Several big names from the IndyCar and IMSA series have entered the “Sebring SuperSaturday” online event that will be streamed Saturday in a partnership with iRacing.

The 90-minute online race will happen at Sebring International Raceway, which had been scheduled to host the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring this weekend (it’s been postponed to Nov. 11-14 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak).

The single-class race will feature drivers choosing cars from four GTLM options: BMW M8 GTE, Ferrari 488 GTE, Porsche 911 RSR and Ford GT.

Colton Herta, who has driven a BMW for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the Rolex 24 the past two years, is among the active IndyCar drivers in the race. Also on the entry list are Santino Ferrucci, Dalton Kellett and Sage Karam.

Felipe Nasr, who was among the 2019 winners at the Twelve Hours of Sebring and had been scheduled to make his IndyCar debut last weekend at St. Petersburg, is on the list of prominent IMSA drivers entered in the race.

Mustang Sampling Racing drivers Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque also are entered in the online race.

Here are the car choices for those drivers: Herta, BMW M8 GTE; Ferrucci, BMW M8 GTE; Kellett, TBD; Karam, Porsche 911 RSR; Nasr, BMW M8 GTE; Barbosa, Ferrari 488 GTE; Albuquerque, Porsche 911 RSR.

Some other IndyCar and sports car veterans in the event: Jesse Krohn, Jeff Segal, Gabby Chaves and Tristan Vautier.

There currently 39 drivers in the race. The official entry list will be released Friday with 15 to 20 more drivers to be added.

IMSA is among many series capitalizing on the layoff from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by turning to iRacing.

NASCAR will begin holding all-star exhibitions with its drivers Sunday, and IndyCar and Formula One drivers are racing on worldwide online platforms, too.