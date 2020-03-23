Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

Robert Wickens celebrates puppies, push-ups in new recovery update

By Michael EubanksMar 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic essentially has placed all large events on hiatus, race fans could use a little bit of good news.

Fortunately, IndyCar’s Robert Wickens continues to provide hope and inspiration to the motorsport community through public updates of his recovery efforts after sustaining a spinal cord injury in an Aug. 19, 2018 crash at Pocono Raceway.

When we last profiled Wickens’ recovery on Feb. 27, he was walking on a treadmill next to fellow competitor Tony Kanaan.

On Monday, Wickens shared yet another update, this time doing push-ups unassisted alongside his dog, James.

“Two hashtags in one post! #nationalpuppyday and #pushupchallenge,” Wickens tweeted. “It’s actually really encouraging; my core and glutes are getting stronger every week. A long way to go but really proud to do 10 push-ups!”

Wickens, who turned 31 on March 13, first made his return to the IndyCar paddock in last year’s season opener in St. Petersburg. Since then, he’s made a return to the driver’s seat, piloting a specialized Acura NSX prior to the start of last year’s IndyCar race in his hometown of Toronto.

In September, Wickens fulfilled a vow to his wife Karli, by standing with her during their wedding. The new husband and wife also danced together during their reception.

Should Wickens fully recover to resume racing, Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt has stated that the team’s No. 6 entry will be available for him to drive. Wickens continues to remain as a “driver coach and consultant” for the team.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

IndyCar teams affected by governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order through April 7

INDYCAR Photo
By Bruce MartinMar 23, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a “Stay at Home” order for the entire state beginning Wednesday, March 25 through April 7. That will effectively shut down IndyCar Series teams from working at the shop for an extra week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be addressed.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Gov. Holcomb said during a live address Monday afternoon televised throughout the state.

Holcomb has ordered that all residents of Indiana remain in their homes except when working for essential businesses or for ‘permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.’

“Essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0,” according to the Governor’s executive order.

This decision is important to IndyCar Series teams and vendors as they currently do not fall under the “essential business” category. The majority of teams in the NTT IndyCar Series are based in the Indianapolis area and will be impacted by this order. Team Penske is in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Dale Coyne Racing is in Plainfield, Illinois.

Teams in IndyCar already had shut down after returning from the canceled St. Petersburg street race last week. Several, including Chip Ganassi Racing, A.J. Foyt Racing and Dale Coyne Racing, had announced they would re-open on March 30 prior to Governor Holcomb’s announcement.

The Indiana Governor’s executive orders mean those operations will remain closed for at least another week. Teams have told NBCSports.com that some of the engineering and simulation work is being done while staff works from home.

IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are moving forward with the intention of running the 104th Indianapolis 500 on May 24, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is under control by then.

NBCSports.com will update this developing story.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 