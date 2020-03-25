March 25 in Motorsports History: Castroneves honors Wheldon

By Michael EubanksMar 25, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The 2012 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was supposed to signify a new era of IndyCar racing.

For the first time since 2005, there were multiple engine manufacturers involved in the sport, with Chevrolet and Lotus joining Honda. All cars competing in the race also utilized a new chassis, the Dallara DW12.

But in addition to being the season opener for the IndyCar Series, the race weekend also served as a memorial of sorts to honor the driver for whom the new chassis was named.

Dan Wheldon, the winner of the previous year’s Indianapolis 500, served as the official test driver of the new chassis.

On the morning of Oct. 16, 2011, Wheldon signed a multiyear contract to race for Andretti Autosport beginning in 2012. Tragically, Wheldon was killed later that afternoon during a violent crash in the IndyCar season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With St. Petersburg as the host city of the first race since Wheldon’s death and his adopted hometown, Mayor Bill Foster and Wheldon’s widow Susie unveiled a new street sign a few weeks prior to the race.

The sign read “Dan Wheldon Way” and was placed in Turn 10, where Wheldon passed Ryan Briscoe and Tony Kanaan to take the lead and win in 2005.

A few weeks after the dedication, the winner of that year’s race would park his car right at that spot.

Helio Castroneves started the 2012 season opener from the fifth position and remained in contention throughout.

The Team Penske driver took the lead on Lap 75 and retained it through the checkered flag, winning at the Florida street course for the third time in his career.

Podium finishers Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, and Scott Dixon celebrate with Holly Wheldon following the 2012 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

In his two previous victories at St. Pete, Castroneves celebrated by climbing the fence in Turn 1 to celebrate. But he changed things up in his third victory.

On the cooldown lap, Castroneves parked his car in Turn 10 and ran toward the fence. He climbed it and began to pat and point toward the “Dan Wheldon Way” sign as a tribute to his lost competitor. The crowd in the Turn 10 grandstand cheered.

You can never question God’s mystery,” Castroneves said about Wheldon’s death during his postrace interviews.

Wheldon’s sister, Holly, joined Castroneves and the other podium finishers in victory lane

“Honestly, I did not plan it, it was just the way it happened, and there was the sign,” Castroneves said. “But we’ve got to remember him as he lived, the way he lived and continue to pray for his family.”

Castroneves went on to win one more time in 2012, taking the checkered flag at Edmonton in July. The Brazillian finished fourth in the overall points standings.

Also on this date:

1979: A.J. Foyt won the Datsun Twin 200, the USAC Champ Car Series season opener, at Ontario Motor Speedway in California. Foyt also won the 200-mile USAC stock car race that took place at the track that day.

1982: Danica Patrick was born in Beloit, Wisconsin. In 2005, Patrick became the first woman in history to lead the Indianapolis 500. In 2008, she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race by taking the checkered flag at Twin Ring Motegi.

1984: Alain Prost won the Grand Prix of Brazil, which also saw the debut of a 24-year-old rookie named Ayrton Senna.

By Nate RyanMar 25, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Race’s virtual online simulation racing series will be featuring champions of a different vintage this weekend.

The field of the Legends Trophy race, which will take place Saturday as a prelude to the third round of the All-Star eSports Battle at noon ET, will match up champions from different series, all of whom are older than 40.

The Race has been holding virtual races while real-world racing has been halted during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The events have brought together stars from Formula One, IndyCar and IMSA.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist was the highest-finishing professional driver in last Saturday’s event, finishing fifth behind a top four of full-time virtual racing gamers.

As a warmup to the next round of the All-Star series, The Race has invited IndyCar champions, 24 Hours of Le Mans winners and F1 titlists to compete.

Indianapolis 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Dario Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan head the list of veterans in the race from IndyCar, which also will be represented by IndyCar on NBC analyst Paul Tracy, Gil de Ferran, Bryan Herta, Oriol Servia, Adrian Fernandez and Max Papis.

Two-time Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi (also an IndyCar veteran) will race along with Johnny Herbert. Also in the field: David Brabham and Jan Magnussen.

