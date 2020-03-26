Road to Indy competitors to race in new iRacing eSeries

Competitors from all three levels of the Road to Indy will return to racing this weekend — virtually at least — when the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires iRacing eSeries kicks off a five-race schedule at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Drivers will contest five road course events beginning with Barber Motorsports Park and followed each subsequent Saturday by Circuit of The Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit), Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

A total of 30 Road to Indy drivers will mix it up with a few veterans as four team owners and former drivers have entered the fray, including Ricardo Juncos of Juncos Racing, David Martinez of DEForce Racing, Peter Dempsey of Turn 3 Motorsport and Louis Meyer, great-grandson of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer, of Legacy Autosport.

All competitors will be racing for a cause as registration fees are being donated to a fund supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. Utilizing the current Road to Indy points system, a champion will be crowned who will direct the distribution of the money raised to a good cause.

Fans can follow the weekly action on a series of outlets including the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, the iRacing eSports Network and the series’ respective Facebook platforms.

