Joe Roberts tries to revive MotoGP’s U.S. legacy at American Racing

By Michael EubanksMar 25, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Joe Roberts didn’t win the Moto2 opener in Qatar on March 8, but the 22-year-old American still made quite the impression.

In qualifying, Roberts became the first American rider since 2010 to win a pole position in MotoGP’s intermediate class. He then went on to lead 15 of 20 laps on his No. 16 bike before finishing fourth in the race, his career-best finish to date.

Roberts’ weekend results represent a swift change in performance for the Malibu, California, native, who finished 28th in the Moto2 standings last year with a pair of 14th-place finishes as his best result.

WATCH: Joe Roberts talks about legacies of American riders

Joe Roberts and the American Racing team celebrate his pole position in Qatar. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

It wasn’t that Roberts didn’t have talent. In fact, he has previously shown that he has plenty.

In 2014, Roberts won all five AMA Pro Supersport events he entered. The next year, he won the MotoAmerica Superstock 600 title.

When Roberts first entered Moto2 in 2017, a lot of the necessary puzzle pieces to put together a winning formula were not there yet. But now, Roberts and the American Racing team are ready to compete.

Roberts is riding this season on a Kaltex bike, which is the chassis of choice for Moto2 teams. He also has an experienced crew chief in Lucio Nicastro and a talented rider coach in John Hopkins.

“The last two seasons were really tough for me. I didn’t have anything close to what I achieved the other weekend (in Qatar),” Roberts told NBC Sports. “This year, the team really helped me out with getting some really good people behind me. They’ve believed in me from the beginning.”

Judging by their performance in Qatar, it seems things have come together for the No. 16 team.

While being up front was a new experience, Roberts said being in contention for the win felt natural.

“It’s always something I wanted to do, and it’s always something I thought I was capable of doing,” Roberts said. “I’ve always visualized myself winning pole positions and leading laps, so once it started to come to life, it started to feel normal really quickly. I think that’s a good thing for the future.”

With such a great performance in the season opener, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Roberts is eager to return to racing soon. But unfortunately, the exact date of Roberts’ next race remains up in the air because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The outbreak has postponed the rounds in Thailand and Argentina, as well as the lone American round in Austin. MotoGP’s premier division, which canceled Qatar, currently is scheduled to begin its season May 3 in Perez, Spain, but even that seems optimistic.

“Obviously I want everyone to be safe, have this thing under control and have everyone comfortable to be at the race, but I want to go back to racing,” Roberts said. “I think everyone wants things to get back to normal.”

Until then, things will have to remain on hold. But the prospect of more good runs by Roberts brings excitement to a sport that has not seen a competitive American in quite some time.

American riders previously had found plenty of success in MotoGP (watch Joe Roberts discuss the connections to his countrymen in the video above).

Kenny Roberts (no relation to Joe) became the first American to win the world championship in 1978. He then went on to win it again in the next two seasons.

The 1980s and ’90s also brought more American dominance in the sport with riders like Freddie Spencer, Eddie Lawson, and Wayne Riley all winning multiple titles. But as the ’90s continued, and MotoGP raced into the new millennium, that dominance began to evaporate.

Kevin Schwantz was the last American rider to win a championship in the ’90s, taking the title in ’93. Kenny Roberts Jr. won the 2000 championship, and the late Nicky Hayden won it all in 2006, but no American has been able to clinch the title since.

Roberts’ team owner, Eitan Butbul, wants to change that. Butbul, who also serves as Roberts’ manager, purchased the Swiss Innovative Investors team at the end of the 2018 season and rebranded the team as American Racing.

The team’s facilities are located in Southern California. Spaniard Marcos Ramirez also races for the team.

In addition to purchasing and relocating the team, Butbul is also behind many of the personnel and equipment changes that have provided Roberts with a chance to compete for victories.

“My goal was to try to bring the U.S. back into the world championship through the team,” Butbul told NBC Sports. 

