om Pennington/Getty Images

Eldora Speedway donates nearly 3,000 facemasks to community

By Nate RyanMar 26, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Eldora Speedway has joined the effort in battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, donating critical supply

General manager Roger Slack said he began planning to secure facemasks in case Eldora Speedway decided to hold a few events without a crowd but needing masks for employees, their families and race teams.

Working with friends in Shanghai (who had warned about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak), Slack took delivery on 2,800 masks from overseas last week – after the Centers for Disease Control had recommended limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

HELPING OUT: Team switches to manufacturing facemasks

With Eldora Speedway remaining closed to the public (and its staff working from home since mid-March), Slack put out word in the region around the Rossburg, Ohio, dirt track that he would like to donate the masks to emergency workers who needed personal protective equipment. Within 30 minutes of contacting local hospitals and officials, all of the masks had been committed.

Slack said anywhere from 50 to 200 went to several local volunteer rescue squads that were rationing one mask per volunteer. More than 1,000 masks went to PremierHealth, which staffs Eldora’s infield care center with members of its Level 1 Trauma Center at Miami Valley Hospital and supports nearly every event with standby service via its CareFlight medical helicopter service.

“Nobody was greedy, they all just asked for whatever we could spare,” Slack told NBCSports.com

The half-mile track sent hand sanitizer, nitrile gloves and masks from its infield care center to a locally based manufacturing company that’s an essential business and was running low on personal protective equipment for its employees.

Eldora was scheduled to open its 67th season April 18, but Slack said last week “there will be early season events affected and postponed, but the situation changes so rapidly that it’s difficult to know how many or what dates are available for rescheduling.”

Avid sim racer Sage Karam previews IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge

Chris Jones/IndyCar
By Michael EubanksMar 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar Series will return to action, virtually at least, for the first race of the new iRacing Challenge this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Twenty-six cars and drivers will take part in the first of six races.

Dreyer & Rinebold Racing’s Sage Karam also will compete in Saturday’s race. Karam is no stranger to iRacing. The 25-year-old has his own personal iRacing set up on his computer at home, which he practices on almost daily.

IndyCar recently released a Q&A with Karm about what fans should know about iRacing:

How serious are IndyCar drivers about sim racing on their personal computers?

“I’d say about 30 percent are into sim racing and about 15 percent are religious about it. If you’ve jumped in an actual simulator (as professional drivers have) and know how to drive a race car like we do, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re going to be competitive.”

What level of equipment does an IndyCar driver need to be competitive Saturday?

“Honestly, if they’ve got a decent computer that can run the software they should be fine. Anyone who is serious has good stuff. Like, I’ve got a pretty good set of pedals that I can calibrate to my liking. I like it to feel how hard you have to hit the brakes in an Indy car to stop it. But it’s like anything else, it can get expensive. When I started, I had a (combined) pedal and steering wheel unit that cost me $300. Now, my pedals alone cost $1,500, and I have three monitors. It can get pretty crazy, like racing does.”

Is the sensation similar to driving on an actual track?

“You’re feeling the strength it takes to drive an actual car, but you’re not feeling the little details. That feeling in your butt or feeling when the car bottoms out or loses traction or slides. You don’t get those little details. But it’s pretty close in a lot of ways.”

Would you rather virtually race on a road course or an oval?

“I think a road course puts on a better show; it would go a lot smoother and be a better show than an oval. When you’re on a simulator you have no fear of getting hurt, so on an oval, you’re not scared to make a mistake. You can make it three-wide going into a corner where you’d never do that in real life and if you wreck it’s like … ‘OK.’ So, on a road course, there are a lot fewer yellows and that makes for a better show.”

Everyone in this race will have the same car setup, which takes away some of the advantages you might have as an experienced sim racer. Is that the best way?

“Yes. We want this to be a competitive race. With open setups, I would do better, for sure. But for fairness, this is the best thing for everyone and the fans.”

Obviously, large gatherings have been shuttered for the next several weeks. Do you find a simulated race to be a good alternative for the IndyCar Series and its fans?

“We all know why we can’t (gather in large groups). We’re the only sport that can do something like this. It’s a win-win for all of us. It gives us something to compete in, and it’s cool for the fans. It’s a pretty good solution with everything that’s going on.”

Live coverage of Saturday’s race will be streamed through indycar.com for fans to enjoy the action. It also will be available on INDYCAR’s YouTube and Facebook as well as iRacing’s Twitch.