director Megan Leatham said in a statement.
The 98th running of the Race to the Clouds has been postponed to August 30, 2020. Full statement is available through the link below. Stay up to date for further information on our website, https://t.co/EFRO2SdnH7. https://t.co/CwgPFUKoQW pic.twitter.com/i3DezcxSNQ
— Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (@PPIHC) March 19, 2020