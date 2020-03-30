March 30 in Motorsports History: Will Power begins title run at St. Pete

March 30, 2020
The 2014 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg marked the first race for the IndyCar Series with Verizon as a title sponsor. Fittingly, it was the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet who won.

Will Power triumphed on the 14-turn street circuit for the second time of his career on this date in 2014. The victory was first of three for the Aussie in a season which he finally won his first championship after three consecutive runner-up points finishes in 2010-12.

Takuma Sato started from the pole position and led 28 of the first 30 laps, but Power, who started fourth, took the lead on Lap 31.

The Team Penske driver made a small error in the race’s first restart on Lap 82. Expecting the green flag to wave later than it did, Power was slow to accelerate. In fact, he was so slow that several cars behind him bunched together and made contact, causing another yellow.

Some of Power’s competitors criticized his move, believing he was attempting to brake-check his teammate and third-place finisher Helio Castroneves on the restart, which Power denied.

“They threw the green early. I thought we were meant to go in that (restart) zone,” Power told ESPN. “I was surprised. I didn’t even know what happened behind me.

“I didn’t touch my brake at all. You can look at my data. I didn’t touch it all.”

It was the first of seven podium finishes in 2014 for Power.

“(I’m) pretty stoked to get the first win for Verizon as a series sponsor with the Verizon car, so it’s a great day,” Power said.

Also on this date:

1969: George Follmer won the Jimmy Bryan 150 at Phoenix International Raceway, his lone victory in the USAC Champ Car Series. Follmer later went on to become a champion in both Can-Am and Trans-Am.

1980: Nelson Piquet led every lap from the pole to win the Grand Prix of the United States at Long Beach, his first victory in F1. However, Piquet’s victory was overshadowed by a horrific crash involving Clay Regazzoni, whose brakes failed before an impact with Ricardo Zunino’s car (which had been left abandoned in an access road). Regazzoni was paralyzed from the waist down in the accident.

2000: Colton Herta was born in Valencia, California. During Herta’s 2019 rookie season, he became IndyCar’s youngest race winner (at Circuit of The Americas) and pole winner (Road America). He also is the first driver born in the 2000s to start an IndyCar race.

March 29 in Motorsports History: Scott Dixon wins first race after reunification

March 29, 2020
Reunited and it felt so good.

That’s what drivers likely thought before the 2008 IndyCar opener at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For the first time since 1995, major-league open-wheel racing in the United States was under the banner of a sole sanctioning body as Champ Car and the Indy Racing Leauge had reunified just a month prior.

Scott Dixon celebrates after winning the 2008 IndyCar opener at Homestead. Photo: Jim Hines/IndyCar.

The first race after reunification also saw a reversal of fortunes for Scott Dixon, who won the race after losing the 2007 IRL championship in crushing fashion.

In the 2007 season finale at Chicagoland Speedway, Dixon ran out of fuel while leading on the final lap of the race. The race victory – and championship – went to Dixon’s future teammate, Dario Franchitti.

But the tides turned for Dixon nearly seven months later, and the Kiwi was able to win with the help of another driver’s misfortune.

Tony Kanaan was leading with seven laps remaining when E.J. Viso spun and made contact with Kanaan’s car. Kanaan remained on track through the caution period despite suffering obvious damage to his right front suspension.

On the final restart with three laps remaining, Dixon and others cars easily passed Kanaan’s wounded car on the outside. Dixon then maintained his lead through the checkered flag to win at Homestead for the second time in his career.

“I think Marco (Andretti) and T.K. probably had a little bit better cars today, but we came through with the win, and that’s what counts,” Dixon told ESPN after his 12th career victory.

Following his victory at Homestead, Dixon continued to redeem himself through the course of the 2008 season. In May, he won the Indianapolis 500 for the first (and so far only) time. Following Indy, he went on to win four more times in 2008 and won his second series championship.

Also on this date:

1998: Mika Hakkinen won the Grand Prix of Brazil, the first of eight victories in his first championship season.

2010: Will Power won the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which was held on a Monday morning because of rain postponing the race on Sunday.

