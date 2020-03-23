Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic essentially has placed all large events on hiatus, race fans could use a little bit of good news.

Fortunately, IndyCar’s Robert Wickens continues to provide hope and inspiration to the motorsport community through public updates of his recovery efforts after sustaining a spinal cord injury in an Aug. 19, 2018 crash at Pocono Raceway.

When we last profiled Wickens’ recovery on Feb. 27, he was walking on a treadmill next to fellow competitor Tony Kanaan.

On Monday, Wickens shared yet another update, this time doing push-ups unassisted alongside his dog, James.

“Two hashtags in one post! #nationalpuppyday and #pushupchallenge,” Wickens tweeted. “It’s actually really encouraging; my core and glutes are getting stronger every week. A long way to go but really proud to do 10 push-ups!”

Two hashtags in one post! #nationalpuppyday ✅ and #pushupchallenge ✅ it’s actually really encouraging, my core and glutes are getting stronger every week. A long way to go but really proud to do 10 push-ups! pic.twitter.com/Lteg9Cajxg — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) March 23, 2020

Wickens, who turned 31 on March 13, first made his return to the IndyCar paddock in last year’s season opener in St. Petersburg. Since then, he’s made a return to the driver’s seat, piloting a specialized Acura NSX prior to the start of last year’s IndyCar race in his hometown of Toronto.

In September, Wickens fulfilled a vow to his wife Karli, by standing with her during their wedding. The new husband and wife also danced together during their reception.

Should Wickens fully recover to resume racing, Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt has stated that the team’s No. 6 entry will be available for him to drive. Wickens continues to remain as a “driver coach and consultant” for the team.

