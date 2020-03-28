Today’s iRacing IndyCar race at virtual Watkins Glen: Start time, more

By Nate RyanMar 28, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series will return to Watkins Glen International to begin a new era this afternoon, kicking off the six-race IndyCar iRacing Challenge online racing series.

The 4 p.m. ET race will feature a lineup chock full of IndyCar stars such as Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud.

It also will feature seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who has talked openly about wanting to race real-world IndyCar once his full-time NASCAR career has ended.

Scott McLaughlin, the two-time Supercars champion in the race, has 497 victories in 1,189 iRacing starts (which leads the field) and 178 wins on road courses.

Power (156 wins in 1,145 road-course starts in iRacing) also is a driver to watch with Scott Speed (71 wins in 160 iRacing road-course starts) and Sage Karam (143 wins in 532 starts).

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

GREEN FLAG: Shortly after 4 p.m. ET

HOW TO WATCH: Stream the race via http://www.IndyCar.com or via IndyCar’s Facebook and YouTube platforms. It also can be seen on iRacing’s Twitch and YouTube platforms. The IndyCar on NBC booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy will have the call of the race, and Katie Hargitt will interview the race winner on IndyCar’s Instagram Live postrace.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Iconic singer Jim Cornelison, who has sung “Back Home Again in Indiana” at the past three Indianapolis 500s, will handle the honors.

DISTANCE: The American Red Cross Grand Prix is 45 laps (151.65 miles) around the virtual 11-turn, 3.37-mile road course.

PUSH TO PASS: There are 10 activations for a 10-second duration.

PIT STOPS: Two. Cars will be allowed two “Fast Repairs” during the race.

SETUPS: Fixed; no changes allowed for drivers

QUALIFYING: The starting lineup for the American Red Cross Grand Prix will be set through a 10-minute qualifying session prior to the event.

CHARITY: The opening event was named the American Red Cross Grand Prix to bring awareness to the organization and the efforts to encourage blood donations amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this period. Make an appointment to give blood by visiting https://sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/campaign/sleeves-up-with-indycar/ or visit www.redcross.org.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the most recent entry list for the opener of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. There are currently 25 drivers in the race, but there could be a well-known 26th addition.

March 28 in Motorsports History: Adrian Fernandez wins Motegi's first race

While auto racing is an international sport, oval racing remains uniquely American. 

That almost always has remained the case since the inception of the sport, but in 1998, the citizens of Japan got their first taste of American oval racing.

Having opened the previous year, Twin Ring Motegi was built by Honda in an effort to bring Indy-style racing to the Land of the Rising Sun. 

Adrian Fernandez was the first driver to win at the facility, taking the checkered flag in CART’s inaugural race after shaking off flu earlier that day.

Fernandez held off a hard-charging Al Unser Jr to win by 1.086 seconds. The victory was the second of his career and his first since Toronto in 1996.

Adrian Fernandez celebrates with Al Unser Jr and Gil de Ferran after winning the inaugural race at Motegi. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The race was also memorable for a violent crash involving Bobby Rahal.

Running third with 15 laps remaining, Rahal’s right front suspension broke in Turn 2, causing his car to hit the outside wall and flip down the backstretch.

Luckily, Rahal walked away from the accident without a scratch.

“The car was on rails through (turns) 1 and 2, and all of a sudden it just got up into the marbles, and it was gone,” Rahal said. “Thank God we’ve got such safe cars.”

The following season, Fernadez went back-to-back and won again at Motegi. The track remained on the CART schedule until 2002.

In 2003, Honda switched their alliance to the Indy Racing Leauge, and Motegi followed suit.

The track continued to host IndyCar racing until 2011 with the final race being held on the facility’s 2.98-mile road course, as the oval sustained damage in the Tōhoku earthquake earlier that year.

Also on this date:

1976: Clay Regazzoni won the United States Grand Prix – West, Formula One’s first race on the Long Beach street circuit. The Grand Prix would become an IndyCar event following the 1983 edition of the race.

1993: Ayrton Senna won his home race, the Grand Prix of Brazil, for the second and final time of his career. The victory was also the 100th in F1 for McLaren.

