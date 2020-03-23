INDYCAR Photo

IndyCar teams affected by governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order through April 7

By Bruce MartinMar 23, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a “Stay at Home” order for the entire state beginning Wednesday, March 25 through April 7. That will effectively shut down IndyCar Series teams from working at the shop for an extra week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be addressed.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Gov. Holcomb said during a live address Monday afternoon televised throughout the state.

Holcomb has ordered that all residents of Indiana remain in their homes except when working for essential businesses or for ‘permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.’

“Essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0,” according to the Governor’s executive order.

This decision is important to IndyCar Series teams and vendors as they currently do not fall under the “essential business” category. The majority of teams in the NTT IndyCar Series are based in the Indianapolis area and will be impacted by this order. Team Penske is in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Dale Coyne Racing is in Plainfield, Illinois.

Teams in IndyCar already had shut down after returning from the canceled St. Petersburg street race last week. Several, including Chip Ganassi Racing, A.J. Foyt Racing and Dale Coyne Racing, had announced they would re-open on March 30 prior to Governor Holcomb’s announcement.

The Indiana Governor’s executive orders mean those operations will remain closed for at least another week. Teams have told NBCSports.com that some of the engineering and simulation work is being done while staff works from home.

IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are moving forward with the intention of running the 104th Indianapolis 500 on May 24, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is under control by then.

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series halts its spring tour of California

Jordan DeLucia, World Racing Group
By Dan BeaverMar 23, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
With California under a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov Gavin Newsom for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has postponed or canceled the remainder of the spring races in that state.

The schedule adjustment will result in the cancellation of races at Merced (California) Speedway, Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, California, and a two-day show at the Stockton (California) Dirt Track. These races originally were scheduled to run from April 10-18.

The next race on the Outlaw Sprint Car Series calendar is a two-day show at Vado (New Mexico) Speedway Park on April 24-25.

The series and tracks currently are working to reschedule as many postponed races as possible.

Several shows originally postponed are now official cancellations. These include races at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, and USA Raceway in Tucson, Arizona. The races at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Perris (California) Auto Speedway also have been canceled.

The series currently is working to reschedule races at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, at Santa Maria Raceway in Nipoma, California, and at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California.

Those with tickets to canceled events have received a credit to their MyDirtTickets.com accounts for the face value of the tickets, and they will have 24 months to use the credit for future World of Outlaws events.

