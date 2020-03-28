Getty Images

IndyCar’s Graham Rahal thrilled with the new schedule

By Bruce MartinMar 28, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing feels good about the future of IndyCar, even during a dark time when all of professional sports has been shut down because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic that now has its grips on the United States.

Rahal, like hundreds of millions of other Americans, are doing their best to get through this time, but are confident once this horrific public health threat subsides, it will be time to go back to work.

Meantime, the leadership of the IndyCar Series led by new owner Roger Penske, IndyCar CEO Mark Miles, IndyCar President Jay Frye and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles were working to save the season.

By “thinking outside of the box” they were able to dramatically rearrange the schedule and move the 104th Indianapolis 500 from May 24 to August 23.

It is hoped, by then, the COVID-19 pandemic will have subsided, and large events can once again bring people together, instead of sending them for shelter.

“We are very fortunate to have the ownership and leadership we have today,” Rahal told NBCSports.com. “Who knows how different this would have been if it had happened last year? I’m not throwing anybody under the bus, but Roger Penske is an incredibly organized problem solver. A guy that finds solutions and leads companies to a successful future. He’s been thrown to the wolves this year, not only with IndyCar and IMS, but all of his businesses.

“We’re in the automotive retail business and it is brutal right now. At our dealerships, we are not allowed to sell a car right now. Not allowed. Even if we had a client that wants to buy one, we can’t sell it. Imagine how that affects Roger.

“Here he is focused on IndyCar racing trying to put together this great schedule. Greg Penske and those of us involved know Greg is a chip off the old block. He is Roger. He has been heavily involved. You can’t thank those guys enough.

“Also, Mark Miles and Jay Frye have done a tremendous job putting this all together at not a very favorable time for all of us. It definitely turned out pretty good.

“It will still be the same for the drivers. The adrenalin is going, and you are ready to go. It’s Indy. We are excited about that.”

Rahal will participate in Saturday’s American Red Cross Grand Prix, the first race in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. The virtual race featuring a near complete full-field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers along with seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will be held at a virtual Watkins Glen International.

“I feel like it is an interesting concept,” Rahal said. “I’m going to put my sim together and see what comes of that. I’ve never done this. I have seen it. I’m aware of it. I drove a simulator 12 years ago and it’s pretty different from where it is and what it is today. I’m definitely excited. It’s a good way to kill time. I’m not a big gamer. I have businesses to run and everything self. For me, it’s cool to have this in the house and play with it and see what it is all about.

“It’s great. Even Jimmie Johnson is going to get in on it. Other guys want to come in and play. I already tweeted at Jimmie Johnson to run the IndyCar Grand Prix.

“We all know Jimmie Johnson is going to come here in the future. Right now, he wants to stay committed to his craft and what he is doing.”

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Although events such as this keep Rahal’s reflexes sharp, he has upped his physical workouts at home.

“I’ve been full-on working out,” Rahal said. “It’s giving me a good combination of cardio and my lifting and try to get my weight down further. Being at home, you can control what you are eating better than when you are traveling.

“The crappy side for me is the same for everybody else. When I go to the gym to work out, I turn on the Columbus Blue Jackets or something to watch. Now, they aren’t on. It’s no fun, but it is what it is.”

There are times where Rahal, like the rest of us, gets restless being forced to stay at home. But he realizes that this a time to think of others and reflect on why lies ahead.

Once the season begins, whether its May 30 in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix or possibly later, the pace of the schedule will be relentless, so enjoy the time off now because it will be non-stop action when racing returns.

“As Scott Dixon said, we have plenty of off time right now,” Rahal said. “All of our guys have plenty of off time. I don’t think our guys have been at the shop except for a couple days since St. Pete and they won’t be for another week or two, until the governor lets everyone come back. They are getting a solid, month-plus off.

“All of us need to sit back and try our best to enjoy this little bit of time that we’ve got because once we go back, it will be full-in. But we are all going to be happy for that. We will all be excited that is the case.”

Rahal believes an Indianapolis 500 in August will be just as exciting and spectacular as it is in May.

“I feel better about it, too,” Rahal said. “I think there is good direction and good leadership with what we are doing. We have a couple of months, which sucks, but we are hoping it all settles down. I’m hopeful that it will.