For Butbul, Roberts’ finish in Qatar was a rewarding result after extensive preparations.

“For me personally, I think it was the best feeling in my last three years working with Joe and the team. Even more than the podium we got last year (with Iker Lecuona) at Thailand.” Butbul said. “I think the main reason is because I’ve worked with Joe since the first day that he came to the world championship.

“It wasn’t easy. It was a lot of hard work and believing in his talent and that he could do it.”

Should Roberts and American Racing continue to find prosperity, MotoGP may see a resurgence in interest by his fellow countrymen. Roberts said he believes American sports fans take more interest in international sports when one of their own can be competitive on a weekly basis, so he knows that a lot could possibly come from his success.

“My goal is to be the best, and whatever people take from that is what it is. But it would be great if American fans took a huge interest in it,” Roberts said. “It would be great for the sport and great for America.”

Joe Roberts rounds the bend on his No. 16 bike during Moto2 practice at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. (Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

March 25 in Motorsports History: Castroneves honors Wheldon

By Michael EubanksMar 25, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The 2012 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was supposed to signify a new era of IndyCar racing.

For the first time since 2005, there were multiple engine manufacturers involved in the sport, with Chevrolet and Lotus joining Honda. All cars competing in the race also utilized a new chassis, the Dallara DW12.

But in addition to being the season opener for the IndyCar Series, the race weekend also served as a memorial of sorts to honor the driver for whom the new chassis was named.

Dan Wheldon, the winner of the previous year’s Indianapolis 500, served as the official test driver of the new chassis.

On the morning of Oct. 16, 2011, Wheldon signed a multiyear contract to race for Andretti Autosport beginning in 2012. Tragically, Wheldon was killed later that afternoon during a violent crash in the IndyCar season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With St. Petersburg as the host city of the first race since Wheldon’s death and his adopted hometown, Mayor Bill Foster and Wheldon’s widow Susie unveiled a new street sign a few weeks prior to the race.

The sign read “Dan Wheldon Way” and was placed in Turn 10, where Wheldon passed Ryan Briscoe and Tony Kanaan to take the lead and win in 2005.

A few weeks after the dedication, the winner of that year’s race would park his car right at that spot.

Helio Castroneves started the 2012 season opener from the fifth position and remained in contention throughout.

The Team Penske driver took the lead on Lap 75 and retained it through the checkered flag, winning at the Florida street course for the third time in his career.

Podium finishers Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, and Scott Dixon celebrate with Holly Wheldon following the 2012 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

In his two previous victories at St. Pete, Castroneves celebrated by climbing the fence in Turn 1 to celebrate. But he changed things up in his third victory.

On the cooldown lap, Castroneves parked his car in Turn 10 and ran toward the fence. He climbed it and began to pat and point toward the “Dan Wheldon Way” sign as a tribute to his lost competitor. The crowd in the Turn 10 grandstand cheered.

You can never question God’s mystery,” Castroneves said about Wheldon’s death during his postrace interviews.

Wheldon’s sister, Holly, joined Castroneves and the other podium finishers in victory lane

“Honestly, I did not plan it, it was just the way it happened, and there was the sign,” Castroneves said. “But we’ve got to remember him as he lived, the way he lived and continue to pray for his family.”

Castroneves went on to win one more time in 2012, taking the checkered flag at Edmonton in July. The Brazillian finished fourth in the overall points standings.

Also on this date:

1979: A.J. Foyt won the Datsun Twin 200, the USAC Champ Car Series season opener, at Ontario Motor Speedway in California. Foyt also won the 200-mile USAC stock car race that took place at the track that day.

1982: Danica Patrick was born in Beloit, Wisconsin. In 2005, Patrick became the first woman in history to lead the Indianapolis 500. In 2008, she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race by taking the checkered flag at Twin Ring Motegi.

1984: Alain Prost won the Grand Prix of Brazil, which also saw the debut of a 24-year-old rookie named Ayrton Senna.

