VIRTUAL WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — OK, let’s start with the full disclosure that this is assuredly not the real thing.
There was a field of 24 real-world drivers, but everything else about Saturday’s opener of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge was virtual. Sage Karam started on the pole position and stomped the field at Watkins Glen International (which had been chosen by fans in online polling).
The six-race virtual series will move to Barber Motorsports Park for an April 4 race that will take place the day before the real-world race had been scheduled — before novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic erupted and scuttled the 2020 schedule.
But even though there was nothing real about the 45-lap online event conducted Saturday on the 11-turn, 3.37-mile road course, the images from the race evoked the feelings of a pleasant Saturday drive at the bucolic track in western New York (thanks to iRacing’s realistic details through laser-mapping tracks).
Here’s a collection of computer-generated images (courtesy of Chris Graythen at Getty Images) that were provided by IndyCar as part of its race recap: