Chip Ganassi Racing’s has ‘sense of direction’ with IndyCar on hold

By Bruce MartinMar 31, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
In the two-week period after the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled March 13, NTT IndyCar Series teams returned home and tried to navigate through an uncertain future.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put sports on hold as the world grapples with this ugly virus.

Teams sent their employees home, continuing to pay them. Engineers still were able to work on projects on their computers at home. The shops were deep-cleaned and then cleaned again.

IndyCar officials remained in contact with management from each team to assess the situation.

For the most part, however, all they could do was wait for further direction.

That direction came last Thursday when IndyCar announced a revised schedule.

The cornerstone event, the 104th Indianapolis 500, has been moved from May 24 to Aug. 23 with the hope that the virus will be contained by then. The season is scheduled to begin May 30-31 with a doubleheader weekend at Detroit. After that, the pace will be fairly relentless with IndyCar racing nearly every weekend.

At least now, IndyCar teams have a sense of direction and what to plan for during the next two months without racing.

“I think we have all been waiting for some solid answers and some solid direction,” Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull (pictured above) told NBCSports.com. “What was announced is very, very positive for race fans, for our partners and all of the teams and IndyCar racing. We’re all in this together. We’re all in the same boat, and all want to participate in racing.

“The tone of the conversation in the owners’ group was really, really positive. It gave everybody the feeling that (IndyCar CEO) Mark Miles and (IndyCar president) Jay Frye and (IndyCar owner Roger Penske) are well behind getting this thing off the ground when it re-engages, and that is very important.

“Hopefully, we are going to be able to start the season at Detroit. That depends on where we are going to be in the United States with where the virus is at that point, that is a critical element moving forward.

“We have a direction, we can move in that direction, we can work in that direction and that is what we are going to try to do.”

Mike Hull (left), team owner Chip Ganassi (right) — INDYCAR Photo

Chip Ganassi Racing is based in Indianapolis. When Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a “Stay at Home” order last week, it sent a message to Hoosiers statewide that the only way to contain COVID-19 is to stay in isolation.

Only essential businesses are allowed to open.

The sooner people take these orders and listen to their instructions, the more time there is to bring things under control.

“That comes down to personal integrity and realization,” Hull said. “If you work in a location where you have to go to work, if you work in a hospital, pharmacy or grocery store, anywhere where people depend on you, I get it. Otherwise, anybody who is out in public now that doesn’t need to be, I don’t get it, either.

“The good thing about the United States is it had time to study what happened in other countries and some of the things they have enacted here will help slow down the virus.”

Meantime, Hull has faith in the recent stimulus package that was signed into law last Friday can help keep teams and other businesses solvent. The package includes funding for small businesses.

“Hopefully, the bills that have been passed by the President and the Senate and the House of Representatives will do something similar, that helps with small businesses to help with the shortfall,” Hull said. “In the short term, that is wonderful. Race teams fall into the small business category, and that is a good thing. I’m sure some race teams will take benefit of that.

“Here’s what we do as a race team – we race cars. When we chose this profession, when we chose to race cars, all of us are from different generations. Generationally, we look at things in a different way. But we all signed up to race cars. I don’t like some of the things we have to do to keep our people engaged all of the time. But we will do everything we can to keep them fresh, keep the cars fresh. We are lucky we have a great building to work in, have great partners. We will be home between the races.

“I hope the stimulus package will help places like St. Elmo’s (Indianapolis’ landmark steakhouse that has been in existence since 1902), that have a lot of history. They have a way to stay in business now. ”

INDYCAR Photo

According to Hull, there has already been significant change at the team’s impressive race shop in Pike Township on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

“We’ve been changing what we have been doing, even in our building the last couple of weeks,” Hull said. “We changed plans and closed down even when we didn’t think we would be closing down. We looked at the significance of putting people together in a building.

“What is more important is having everybody whole when we can come back to work. That is more important. Ninety percent of the people in every race building is a Type-A personality. If they abide by the rules and called them today to come back to work, they would be in there. But it’s not the right thing to do.

“By the time we do come back to work, they are going to be so energized, we don’t need to worry about back-to-back races.”

By potentially reviving the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as the season-finale in October, Hull praised IndyCar owner Roger Penske and his senior management at IndyCar.

“That intervention is going to pay large dividends for IndyCar racing going forward, and this is a good example of that,” Hull said. “Never give up. Find an alternative way to do it and get everybody engaged in the process to make it successful. That is what goes on now in that office.

“We know we are going to have at least 14 races on NBC and NBC Sports Network, and we are going to get to race Indy cars. We will race longer into the year than we normally do to achieve what we want to achieve, but we will get to do it.”

By the time things return to a sense of normalcy, the world will have changed. Hull is extremely aware of that. He believes its best to prepare for when that world returns to work and learn from what got us here.