“If you look at the coronavirus issue and the spread, 300,000 people in May was going to be a tall task. Delaying that for a few months certainly is a better place. I’m excited by it.

“I really like what I see out of the schedule. I love the NASCAR/IndyCar Doubleheader on July 4 weekend. The fan club has gotten excited about that and are going to come to Indy in July now. I like Mid-Ohio leading into the Indy 500 and I like Gateway coming out of the 500. That is great for Chris Blair and Curtis Francois and that whole staff at Gateway. And I really like seeing St. Pete still on there. I hope that is not a fluke. I hope they can lock in a date and make that happen.

“In essence, it’s a new schedule. It’s a tall order to make all of that happen. In all, I would say, tip of the cap as well to all of the promoters that made this possible. They could have stuck with their dates and made life more difficult, but thanks to Kim Green and Kevin Savoree, three of their dates have changed. Mid-Ohio, Portland and St. Pete. Curtis and Chris pushed back a week for Gateway.

“I think the promoters did a great job making this happen with IndyCar as well.”

By thinking outside of the box, it has also provided IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the chance to have IndyCar and NASCAR compete on the same race course on July 4. The GMR IndyCar Grand Prix has been moved from May 9 to July 4 at the IMS Road Course. That same day, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the Pennzoil 150 on the same road course.

The following day it’s the Brickyard 400 when NASCAR Cup drivers compete on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

“I think it’s huge,” Rahal said. “I’ve been a big proponent of it. With my wife, I proposed IndyCar and NHRA should run a double-header. IndyCar and NASCAR would be a great combination. It’s mutually beneficial for both to do this and for the health of motorsports.

“I’ve had so many tweets today of people who were not coming to Brickyard who flat out have said, now I know where I’m going to be in July. You already see the excitement. It’s a great thing that could, and should, continue.

“This schedule is eye-opening to us what could work, too? How can we be a little bit different and innovative schedule-wise? Yes, we get stuck in a rut sometimes but how can this work and how can it be beneficial?

“From a TV perspective, to combine those two over a weekend is huge. I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Team Penske’s Tim Cindric understands Roger Penske’s leadership

INDYCAR Photo
By Bruce MartinMar 28, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, North Carolina – Leadership and teamwork are the cornerstones of Team Penske and the Penske Corporation. Tim Cindric has worked for Roger Penske since the end of the 1999 CART season and has learned the value of those two traits on a daily basis.

As the premier team in auto racing, with championships in IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA and Virgin Australia SuperCars, Team Penske’s success is the end result of leadership and teamwork.

Cindric has seen that on full display during the past two weeks at IndyCar. Penske is the new owner of IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

All sports have been shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted the world and is currently infecting the United States at astounding rates. That left has left people feeling fear, uncertainty and even panic.

It’s during the darkest of times, that leadership steps in and provides the answers. That is why Penske and his leadership team, working in conjunction with Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles, IndyCar president Jay Frye, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles made some difficult, but necessary changes.

The 104th Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been moved from May 24 to August 23. It was the best way to improve the chances a full Indy 500 lineup of practice, qualifications, Carb Day and the race could be contested.

The schedule was rearranged with races at Mid-Ohio, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Portland changing dates. Efforts are being made to revive the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to October after it the March 15 race was originally cancelled.

Hopefully, the season will start at the May 30-31 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, provided the COVID-19 virus has been contained.

Finding solutions to difficult situations is what has made Penske a leader in auto racing and in business.

“In times like this is where his leadership skills are shown,” Cindric told NBCSports.com. “It’s amazing to be around him to a certain extent to see how he takes things that are so complex and simplifies the tasks and gets people to work together to find a solution. With everything that is announced, it shows that he expects to get things done and have people around him to work towards solutions.

“That is how you move forward.

“He has seen a lot in his life, but he has never seen anything like this. I don’t think anybody else has, either. We are all navigating new territory. His leadership takes another level during times like this.”

Roger Penske — Photo by Getty Images

Since taking over control of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on January 6, the 83-year-old Penske has removed himself from Team Penske’s IndyCar effort. He has continued to work with the team’s NASCAR and IMSA efforts on race weekends in addition to running his incredibly successful businesses in the automotive and transportation industry.

