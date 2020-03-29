March 29 in Motorsports History: Scott Dixon wins first race after reunification

By Michael EubanksMar 29, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reunited and it felt so good.

That’s what drivers likely thought before the 2008 IndyCar opener at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For the first time since 1995, major-league open-wheel racing in the United States was under the banner of a sole sanctioning body as Champ Car and the Indy Racing Leauge had reunified just a month prior.

Scott Dixon celebrates after winning the 2008 IndyCar opener at Homestead. Photo: Jim Hines/IndyCar.

The first race after reunification also saw a reversal of fortunes for Scott Dixon, who won the race after losing the 2007 IRL championship in crushing fashion.

In the 2007 season finale at Chicagoland Speedway, Dixon ran out of fuel while leading on the final lap of the race. The race victory – and championship – went to Dixon’s future teammate, Dario Franchitti.

But the tides turned for Dixon nearly seven months later, and the Kiwi was able to win with the help of another driver’s misfortune.

Tony Kanaan was leading with seven laps remaining when E.J. Viso spun and made contact with Kanaan’s car. Kanaan remained on track through the caution period despite suffering obvious damage to his right front suspension.

On the final restart with three laps remaining, Dixon and others cars easily passed Kanaan’s wounded car on the outside. Dixon then maintained his lead through the checkered flag to win at Homestead for the second time in his career.

“I think Marco (Andretti) and T.K. probably had a little bit better cars today, but we came through with the win, and that’s what counts,” Dixon told ESPN after his 12th career victory.

Following his victory at Homestead, Dixon continued to redeem himself through the course of the 2008 season. In May, he won the Indianapolis 500 for the first (and so far only) time. Following Indy, he went on to win four more times in 2008 and won his second series championship.

Also on this date:

1998: Mika Hakkinen won the Grand Prix of Brazil, the first of eight victories in his first championship season.

2010: Will Power won the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which was held on a Monday morning because of rain postponing the race on Sunday.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter

Photo gallery: The first IndyCar iRacing Challenge in striking images

By Nate RyanMar 29, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VIRTUAL WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — OK, let’s start with the full disclosure that this is assuredly not the real thing.

There was a field of 24 real-world drivers, but everything else about Saturday’s opener of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge was virtual. Sage Karam started on the pole position and stomped the field at Watkins Glen International (which had been chosen by fans in online polling).

The six-race virtual series will move to Barber Motorsports Park for an April 4 race that will take place the day before the real-world race had been scheduled — before novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic erupted and scuttled the 2020 schedule.

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: A roundup of the postrace reaction

RESULTS: Where everyone finished

But even though there was nothing real about the 45-lap online event conducted Saturday on the 11-turn, 3.37-mile road course, the images from the race evoked the feelings of a pleasant Saturday drive at the bucolic track in western New York (thanks to iRacing’s realistic details through laser-mapping tracks).

Here’s a collection of computer-generated images (courtesy of Chris Graythen at Getty Images) that were provided by IndyCar as part of its race recap:

Race winner Sage Karam leads the field into the first turn at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Karam’s No. 24 Wix Filters Dallara-Chevrolet takes the green flag in the American Red Cross Grand Prix at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Will Power finished third in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet for Team Penske in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge American Red Cross Grand Prix at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Oliver Askew races his No. 7 Arrow Electronics Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet through a turn at Watkins Glen International, which is known for its elevation changes (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Alexander Rossi’s No. 27 AutoNation Dallara-Honda looked pretty in pink alongside Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet  (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Indianapolis 500 defending winner Simon Pagenaud’s bright yellow No. 22 Menards Dallara-Chevrolet flashes past the grandstands during the IndyCar iRacing Challenge American Red Cross Grand Prix at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Defending series champion Josef Newgarden leads a group of cars in his No. 1 Hitachi Dallara-Chevrolet (sporting the new aeroscreen for the 2020 season) during the IndyCar iRacing Challenge American Red Cross Grand Prix at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson finished 16th in his IndyCar “debut” Saturday at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

As seen through a thicket of virtual trees, Graham Rahal races his No. 15 United Rentals Dallara-Honda during the IndyCar iRacing Challenge American Red Cross Grand Prix at virtual Watkins Glen International (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)