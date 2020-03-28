Sage Karam finished 3.6174 seconds ahead of Felix Rosenqvist
to win Saturday’s American Red Cross Grand Prix, the opener of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.
Karam led 43 of 45 laps at Watkins Glen International, yielding the lead to third-place finisher Will Power twice for two laps on pit stops.
Scott McLaughlin and Oliver Askew rounded out the top five. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson,
who is exploring an IndyCar debut this season, finished 16th.
WHAT DRIVERS SAID: A roundup of the postrace reaction
The race took one hour and 5 minutes to complete and was caution-free with an average speed of 138.200 mph. Power turned the fastest lap at 141.689 mph (1 minute, 25.6239 seconds) on the final circuit of the race.
Click here for the full box score from Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing event at Watkins Glen International.
Jimmie Johnson finished 16th in his No. 48 Chevrolet in the American Red Cross Grand Prix at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
During its layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, MotoGP will become the latest racing series to enter the virtual world.
The MotoGP Virtual Race will be held at 9 a.m. ET Sunday, March 29 with 10 riders. It will be streamed on several platforms, including
the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel. Reigning series champion Marc Marquez is among the riders in the field.
The premier class of MotoGP has yet to hit the track this season
as its opener was canceled and the next three races were postponed, including the Grand Prix of the Americas being moved from April 5 to Nov. 15.
Several other racing series have tried online racing in recent weeks.
IMSA held a “SuperSaturday at Sebring” March 21 in place of the postponed Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. NASCAR started its Pro Invitational Series last Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway and will continue Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. IndyCar kicked off its six-race IndyCar iRacing Challenge with a Saturday race at Watkins Glen International that was won by Sage Karam.