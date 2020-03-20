Motocross announces changes to 2020 schedule

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, MX Sports Pro Racing has altered their schedule. The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season will begin on June 13 with the Florida Nationals from WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Fla. and will feature 11 of the original 12 rounds.

Most races maintain their original dates, with three exceptions.

The Florida National at WW Ranch was originally scheduled for June 6, but will be delayed one week to June 13.

The Fox Raceway National at Pala, Calif. was originally scheduled to run May 23. It will now become the season finale on September 9.

The Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colo. moves from May 30 to July 11.

“It is our hope that in postponing the start of our season for this additional month, the extended period of time will not only allow for us to obtain a clearer picture of the state of the pandemic, but also provide ample opportunity for our series partners, teams, competitors, and fans to plan accordingly,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing in a press release. “The updated calendar would allow us to still successfully host a complete season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross competition, in a quick and concise fashion will leave other parts of the calendar open for other racing activities.”

The season was scheduled to start with the Hangtown Classic at Placerville, Calif., but it was announced earlier this week that race would be canceled.

The Hangtown Classic is the only round to be dropped from the amended schedule.

“While the whole world is trying to cope with the ongoing global pandemic that is the COVID-19 coronavirus, we have diligently looked at the impending future of our own championship and the impact this will inevitably have on this annual summer tradition,” Coombs said “While the series has unfortunately already been affected by this pandemic with the cancellation of American motocross’ longest running event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, we have developed a condensed and redesigned schedule for the remainder of the championship that will now start a little less than three months from now.”

Amended Schedule

6/13: Florida National, Jacksonville, Fla. (originally 6/6)

6/20: High Point National, Mount Morris, Penn.

6/27: Southwick (Mass.) National

7/4: RedBud National, Buchanan, Mich.

7/11: Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo. (originally 5/30)

7/18: Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

7/25: Washougal (Wash.) National

8/15: Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.

8/22: Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.

8/29: Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind.

9/5L Fox Raceway National, Palam Calif. (originally 5/23)