“This is a major, major case study for change,” Hull said. “We should never forget what we just learned. Going forward, the experience we are all going through is not only impacting our lives today but will also impact us our entire life. I think we will approach some of the things we do in a completely different manner than we ever have before because we will have time to reflect on it and we are living it.

“At Chip Ganassi Racing, we are doing everything to make sure we come back to work the right way at the right time. You don’t need government intervention to do that; you just need common sense.

“All in all, it will be all right.

Drag racing writer’s scary battle with COVID-19: ‘You’re wishing you’d die’

Photo: Bobby Bennett
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 31, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
“You’re wishing you’d die. I prayed to the Lord to take me. I couldn’t take it anymore.”

That’s what the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) did to Bobby Bennett.

But Bennett is now thankful that was one prayer God didn’t answer.

Bennett is the publisher/editor of CompetitionPlus.com, which for more than 20 years, has been the largest independent drag racing website/online magazine in the U.S.

For the past three weeks, Bennett has gone through hell, having tested positive for coronavirus.

While he’s slowly regaining his strength, he’s still feeling the effects of the virus. He lost 20 pounds in two weeks, remains quarantined from his family and doesn’t know when he’ll attend a live drag racing event again – if and when the NHRA and other circuits resume competition.

Bobby Bennett before he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Photo: Bobby Bennett.

Bennett doesn’t want to be a poster boy for how coronavirus ravages a person, but he also wants to let the world know just how real and truly dangerous it is. He spoke to NBCSports.com about the difficult journey he’s endured.

MORE: Read Bobby Bennett’s column “Go Ahead and Think You’re Invincible”

“Each day I get a little bit better, a little bit stronger,” Bennett said. “It’s hard not to try to get back to a life of normal. Each day, you just have to realize your limitations and this COVID-19 affects every part of your body, even to your mindset, to your dreams at night.

“I would have dreams so intense, just meaningless nothing, just numbers running through your head where I’d wake up every morning with a migraine headache, something I never did before. It attacks every bit of your body from physical to mental to internal to everything. After about seven or eight days, you’re wishing you’d die.”

Bennett started CompetitionPlus.com back in 1999. He’s not only a gifted writer, he’s almost always up and positive, someone who enjoys virtually every waking minute of life.

But one phone call with Bennett quickly made it clear he’s still far from being 100 percent. There’s little of the normal inflection and typical excitement and optimistic outlook in his voice. Rather, he speaks slowly and monotonously.

He still has trouble breathing at times and occasionally cries – but not as much as he did when he first became so deathly sick.

“I’m still cheerful, but it’s a different kind of cheerful,” Bennett admitted. “The things you wouldn’t do a year ago, you find yourself doing now.

“Like this past Sunday, I put out a chair, sat in the yard and did absolutely nothing but watch birds. I just sat there. That was Day 14 or 15 of this thing.”

After about an hour, Bennet got up from his chair, bid the birds adieu, showered and hopped into his car, just by himself. He needed to get out, to break free from the prison the coronavirus had placed him in.

“I made up my mind,” he said. “I have the whole one end of the house to myself, while my wife and the girls stay on the other end of the house. I said, ‘This room will not own me today’ and I walked out of the house.

Bobby Bennett in healthier times with drag racing legend Shirley Muldowney. Photo: Bobby Bennett.

“Nothing makes you feel better than being able to get behind the wheel of a car. I got behind the wheel of my Camaro, 6-speed stick, covered up with my mask and gloves, wearing my Reher Morrison (NHRA team) Pro Stock shirt. I told my wife I was going out, went to the door and said, ‘Hon, I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I’ll be back.’

“I just drove for about 8 miles. The first part of the drive I was crying for the fact that I asked God to take my life because I couldn’t take it anymore, and the other half of the ride I was crying and praising God and thanked him for not answering my prayer.”

But for all the tears he’s shed over the last few weeks, part of Bennett’s self-treatment is also relying upon his noted sense of humor to try and make himself feel better.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say that I didn’t try to (spin) the wheels a couple times,” he chuckled about his spin in his Camaro.

The drive was so therapeutic that when Bennett returned to his Spartanburg, South Carolina, home, he pulled into his garage and hopped into his other car, his restored 2001 Ford Mustang GT convertible.

The resulting episode was ironic.

“I put the top down, turned the ignition, and it was dead,” he said. “I said to the car, ‘I can relate to what you’re feeling.’ I put the charger on it and said ‘Lord, when it’s time for me to go drive this thing, you’ll make this thing start.’

“I went out there and it started and I drove, listening to a (Christian music singer) Russ Taff song, ‘I Still Believe.’ I must have driven 15 or 20 miles. I didn’t want to come back home and go back to that room.

