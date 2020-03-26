With the NTT IndyCar Series updating their 2020 schedule to reflect the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Road to Indy ladder system also has updated its schedule for 2020.

Despite losing rounds at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of the Americas, all three levels of the Road to Indy will continue to run 18 races this year with the addition of tripleheader rounds at Road America and Mid-Ohio.

Additionally, Mid-Ohio will play host to a second spring training outing for drivers and teams on June 10-11. The annual Chris Griffis Memorial Road to Indy test session will move to sometime in December or January at a to-be-determined venue.

“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at INDYCAR in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Andersen Promotions Owner and CEO Dan Andersen. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy Championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for.”

Below is the revised Road to Indy schedule for 2020: