The season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic has been canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. It was scheduled to run May 16, 2020.

Hangtown is the first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship race to fall victim to the outbreak.

In a statement from MX Sports Pro Racing, the series said: “Due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, California’s Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club has announced it is canceling the 52nd running of the Hangtown Motocross Classic from the Prairie City OHV Park, originally scheduled for May 16, 2020.

“MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, has continuously monitored the ongoing developments surrounding the coronavirus, both domestically and internationally, and has taken a proactive stance in discussing various amendments to the 2020 event schedule.”

Hangtown was the season opener last year with Ken Roczen finishing 1-2 in the Motos and taking the overall win. Eventual champion Eli Tomac finished 4-1 and was second overall.

The second scheduled race on the Motocross calendar is also in California at Fox Raceway at Pala.

Details concerning the remainder of the schedule will be forthcoming.

The Monster Energy Supercross season, which features most of the same riders, has been postponed after 10 of 17 races.

Supercross has yet to cancel the last two races of their season: The April 25 Supercross race at Las Vegas, Nevada, and the May 2 race at Salt Lake City, Utah, are scheduled to run before the Motocross season starts.

