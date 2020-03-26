Road to Indy

Road to Indy competitors to race in new iRacing eSeries

By Michael EubanksMar 26, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Competitors from all three levels of the Road to Indy will return to racing this weekend — virtually at least — when the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires iRacing eSeries kicks off a five-race schedule at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Drivers will contest five road course events beginning with Barber Motorsports Park and followed each subsequent Saturday by Circuit of The Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit), Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

A total of 30 Road to Indy drivers will mix it up with a few veterans as four team owners and former drivers have entered the fray, including Ricardo Juncos of Juncos Racing, David Martinez of DEForce Racing, Peter Dempsey of Turn 3 Motorsport and Louis Meyer, great-grandson of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer, of Legacy Autosport.

All competitors will be racing for a cause as registration fees are being donated to a fund supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. Utilizing the current Road to Indy points system, a champion will be crowned who will direct the distribution of the money raised to a good cause.

Fans can follow the weekly action on a series of outlets including the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, the iRacing eSports Network and the series’ respective Facebook platforms.

Click here for the first entry list for this weekend’s race at the virtual Barber Motorsports Park

Road to Indy revises calendar due to coronavirus; stays at 18 races

Road to Indy
By Michael EubanksMar 26, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
With the NTT IndyCar Series updating their 2020 schedule to reflect the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Road to Indy ladder system also has updated its schedule for 2020.

Despite losing rounds at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of the Americas, all three levels of the Road to Indy will continue to run 18 races this year with the addition of tripleheader rounds at Road America and Mid-Ohio.

Additionally, Mid-Ohio will play host to a second spring training outing for drivers and teams on June 10-11. The annual Chris Griffis Memorial Road to Indy test session will move to sometime in December or January at a to-be-determined venue.

“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at INDYCAR in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Andersen Promotions Owner and CEO Dan Andersen. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy Championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for.”

Below is the revised Road to Indy schedule for 2020:

June 19-21

Road America

Triple Header Rounds

July 2-3

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Double Header Rounds*

July 10-12

Streets of Toronto

Double Header Rounds

August 7-9

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Triple Header Rounds

August 21

Indianapolis Motor Speedway-Freedom 100

Indy Lights

August 22

Lucas Oil Raceway-Freedom 90/75

Indy Pro 2000/USF2000

August 29

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Indy Lights/Indy Pro 2000

September 11-13

Portland International Raceway

Double Header Rounds

September 18-20

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Double Header Rounds

TBA

Streets of St. Petersburg

Double Header Rounds

*triple header for USF2000

