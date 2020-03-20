Chris Graythen/Getty Images

IMSA releases entry list, schedule for iRacing’s Saturday at Sebring

By Nate RyanMar 20, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
IMSA has released the official entry list for Saturday’s virtual stand-in for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (rescheduled to Nov. 11-14 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic).

IMSA’s Sebring SuperSaturday on iRacing will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday with a 50-car field of real-world drivers from IndyCar and various sports car series.

The 90-minute race will be streamed live on the iRacing eSports Network on YouTube and iRacing’s Twitch channel, with pre- and postrace from the Torque Show on Facebook Live. IMSA Radio’s John Hindhaugh will be part of the broadcast.

Drivers will have a choice between racing four cars from the GT division of the WeatherTech Series Championship on the 3.74-mile Sebring International Raceway: Porsche 911 RSR, BMW M8 GTE, Ford GT and Ferrari 488 GTE.

Click here for the entry list in the “SuperSaturday” at Sebring International Raceway.

There are several IndyCar veterans in the race, including Colton Herta. The Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport driver who had two victories in his No. 88 Honda as a 2019 rookie in the NTT Series. Herta also was part of the BMW team that won the 2019 GTLM class in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“I’m looking forward to racing this weekend,” Herta, who will drive the No. 23 BMW in the online race, said in a release. “It’s always exciting to go up against everyone, no matter the circumstances. Like many things right now, racing is coming to a stop at the minute. So I think this will help propel interest and hopefully give people an outlet to watch some form of motorsport.”

He will be joined by fellow 2019 IndyCar rookie Santino Ferrucci, who drives the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan and will be driving the No. 18 BMW in iRacing.

IndyCar drivers Dalton Kellett and Sage Karam also are in the online event, which will include seven drivers who have won the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Joao Barbosa, the 2015 winner, will drive the No. 5 Ferrari 488 GTE, and last year’s overall winner, Felipe Nasr, will pilot the No. 31 BMW M8 GTE. Richard Westbrook, who won the GT class in 2013 at Sebring, will be in a Ford Mustang.

Four past GTD winners are in the online race. Jeff Segal (2016) will drive the No. 69 Ferrari; Jeroen Bleekemolen (2017) is piloting a Porsche 911 RSR; Corey Lewis (2018) is in the No. 39 BMW, and Mirko  Bortolotti (2019) will drive the No. 888 Porsche.

There are 11 IMSA champions in the field, including Barbosa and Nasr from the top divisions. Other champions: Filipe Albuquerque, Segal, Westbrook, Bleekemolen, Mark Wilkins, Michael Lewis, Stevan McAleer, Roman De Angelis and Ryan Hardwick.

Frenchman Tristan Vautier, a veteran of IndyCar who scored consecutive Sebring pole positions in GTD and Prototype in 2017-18, also is in the race, driving the No. 85 BMW.

Here’s the schedule for Sebring SuperSaturday (all times ET):

1:30-2:30 p.m. – The Torque Show iRacing Pre-Race Show – Facebook Live

2:30-4 p.m. – IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday on iRacing – iRacing eSports Network on YouTube, Twitch

4 p.m. – The Torque Show – iRacing Post-Race Show – Facebook Live

7:30 p.m. – The Torque Show – NBCSN Preview

NBCSN, which has been broadcasting IMSA races since last season, will show a one-hour highlight show of the 2019 Twelve Hours of Sebring at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. It was the closest overall finish in the race’s 67-year history.

Fans are encouraged to use the #IMSASuperSaturday hashtag to discuss the race on social media.

Motocross announces changes to 2020 schedule

Jeff Kardas, ProMotocross.com
By Dan BeaverMar 20, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, MX Sports Pro Racing has altered their schedule. The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season will begin on June 13 with the Florida Nationals from WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Fla. and will feature 11 of the original 12 rounds.

Most races maintain their original dates, with three exceptions.

The Florida National at WW Ranch was originally scheduled for June 6, but will be delayed one week to June 13.

The Fox Raceway National at Pala, Calif. was originally scheduled to run May 23. It will now become the season finale on September 9.

The Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colo. moves from May 30 to July 11.

“It is our hope that in postponing the start of our season for this additional month, the extended period of time will not only allow for us to obtain a clearer picture of the state of the pandemic, but also provide ample opportunity for our series partners, teams, competitors, and fans to plan accordingly,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing in a press release. “The updated calendar would allow us to still successfully host a complete season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross competition, in a quick and concise fashion will leave other parts of the calendar open for other racing activities.”

The season was scheduled to start with the Hangtown Classic at Placerville, Calif., but it was announced earlier this week that race would be canceled.

The Hangtown Classic is the only round to be dropped from the amended schedule.

“While the whole world is trying to cope with the ongoing global pandemic that is the COVID-19 coronavirus, we have diligently looked at the impending future of our own championship and the impact this will inevitably have on this annual summer tradition,” Coombs said “While the series has unfortunately already been affected by this pandemic with the cancellation of American motocross’ longest running event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, we have developed a condensed and redesigned schedule for the remainder of the championship that will now start a little less than three months from now.”

Amended Schedule

6/13: Florida National, Jacksonville, Fla. (originally 6/6)
6/20: High Point National, Mount Morris, Penn.
6/27: Southwick (Mass.) National
7/4: RedBud National, Buchanan, Mich.
7/11: Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo. (originally 5/30)
7/18: Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.
7/25: Washougal (Wash.) National
8/15: Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.
8/22: Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.
8/29: Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind.
9/5L Fox Raceway National, Palam Calif. (originally 5/23)