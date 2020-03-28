Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sage Karam finished 3.6174 seconds ahead of Felix Rosenqvist to win Saturday’s American Red Cross Grand Prix, the opener of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

Karam led 43 of 45 laps at Watkins Glen International, yielding the lead to third-place finisher Will Power twice for two laps on pit stops.

Scott McLaughlin and Oliver Askew rounded out the top five. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who is exploring an IndyCar debut this season, finished 16th.

The race took one hour and 5 minutes to complete and was caution-free with an average speed of 138.200 mph. Power turned the fastest lap at 141.689 mph (1 minute, 25.6239 seconds) on the final circuit of the race.

