Watkins Glen chosen as track for IndyCar’s iRacing series opener

By Nate RyanMar 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Watkins Glen International has been voted by fans as the opening track for the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The six-race series will begin Saturday and run through May 2 as IndyCar’s real-world competition remains sidelined by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the Indianapolis 500 would be postponed to Aug. 23, and the 2020 season is scheduled to begin May 30-31 in Detroit.

In fan voting on IndyCar.com to choose the first iRacing track, Watkins Glen International and Michigan International Speedway had emerged from an eight-track bracket that featured separate halves for road courses and ovals.

Watkins Glen reached the final by defeating Sonoma and Montreal (which had eliminated Sebring).

Michigan eliminated the Milwaukee Mile in the first round and then knocked out Auto Club Speedway (which beat Twin Ring Motegi).

The NTT IndyCar Series raced at Watkins Glen from 2005-10 and 2016-17. Alexander Rossi, who will be competing Saturday in the online race, is the most recent winner.

The IndyCar iRacing Challenge will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will be streamed on IndyCar.com, the YouTube channels of IndyCar and iRacing, Twitch for iRacing and IndyCar’s Facebook Live.

Each race will last about 90 minutes to two hours.

Robert Wickens asks for help in rejoining IndyCar’s iRacing event

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 26, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT
Robert Wickens wants to race in the opener of the new IndyCar iRacing Challenge series Saturday, but he will need some help in finding a ride.

Or in this case, the components of a simulation rig.

Wickens already was on the initial entry list for the race, but he was scratched Thursday morning because of an equipment availability problem.

IndyCar officials said Wickens can be added back anytime before Saturday’s 4 p.m. virtual green flag, and the Canadian put out the word Thursday night on what he needs: a steering wheel with dual axis analog paddles and a hydraulic hand brake.

If Wickens is able to get the necessary simulation equipment to race, it’ll be a boon to have him in a de-facto IndyCar race for the first time since he suffered spinal injuries in an Aug. 19, 2018 crash at Pocono Raceway.

Wickens, who has been promised a ride by Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt if he is able to recover and return to racing, has become one of the most popular drivers in IndyCar while documenting his rehabilitation.

Last week, he caused an inspirational stir on Twitter with a video doing 10 pushups alongside his dog, James (on National Puppy Day).