To help find a solution to the incredibly complex and difficult rescheduling issue, Penske and IndyCar worked together as a team. It also could not have happened without the help of promoters and television partner NBC.

“You have to hand it to Mark and Doug and Jay and that whole group to not only come out and postpone the Indy 500, a huge thing in itself, but to come out with a full schedule,” Cindric said. “The promoters moved their schedules around to where we can have the Indy 500, that’s a big undertaking to have a complete plan. All of those moving parts, to get the TV to coordinate their schedules is a big deal. It gives us something to plan around. In these times, anything that we can try and do to plan is important.

“Unfortunately for the teams, from a business aspect, it becomes more difficult. Usually, the month of May, when that is over, there is an influx of cash from the teams from the purse. Now, that moves from May to August. From a business perspective, it is tougher, but I would rather know that now than three weeks from now.”

If the new schedule goes as planned, the season will begin in eight weeks. The unexpected two-month break to an already long offseason has left many anxious to return to the track, but that simply cannot happen because of this international public health threat.

“A lot of what we are going through right now isn’t much fun for anybody,” Cindric said. “I think we are going to learn some things and when we get through this, we are going to be much smarter and forced to do things differently in life. That is one of the byproducts of what good can actually come out of this. It opens the minds to compromise. There was a lot of motivation to get this done.

“Hopefully, we will see this more in the future. Any time you can make a race a bigger event, it’s good for all of the fans.”

Once the season gets started, IndyCar’s schedule is going to look a lot like NASCAR’s in terms of racing for long stretches without a weekend off. NASCAR is able to do that because many times have a fleet of race cars designed specifically for each track. In IndyCar, many teams have two cars per driver with one or two spare cars if needed.

The same car that competes on a street course has to be adapted to running on an oval or short oval by the crew back at the shop.

Once racing returns, the teams will adapt to the relentless pace of the new schedule. They will be happy just to return to action.

“Without a doubt, everybody wants to get started,” Cindric said. “We are as eager as ever to get on with it. Having a two-week Indy in August, once we get there, it will feel right. It might not be May and you won’t see as many school buses at the event because school might not be in session yet, but we are very, very fortunate if we can run two weeks in a row like that and run the Indy 500 in 2020, it’s a win for everybody.”

The potential revival of St. Petersburg as the season finale is also a major surprise of the new schedule after it was announced as “canceled” on March 13.

“It shows the enthusiasm in St. Pete for that event,” Cindric said. “To recreate that and do it twice in one year, you have to take you hat off to Kevin Savoree and Kim Green (the promoters) and those guys for having a ‘can do’ attitude to make it happen. It’s also an indicator there is a lot of support for IndyCar racing in St. Pete.

“We have finished championships on ovals like Homestead and Fontana and on road courses like Sonoma and Laguna, but we have never finished on a street course. It’s an interesting event and the fact we are finishing in St. Pete is going to be a good one.”

Unfortunately, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, as well as races on permanent road courses at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) were unable to be rescheduled for various reasons.

“Great events,” Cindric said. “We put on great races at Barber in the past. At COTA, we were starting to get more and more momentum. Not to go there and race after doing our tests, it’s a great venue. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the repercussions of what we are doing through.”

Back at the team’s impressive and immaculate racing facility on the northeast side of Mooresville, North Carolina, the team is preparing to shut down for the next 30 days. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered a mandatory “Stay at Home” order for the state beginning Monday at 5 p.m. It will last through April 30.

Team Penske’s IndyCar shop has essentially been throttled back since returning from St. Pete.

“This is the first piece of the puzzle,” Cindric said. “We will figure out the shop schedule later. We haven’t done much at all since St. Pete. We went to Indy to pick up a tub and that is all we have done since St. Pete.

“Everybody is looking forward to racing now, more than ever. There is still quite a bit of time between now and getting back to the racetrack. We have to manage through it as best we can.”

Cindric is one of the key figures in IndyCar that remains hopeful the season can be salvaged. His confidence is strengthened by witnessing leadership in action on a daily basis from his boss, Roger Penske.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 