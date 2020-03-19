Twenty years ago today, an impressive IndyCar comeback took place at Phoenix Raceway.
Starting from the 26th and final starting position, Buddy Lazier did not appear to a major contender in the 2000 race at the Arizona oval.
But over the course of the 200-lap event, the 1996 Indianapolis 500 champion climbed his way through the field and took the lead for the first time on Lap 151.
Lazier then made his final pit stop on Lap 155 and surrendered the lead to Robbie Buhl, however, he regained the lead when Buhl had to pit on Lap 161.
The caution flag would wave one lap later because of debris on the track. On the ensuing restart on Lap 167, Lazier held off Scott Goodyear and went on to win by a margin of 4.191 seconds. The victory was Lazier’s first since Charlotte in July of 1997.
At the time, Lazier’s victory was the farthest back a winning driver had started in an IndyCar race.
Lazier was forced to start from the rear of the field after his Hemelgarn Racing team made the decision to switch to their backup car after a poor qualifying result of 24th.
“My guys did an awesome job. We (had) never driven this car before today,” Lazier told ABC Sports’ Jack Arute following his victory. “We rolled it out of the truck, and the guys put it together. Just an awesome performance by my team.”
Lazier’s victory was also the sole victory for a Riley & Scott in IndyCar. The Hemelgarn team switched to a Dallara chassis at Indy, and the company withdrew from IndyCar competition following the conclusion of the season.
Lazier went on to win one more race in the 2000 IRL season, coming in August at Kentucky. He won the 2000 championship by 12 points over Goodyear.
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring won’t be happening in real life this weekend (having been rescheduled to Nov. 11-14), but there’ll still be an IMSA-themed race involving the Florida track Saturday.
IMSA has partnered with iRacing to hold Sebring SuperSaturday, a 90-minute online racing event at Sebring International Raceway. The single-class race will begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET after practice and single-car qualifying.
It will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube via the iRacing channels. IMSA Radio’s John Hindhaugh will be part of the broadcast.
The field will include IMSA stars from the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with an option of choosing from these four GTLM cars: BMW M8 GTE, Ferrari 488 GTE, Porsche 911 RSR and Ford GT. IMSA has yet to release the entry list.
IMSA becomes the latest series to capitalize on the layoff from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by turning to iRacing. NASCAR will begin holding all-star exhibitions with its drivers Sunday, and IndyCar and Formula One drivers are racing on worldwide online platforms, too.
“IMSA is committed to delivering a realistic racing experience to our fans, competitors and partners this weekend,” IMSA president John Doonan said in a release. “Most IMSA drivers use iRacing or other simulators on a regular basis to sharpen their skills and prepare for upcoming races. This weekend, they will do it in front of an audience. We are grateful to iRacing and many of our other partners for creating this opportunity to entertain our loyal IMSA fans.”
NBCSN, which has been broadcasting IMSA races since last season, will show a one-hour highlight show of the 2019 Twelve Hours of Sebring at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. It was the closest overall finish in the race’s 67-year history.