The Legends Trophy field will include 455 Formula One starts, 24 F1 wins, 2378 IndyCar starts, 177 IndyCar wins and eight overall or class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Round 3 of The Race All-Star eSports Battle will include Rosenqvist, Montoya, Nelson Piquet Jr., Marcus Ericsson, Esteban Gutiérrez, Alexander Rossi, James Davison and Colton Herta.

Both the legends race and the main event will be streamed on The Race’s YouTube channel and other platforms.

Here’s the release:

A new Legends Trophy on The Race All-Star Esports Battle package will pit drivers including Emerson Fittipaldi, Dario Franchitti, Johnny Herbert and Helio Castroneves against each other in simracing.

The Legends Trophy is for drivers aged 40 and over, using identical cars.

It will run as a prelude to this Saturday’s third round of the All-Star Esports Battle.

The format will be simple, with qualifying deciding the starting order for the Esports race conducted on the rFactor 2 racing platform.

IndyCar champions, Le Mans 24 Hours winners and grand prix racers fill the list, with two-time Formula 1 world champion Fittipaldi and three-time Indianapolis 500 winners Castroneves and Franchitti among the first to join the event.

Other confirmed drivers include F1, IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA race winner Juan Pablo Montoya; F1 race winner Herbert; Le Mans winner David Brabham; multiple Le Mans class winner and IMSA champion Jan Magnussen; IndyCar champion Paul Tracy (pictured below); Indy 500 winners and series champions Gil de Ferran and Tony Kanaan; IndyCar race winners Bryan Herta, Adrian Fernandez and Oriol Servia plus ex-F1, IndyCar and sportscar ace Max Papis.

“Simulators are extremely important because technically, they are so close to driving the real thing,” said Fittipaldi.

“You learn the track before you even arrive – where to brake, where to turn, even before arriving at any track in the world. And the feedback for the driver, the reaction, the reflex, the coordination, it’s a mental test and mental development for a young driver.

“I wish, in my time, we had simulators. My life would be much easier!”

Fittipaldi is looking forward to doing battle against some of his old rivals.

“I’ve raced against guys like Gil, Paul, Bryan and Adrian back in the day and it will be great to do battle again. This will be a lot of fun.”

Three-time Indy 500 winner Franchitti is keen to re-establish old rivalries.

“I’m really looking forward to this event and a chance to race with my old mates and competitors once again, hopefully with some really lairy cars and on a great track,” he said.

“I got introduced to the sim world via Darren Turner and his Base Simulator business and I am loving getting to grips some mega cars of yesteryear.

“The Legends grid that The Race has put together looks tremendous with some great buddies and old adversaries. It will be interesting to see which of the old men have reading glasses and which have bi-focals!”

The current line-up has an incredible 455 F1 starts, 24 F1 wins, 2378 IndyCar starts, 177 IndyCar wins plus eight overall or class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The first All-Star Esport Battle was arranged in under 72 hours following the cancellation of the Australian GP. It attracted a live audience of over half a million viewers.

It placed some of the world’s top racing drivers against the best of the sim racing world. There was a $10,000 prize pool and the sim racers all received an appearance fee in order to boost their community during a hugely transitional time for the sport.

The second encounter drew an even larger number of real-world star racers. World’s Fastest Gamer winner Rudy van Buren triumphed, but DTM ace Daniel Juncadella and IndyCar sensation Felix Rosenqvist upheld the honour of the ‘worldies’.

The next instalment takes place at 4pm UK time on Saturday March 28. Both the Legends Trophy and the All-Star Battle will be streamed live on The Race’s YouTube channel.

Confirmed drivers for this week again include ex-F1 racers Montoya, Nelson Piquet Jr, Marcus Ericsson and Esteban Gutiérrez; Formula E stars Antonio Felix da Costa, Neel Jani, Nyck de Vries, Stoffel Vandoorne and Maximilian Gunther; IndyCar racers Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi, James Davison and Colton Herta; DTM stars Philipp Eng, Juncadella and Bruno Spengler plus sportscar drivers Tom Dillmann, Charlie Eastwood, Jonny Adam and Nicki Thiim.

World’s Fastest Gamer winners James Baldwin and last week’s The Race All-Star Esports Battle winner van Buren lead another batch of talented online Esports racers taking on regular on-track racing rivals.