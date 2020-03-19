IMSA

Sebring online race features real-world winners from IndyCar and IMSA

By Nate RyanMar 19, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Several big names from the IndyCar and IMSA series have entered the “Sebring SuperSaturday” online event that will be streamed Saturday in a partnership with iRacing.

The 90-minute online race will happen at Sebring International Raceway, which had been scheduled to host the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring this weekend (it’s been postponed to Nov. 11-14 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak).

The single-class race will feature drivers choosing cars from four GTLM options: BMW M8 GTE, Ferrari 488 GTE, Porsche 911 RSR and Ford GT.

Colton Herta, who has driven a BMW for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the Rolex 24 the past two years, is among the active IndyCar drivers in the race. Also on the entry list are Santino Ferrucci, Dalton Kellett and Sage Karam.

Felipe Nasr, who was among the 2019 winners at the Twelve Hours of Sebring and had been scheduled to make his IndyCar debut last weekend at St. Petersburg, is on the list of prominent IMSA drivers entered in the race.

Mustang Sampling Racing drivers Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque also are entered in the online race.

Here are the car choices for those drivers: Herta, BMW M8 GTE; Ferrucci, BMW M8 GTE; Kellett, TBD; Karam, Porsche 911 RSR; Nasr, BMW M8 GTE; Barbosa, Ferrari 488 GTE; Albuquerque, Porsche 911 RSR.

Some other IndyCar and sports car veterans in the event: Jesse Krohn, Jeff Segal, Gabby Chaves and Tristan Vautier.

There currently 39 drivers in the race. The official entry list will be released Friday with 15 to 20 more drivers to be added.

IMSA is among many series capitalizing on the layoff from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by turning to iRacing.

NASCAR will begin holding all-star exhibitions with its drivers Sunday, and IndyCar and Formula One drivers are racing on worldwide online platforms, too.

 

Hangtown Motocross Classic canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Rich Shepherd, ProMotocross.com
By Dan BeaverMar 19, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
The season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic has been canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. It was scheduled to run May 16, 2020.

Hangtown is the first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship race to fall victim to the outbreak.

In a statement from MX Sports Pro Racing, the series said: “Due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, California’s Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club has announced it is canceling the 52nd running of the Hangtown Motocross Classic from the Prairie City OHV Park, originally scheduled for May 16, 2020.

“MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, has continuously monitored the ongoing developments surrounding the coronavirus, both domestically and internationally, and has taken a proactive stance in discussing various amendments to the 2020 event schedule.”

Hangtown was the season opener last year with Ken Roczen finishing 1-2 in the Motos and taking the overall win. Eventual champion Eli Tomac finished 4-1 and was second overall.

The second scheduled race on the Motocross calendar is also in California at Fox Raceway at Pala.

Details concerning the remainder of the schedule will be forthcoming.

The Monster Energy Supercross season, which features most of the same riders, has been postponed after 10 of 17 races.

Supercross has yet to cancel the last two races of their season: The April 25 Supercross race at Las Vegas, Nevada, and the May 2 race at Salt Lake City, Utah, are scheduled to run before the Motocross season starts.

