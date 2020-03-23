With California under a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov Gavin Newsom for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has postponed or canceled the remainder of the spring races in that state.
The schedule adjustment will result in the cancellation of races at Merced (California) Speedway, Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, California, and a two-day show at the Stockton (California) Dirt Track. These races originally were scheduled to run from April 10-18.
The next race on the Outlaw Sprint Car Series calendar is a two-day show at Vado (New Mexico) Speedway Park on April 24-25.
The series and tracks currently are working to reschedule as many postponed races as possible.
🚨World of Outlaws halts remainder of spring California tour.🚨
Officials are working to reschedule as many events as possible.
READ MORE: https://t.co/wOCfzRwCYD
— World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) March 23, 2020
Several shows originally postponed are now official cancellations. These include races at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, and USA Raceway in Tucson, Arizona. The races at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Perris (California) Auto Speedway also have been canceled.
The series currently is working to reschedule races at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, at Santa Maria Raceway in Nipoma, California, and at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California.
Those with tickets to canceled events have received a credit to their MyDirtTickets.com accounts for the face value of the tickets, and they will have 24 months to use the credit for future World of Outlaws events.