“Just to be able to get out after going through all this, people just said, ‘Oh, big deal, you’ve got the flu.’ This isn’t the flu. It’s a monster.’”

Bennett is the only individual within the NHRA community known to have contacted the coronavirus, NHRA officials told NBCSports.com on Tuesday. His wife of 18 years, Christy, and one daughter and one granddaughter who also live with them have avoided becoming infected.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I gave this to my wife or kids,” he said.

The 52-year-old Bennett believes he was first exposed to the virus on a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Charlotte on March 8. He was returning from the annual Good Vibrations March Meet drag racing event in Bakersfield, California.

“You look at the four days it sets up in your body before it rears its ugly head, it coincides with that flight back from LAX to Charlotte,” Bennett said. “You think, ‘I’m here in this airplane with nowhere to go, people coughing all around you, you’ve got no mask and what are you going to do?’ All you do is just say, ‘Go ahead and get me, monster.’

“I thought I was invincible. I’d flown back and forth to the West Coast about seven times already this year, so it was no big deal to be on the flight. I sat in first class, threw my seat back and went to sleep, but you don’t know what you’re inhaling while you sleep.”

Five days later – on Friday the 13th — and starting to display coronavirus symptoms, Bennett went to a local urgent care center, where he was told he had a sinus infection and was sent home.

Four days later on March 17, Bennett drove himself to his local hospital because he was running a fever and feeling lousier by the hour.

“As I was there, my fever kept ramping up and going up and up,” he said. “So they gave me a couple Tylenol and sent me home with basically the attitude of ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you.’

“They also had me sign up for ‘My Health updates.’ I might as well have been signing up for Rocket Science 101, trying to navigate that site.’ I even tried to get a hold of my doctor and sent them a letter saying something like, ‘I’m dying here.’ The response back I got was, ‘You sent this letter to the wrong place. This is customer service.’ Dude, I can’t even make that stuff up.”

Bobby Bennett with The King, Richard Petty. Photo: Bobby Bennett.

On March 21, Bennett’s fever kept swinging like a pendulum between 103 and 104 degrees. He called a friend who contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in the Palmetto State.

“I told him I can’t take this anymore. I don’t think I’m going to make it through the night,” Bennett said. “(His friend) said he’d make a call and they said, ‘Get him to the hospital immediately, don’t waste any time.’

“My wife Christy put me in the car and said ‘Please don’t die on me.’ We drove 35 miles to another hospital. They gave me a COVID swab, and they started working on my temperature. It broke in about an hour and a half, and I was totally drenched.

“The nurses come in, and they’re like in hazmat outfits.”

When Bennett left his house that day, he thought he’d back home in maybe a few hours later. He would not return until nearly four days later.

The doctor who oversaw Bennett’s treatment at the second hospital said he was sure Bennett had COVID-19, but conclusive test results had not come back yet. The doctor discharged Bennett on March 24 because more infected people were being brought in, and some were in more dire shape than he was.

However, the first hospital called Bennett’s wife while she was on the way to pick him up and did confirm a positive coronavirus result.

When Bennett returned home that evening, the second hospital called and confirmed the same results. And so began a 14-day quarantine that he is now halfway through.

One thing that has helped Bennett get through this entire ordeal is his noted sense of humor. Even when things looked dark, a good laugh was almost as effective as the medications he’s taking.

“A nurse told me if I tested positive for COVID-19, I’d be the first in this hospital system,” Bennett said, adding with a quick quip, “So I said, ‘Is there any prize like the first New Year’s Baby or do I even get a six-pack of water or something like that?’ They told me unfortunately, no.”

He then added another humorous line: “Some people win the lottery. I won COVID-19.”

Bennett worries that he and others recovering from coronavirus still might be susceptible to a relapse.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think they just throw darts at a board to try and come up with answers.

“It’s like the movie ‘Jaws.’ You know that shark is out there. Do you really want to go back into the water and go swimming?

“I know the NHRA and our community needs to have races, but we also need to stay healthy. Until we have a cure or some way that this can be contained, I don’t know when the next time I will be at a live drag race. I’m not going to put my family through the hell.”

Life is slowly starting to return to normal for Bennett. He’s finally able to eat again, is regaining some of his energy, including walking more than a mile a day – still with mask and gloves – and has put on a couple of the pounds he lost.

But Bennett wonders if he’ll ever get back to his old self.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same person I was before,” Bennett said. “There are things about me that have changed because of this that I see life through different eyes.

“The things I took for granted, I don’t take for granted anymore. Every missed deadline just doesn’t have the same pull anymore.

“Somebody had to go through it to save our friends and I thank God for the opportunity to tell people just how dangerous this is – and I thank Him for not answering my prayers to take me home.”

