March 26 in Motorsports History: Papis clinches first victory in Miami

By Michael EubanksMar 26, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Twenty years ago today, a future IndyCar race steward won his first major open-wheel race in South Florida.

In his 60th start in CART competition, Max Papis won the Marlboro Grand Prix at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 26, 2000.

The Rahal Letterman Racing driver started the 150-lap event from 13thand slowly moved through the field as the race progressed. On the final restart on Lap 112, Papis was in second behind leader Paul Tracy.

Max Papis celebrates after winning the 2000 CART season opener at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo: Roberto Schmit/AFP via Getty Images)

While Tracy had a clean restart and seemed en route to his 16th career victory as the laps wound down, the Canadian eventually hit lapped traffic, slowing his pace.

With 10 laps remaining, Papis caught Tracy and passed on the inside to take the lead on the frontstretch.  Third-place Roberto Moreno followed suit as the cars raced down the backstretch.

The top three maintained their positions through the checkered flag.

As he crossed the finish line, Papis punched the air with his fist. He was halfway out of his Reynard-Ford and raising his thumbs in the air as the car rolled down pit road towards victory lane.

“I knew we had a fantastic car,” Papis told ESPN in victory lane. “I just had to wait for the right opportunity. Today is the happiest day (for us).”

The afternoon was also a happy one for Papis’ sponsor, Miller Lite. That same day, Rusty Wallace won a 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in his Miller Lite Ford.

Papis went on to win twice more in CART (both the following season). He later also raced sports cars and NASCAR before being hired by IndyCar as a race steward in 2016.

Homestead-Miami Speedway switched their alliance to the rival Indy Racing Leauge the following season and continued to host open-wheel racing until 2010.

Also on this date:

1978: Danny Ongais won the Datsun Twin 200 at Ontario Motor Speedway in California, the first of five victories for the Hawaiian driver in ’78.

1989: Nigel Mansell won the final Grand Prix of Brazil at the Jacarepaguá Circuit. The race moved to Interlagos the next season.

Road to Indy competitors to race in new iRacing eSeries

Road to Indy
By Michael EubanksMar 26, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Competitors from all three levels of the Road to Indy will return to racing this weekend — virtually at least — when the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires iRacing eSeries kicks off a five-race schedule at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Drivers will contest five road course events beginning with Barber Motorsports Park and followed each subsequent Saturday by Circuit of The Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit), Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

A total of 30 Road to Indy drivers will mix it up with a few veterans as four team owners and former drivers have entered the fray, including Ricardo Juncos of Juncos Racing, David Martinez of DEForce Racing, Peter Dempsey of Turn 3 Motorsport and Louis Meyer, great-grandson of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer, of Legacy Autosport.

All competitors will be racing for a cause as registration fees are being donated to a fund supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. Utilizing the current Road to Indy points system, a champion will be crowned who will direct the distribution of the money raised to a good cause.

Fans can follow the weekly action on a series of outlets including the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, the iRacing eSports Network and the series’ respective Facebook platforms.

Click here for the first entry list for this weekend’s race at the virtual Barber Motorsports Park