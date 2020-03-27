How real racing and virtual racing can benefit each other in the future

For the racing purists who believe real racing includes an internal combustion engine, their fear was the growing trend toward electric engines would be the end of auto racing. Those purists decry the quiet shriek of an electric engine, comparing the sound to “fingernails on the chalkboard.”

It’s likely these people didn’t see the real competitor looming in people’s basements, home workout rooms or garages.

It’s the virtual racing world, where gamers can compete against each other all over the world in highly realistic competitive battles. Sometimes, those gamers are competing against the likes of IndyCar’s Will Power, Colton Herta, Felix Rosenqvist or Sage Karam and even NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

All forms of racing were brought to a screeching halt because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual racing world jumped in quickly to fill the void.

Torque Esports created “The Race All Star Battle” featuring top-name drivers from all over the world competing against professional gamers. One week later, iRacing staged Sebring Super Saturday on March 21 and a virtual NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 featuring a full field of NASCAR drivers. It was televised on FS-1.

On March 28 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, IndyCar gets into the virtual action with the American Red Cross Grand Prix sim race from Watkins Glen International. It’s the first race of the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge and features a full field of NTT IndyCar Series competitors along with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The INDYCAR iRacing Challenge will feature races every weekend through May 2.

Provided the COVID-19 virus is contained by then, the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series is now set to return to action on May 30 with the first to two races in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Virtual racing is filling the void while race fans are locked in their houses. It’s one of the most difficult times public health has seen since the dreaded Spanish Flu outbreak from 1918-1920.

Virtual racing has provided a much-needed distraction to a public that is fearful of the future.

That point alone has been positive. It also provides a tremendous starting point for the future.

“I think right now we have a really cool opportunity where there’s not a lot of sports on television,” Andretti Autosport star Alexander Rossi told NBCSports.com “People are obviously stuck at home and don’t have a lot of choices as to what they’re going to do. People that may have not necessarily known about or cared about motorsports before or watched an IndyCar race before would tune in because at the end of the day they don’t really have much else to watch and they could fall in love with the sport.

“What we could see is a big increase especially in a younger audience who are already pretty big into watching people on Twitch and virtual gaming and paying attention to that.

“I think if we do this right and we’re able to put on a good show for the next couple of months, we can really grow and introduce ourselves to a new fan base, a different fan base.”

Of all the drivers in IndyCar, Sage Karam is one of the most successful in the virtual world. Karam has 532 starts and 43 wins on road courses alone.

“Every year I participate in the 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, 24 Hours of Le Mans. We do all those,” Karam told NBCSports.com. “Anybody can get in on those so you can do it with your buddies, having a good time, or if you have a team that takes it serious, you can train for it, do it just like you would in real life.

“I think it would be cool down the road in this championship to maybe open it up and see. Sim racers or fans, if there was a way like a competition or whatever to come race against us. The professional sim racers would probably beat us all pretty good.

“I think it would be cool, it would be fun. Like Alex said, it’s just a great opportunity for sim racing and racing right now. People want something to watch. We have that opportunity to give that to the people. I think it could be huge.

“For sure, iRacing has seen the benefits of it with getting more and more users. I saw a report they’re breaking their record for number of new users every single day basically after that NASCAR race happened. It’s definitely growing iRacing. I think if it grows iRacing and more people can get involved driving it, they might then become race fans. They might watch NASCAR races, INDYCAR races, IMSA races in the future.”

Simon Pagenaud won the 103rd Indianapolis 500 in 2019. The popular driver from France believes real world racing and simulation world racing can complement each other in the future.

“I think obviously iRacing and any other platform is really going to take off after this,” Pagenaud said. “A lot of people just didn’t know that there are teams out there, professional teams, actually racing in championships. It’s obviously called the Esports Teams. They come from all over the world. It’s really exciting to see that.

“In learning about it, personally I had no idea. I think it’s really cool. It’s the big thing of a new era.”

On Thursday, Graham Rahal had picked up a simulation rig to put together in time for Friday’s practice and Saturday’s race on iRacing.

“I feel like it is an interesting concept,” Rahal told NBCSports.com. “I’m going to put my sim together and see what comes of that. I’ve never done this. I have seen it. I’m aware of it. I drove a simulator 12 years ago and it’s pretty different from where it is and what it is today. I’m definitely excited. It’s a good way to kill time. I’m not a big gamer. I have businesses to run and everything self. For me, it’s cool to have this in the house and play with it and see what it is all about.”

