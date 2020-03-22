While Phoenix Raceway is now known as a staple of the NASCAR schedule, the 1-mile desert oval was originally built with Indy cars in mind.
Very fittingly, the most successful driver in IndyCar history won the first oval race at Phoenix, which took place on this date in 1964.
After Davey McDonald became the first driver to win on the track’s now-defunct road course in the month prior, Phoenix’s oval was the site of USAC’s 1964 season-opener.
An estimated 7,000 were in attendance to watch 22 open-wheel cars battle for 100 laps. Parnelli Jones started on the pole position, but second-place qualifier A.J. Foyt quickly took the lead in the first turn and held on to it for the remainder of the race.
The race started a string of seven consecutive victories by Foyt, including his second victory at Indianapolis. Foyt went on to win nine times in 1964 en route to his fourth national championship.
Phoenix continued to remain as an IndyCar staple until being removed from the schedule following the 2005 race. The series then made a three-year return to the facility from 2016-18.
NASCAR held its first Cup Series event at Phoenix in 1988, and the facility has remained on the schedule every year since.
Also on this date:
1981: Johnny Rutherford won the Kraco Car Stereo 150, also at Phoenix. The victory was Rutherford’s final victory in the famous Pennzoil Chaparral.
1992: Nigel Mansell led all 69 laps to win the Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Michael Schumacher finished third for the first podium in his illustrious F1 career.
The German automaker earned a sweep of the podium in the 90-minute race at Sebring, one of many online races with real-world driving stars since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic effectively shut down auto racing 10 days ago.
But in the meantime, virtual racing is what the sports car series has, and BMW drivers might have an edge because the manufacturer has spent so much money and time on getting its drivers into simulators the past few years.
Spengler, Catsburg and third-place finisher Jesse Krohn had practiced and worked with BMW engineers and full-time simulation drivers to prepare for Sebring the past two days.
“It has been a topic for quite a while, more than a year at least,” Catsburg said of online racing. “I remember having a meeting about it them asking us and encouraging us to do more sim racing. We really have upped our game. And I think it’s only going to get more and more.
“We also need the practice. There are some pros in the sim racing world that are so unbelievably quick that we definitely need a lot of practice, and we need to have a serious approach. Because if you look at what they do, it’s almost like what we do in reality in terms of creating a setup, analyzing data, trying to see what the competitors are doing, looking at fuel usage. It’s really professional.”
Though Spengler (France), Catsburg (Belgium) and Krohn (Finland) all hail from Europe (and all raced from home Saturday in their native countries), the preferred platform for online racing is the U.S.-based iRacing.
“I have to say definitely iRacing is the one you want to be in because It’s very close to reality,” said Spengler, a former DTM champion who was entering his first full GTLM season in IMSA with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “It’s a lot of fun to drive. It’s very difficult to drive consistent. So I think that’s the platform that helps you the most as a racing driver.
“What’s nice in sim racing is that it’s one of the only places you can drive and test as much as you want. In real life testing is getting more and more limited. Here you can test and work on the car, which is fun.”
Said Krohn, who is in his third full IMSA season: ”Everyone can go have as much (simulation) as they want. They can really fine-tune the driving and get the best out of themselves and the car. iRacing is really the platform that I like to use that I find the most realistic; as they laser-scan the tracks, and they really do a great job with the cars as well. The M8 is pretty much the same thing as what we have in real life.”
Catsburg was able to improve his lap times in practice by using real-world techniques, including a system called Motec.
“We do the same data overlays in reality, and I’m seeing where (Spengler is) faster than me,” Catsburg said. “Where I have to try to improve, which is exactly the same as in reality. We know that sim racers, they spend so much time working on setups. We have to do that.”
“We didn’t have any of the usual suspects that mostly win the races on simulators,” Catsburg said with a chuckle. “If we had them there, Bruno and me wouldn’t have been P1 and P2, and Jesse wouldn’t be P3.”
But that still didn’t diminish the joy of feeling somewhat connected to racing a car again.
Using a full-immersion virtual reality setup with wraparound goggles, Krohn, 29, said it “really feels like I’m sitting in the car. Some people say it’s a disadvantage because of the refresh rate of the screen. But I feel it’s more beneficial that I can look around the corner, and feel more like I’m in the car, and this helps me concentrate. This way it feels more real than it would I just had three screens and I could see my living room around me and other distractions.”
Said Catsburg, 32: “I would have obviously loved to do the real event, and nothing beats the real thing. But in terms of realism, a big thing you miss is the feel and there’s a little bit of fear obviously always in reality as well, which you don’t have (in simulation). But all those other things, it’s so unbelievably close to reality.”
There is one thing that Spengler, 36, missed,
“The contact with the people and the atmosphere of a race weekend,” he said. “I miss the people just being there, cheering. They are doing the show; the people who come to watch us at the race, come on the starting grid, be in the paddock, the whole atmosphere. This is what I miss a lot.
“This is what we don’t have in sim racing. Although we had a lot of people watching us, which is great.”