Kevin Bobbitt is the director of marketing at iRacing and has been with the company for 13 years. He has seen the company’s business explode in the past two weeks.

“We are extremely busy right now,” Bobbitt told NBCSports.com. “Our 120,000 members that we have, many of them are at home. There are various levels of quarantines going on around the world and they have more time to do some racing online. Our sport is self-isolating by nature. You log on from home and I log on from home and we race together. That’s the way it has always worked on iRacing, it just fits the world order right now. We’re happy some people are getting entertainment while they are at home and unable to work or working from home. That’s a neat thing our service has been able to provide that.

“The racing world has reached out to us as well. IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, any number of series are looking to do something to engage with their fans. All of the races have been canceled. They are looking for things to do to engage with their fans. One thing to do is put on a race. We did an IMSA race last Saturday and a NASCAR race on Sunday on FS1. Now, we have the IndyCar Series kicking off on Saturday stacked full of IndyCar drivers. That is super exciting. They have varying degrees of iRacing, but not all of them have. For the first time, some of them are getting set up. It’s interesting to see them embrace it and realize how competitive it is.

“We have heard from drivers in various series they are equally, if not more nervous, on the starting grid of an iRacing event than a real race. A lot of that has to do with comfort level. They are used to being on the real grid. It shows how competitive it is. They are sending us text messages asking us for tips on how to get an extra 10th of a second out of their car.

“This IndyCar race is going to be pretty exciting.”

Saturday’s race gives one of the biggest names in NASCAR, seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, a chance to race against IndyCar drivers in a virtual race. He hopes to drive the real Indy car later this year and perhaps drive in an IndyCar race this summer.

He spoke of his interest in competing in the July 4 GMR IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to NBC Sports Leigh Diffey on Friday.

“That is one of the coolest things about iRacing, guys from other types of motorsports can try different types,” Bobbitt said. “Ron Capps is a champion drag racer and he has been using iRacing as long as I’ve been around. He loves driving those Mazda MX-5s and road racing and all the other things he doesn’t normally get a chance to do. It’s super easy and inexpensive and you can get into one of those cars.

“If you were crossing over from one sport to IndyCar, it would be expensive to even get a test. To do that in sim racing, that is one of the things that makes our sport super cool. They can try these different forms of motorsport and find the ones that you like. Whether you are a champion in a different form of motorsport or a regular guy that gets to race NASCAR, IndyCar, sports cars – I can try them all.

“The reset button is cheaper than buying a Dallara tub if you wreck it during a test day.

“That’s the mentality of a race car driver. They are wired to win. They are super competitive people and that is how they are with everything in life.”

Bobbitt said when professional drivers compete in a regular iRacing event, they are just “one of the guys.” To the other gamers competing against them, it’s their chance to become a racing hero.

“Sim racing and real racing will complement each other,” Bobbitt said. “Maybe sim racing will be a bigger role in that, but we are not aiming to replace real world racing. Everybody that works at iRacing are super race fans. We love racing. Our goal is not to replace it. We are here to work together.

“I think people that look for entertainment and things like this and The Race introduces them to the racing world. I think that will translate to fans to see the real thing. There is also the opportunity for people to start their career on the virtual world and then move over to the real thing. But it’s more about people who are fans and want to engage. There are only so many real-world racers, anyway.

“It takes more than talent to get involved in real racing. It takes a lot of money. This offers them an opportunity.”

But will real world race drivers still have the same interest in sim racing once they are able to return to the track and enter into actual competition?

Two of IndyCar’s biggest names said that virtual racing will never replace the real thing.

“I’m out I think,” Rossi said responding to a question from NBCSports.com. “As long as racing returns to normal, I don’t think I’ll be doing this again.”

Rossi is one of IndyCar’s younger drivers. One of the older drivers in IndyCar backed him up.

“I’m with Alex,” Kanaan said. “If I keep doing this, I’m probably going to have to live on somebody else’s couch because my wife will divorce me.

“I got to say I’m only participating on this because of the unfortunate the situation. I didn’t start the season. I cannot miss my consecutive starts, so that’s why I’m taking part of it.

“I might ‘start and park,’ but that’s why I’m doing that.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500