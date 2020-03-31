INDYCAR Photo

Simon says ‘longevity’ of Indy 500 reign will last a few months longer

By Bruce MartinMar 31, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CORNELIUS, North Carolina – When Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud won the 103rd Indianapolis 500 in 2019, he joined the likes of such legends as A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Rick Mears, Helio Castroneves and current teammate Will Power.

With this year’s Indy 500 rescheduled from May 24 to Aug. 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pagenaud is part of a group that includes Dario Resta, Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose.

These are drivers who had an extended reign as an Indianapolis 500 winner for reasons that were bigger than the race itself.

Resta won the 1916 Indianapolis 500. The race was halted for two years because of “The Great War,” later known as World War I. When the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway resumed in 1919, Howdy Wilcox ended Resta’s extended reign.

Davis started the 1941 race in an Offenhauser owned by Lou Moore but had to give way to a relief driver on Lap 72 after car owner Lou Meyer was displeased with his driving effort. That driver was Rose, who drove the car to victory. Both drivers were listed as Indianapolis 500 winners in 1941.

That was on May 30, 1941. On Dec. 7 came the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War II.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway was shuttered from 1942-1945. Tony Hulman purchased the decaying facility from former owner Eddie Rickenbacker in November 1945.

The Indianapolis 500 returned on May 30, 1946 with George Robson winning the race.

It has been the centerpiece sporting event on Memorial Day or Memorial Day Weekend ever since, with the exceptions of 1973, 1986 and 1997 when rain moved it to later in the week. In 1986, it was held on Saturday of the next weekend when rain prohibited running it on Memorial Day Monday or Tuesday of that week.

Bobby Rahal was the winner in ’86.

Rose became a three-time champion with victories in 1947 and 1948 to supplement his “relief driver” victory in 1941.

When Pagenaud was told of the reasons his reign as Indy 500 winner would last longer than normal, he didn’t find it a reason to celebrate by any means.

After all, whether they are world wars or a worldwide pandemic, the Indy 500 has been delayed by grim events in human history.

“Well, those are not very fun events,” Pagenaud told NBCSports.com last week from his home on Lake Norman in North Carolina. “But I’m glad we have been able to find a date for the biggest race in the world. I’m glad we are going to be able to run it safely. The health of people was the main focus here. I’m glad it was announced because it will take away a lot of stress from the teams and fans on expectations.

“It’s awesome to see the way IndyCar has rescheduled the whole year. We’ll go racing in June and in August. It’s exciting because it’s a good time to go racing. It’s an exciting day in such a tough time.”

Pagenaud is a popular Frenchman who came to the United States after a successful road racing career in Europe to find his next challenge in racing. Since joining IndyCar, he has won a series championship in 2016 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.

INDYCAR Photo

Pagenaud, his wife Hailey, and their prized “son” – a Jack Russell Terrier named Norman – played it safe on March 13 after the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled (it since has been revived with the hopes of being a season finale in October).

“On Friday of St. Pete, I decided to drive home to contain myself to make sure I wasn’t going to get the virus or contaminate someone if I was the carrier,” Pagenaud said. “We went home and have been isolated since. The nice thing is I have a gym set up; I have my simulator here. I have everything I need to stay in touch with my family, and friends and my trainer. I’ve been working out just like any other week. It’s just a longer one. It’s like the race at Indianapolis last year, it’s a reset.

“I know where I need to be and how I need to be mentally and physically.

“At this point, I’m more ready than ever.”

His family, however, remains in France, and he has concern for his loved ones that are fighting the pandemic across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I’m very concerned for my family,” Pagenaud said. “My sister lives very close to Italy in the south of France. That is a big concern as well as my nephew. I’ve been in touch with them. My dad owns a supermarket in my hometown in France, and he is on the frontline as well waking up every day at 4 a.m. and coming home at 8 p.m. to keep his troops in great form.

“It was a concern. It still is. My mom is in Paris, too. Hopefully, everybody is in good health and staying in good health. We pray for everybody on this Earth. Hopefully, we get out of it as soon as possible and go on to enjoy our business and our lives.”

As much of the world is on lockdown, including major parts of the United States, the dream of one day returning to normalcy is the bright spot that keeps people going. That is why Pagenaud continues his strenuous physical workouts at home with the dream of taking a drink from the traditional “Bottle of Milk” that goes to the Indy 500 winner.

That milk should taste just as good in August as it does at the end of May.

“It might be a little warmer, but the goal is to still try it,” Pagenaud said. “I’m excited to try to get a second crown. At this point, I want to go racing and experience another year like I just experienced. I’m ready to go racing, and I know the whole team is ready to go. It’s pretty awesome news that we are going to run the race in August.”

INDYCAR Photo

Once Pagenaud puts on his helmet and flips down the visor, it will be Race Day at the Indy 500, no matter if it is in May or in August.

“The approach will be the same, but different temperature might change the car and the way it is going to handle in the heat of August in Indianapolis,” Pagenaud said. “It’s going to be a different race for different reasons, but in May we have had some hot Indianapolis 500s and some colder ones. We will adapt. That is what we do in racing.

“Most importantly, we are going to have a great show.”

IndyCar officials hope to start the season on May 30 with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader. That is predicated on if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is under control by then. IndyCar, led by new owner Roger Penske, along with Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles, IndyCar President Jay Frye and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, created a revised schedule for 2020.

“It’s impressive,” Pagenaud said. “It’s a tough situation to be in for IndyCar. There is nothing you can do. The most important thing is the health of people, of our fans and of the population. You are just being a passenger of the situation. When you have to make decisions, it’s really hard to know which way to go.”

If the season begins as planned, IndyCar will be racing nearly every weekend with few gaps in the schedule. If successful, 14 of the 17 races on the original calendar are on the revised schedule.

“It’s going to be intense,” Pagenaud said. “This is a very physical car to drive and a very physical race series. It’s so competitive. You are fighting 32 other cars that can win the race in Indianapolis and 25 or more cars in the championship this year. It’s about preparation. I didn’t stop training. I’m fully ready for this year.

“It’s great to get some rest now before a fast-paced season. No problem, I’m ready.”

The revised schedule also has an IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader set for July 4 as the GMR IndyCar Grand Prix was moved from May 9 to the same day as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 on the IMS road course. The Brickyard 400 will run the following day with Cup cars on the oval.

NASCAR officials have been quiet on the idea of a doubleheader while waiting to unveil their officially revised schedule. If it happens, though, it would be one of the most intriguing weekends in recent motorsports history.

“It’s great to see the great racing series get together like this in America,” Pagenaud said. “NASCAR is a huge sport and so is IndyCar. Now we are going to be racing together on the same weekend in the biggest racing location in the world.

“There are so many objectives for this situation. It took the leaders of our series to get together, a lot of effort on both sides, and with NBC being our main channel, it’s a no-brainer. Super excited for the fans.”

As the current reigning champion of the Indianapolis 500, Pagenaud has experienced all of the traditions and celebrations that go with the historic achievement. Preserving practice and a full weekend of qualifications on Aug. 15-16 was vital.

“For the traditions and being a past winner, it’s important to keep the traditions alive,” Pagenaud said. “It’s great because we are keeping everything alive, the traditions, everything that goes into the Indy 500. It’s our biggest race in the championship and I’m so, so glad we are going to run it. I was concerned we weren’t going to run it this year. It’s fantastic news and gives me a lot of motivation because it is my No. 1 goal.

“We will come out of this. This is going to change the world.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

Drag racing writer’s scary battle with COVID-19: ‘You’re wishing you’d die’

Photo: Bobby Bennett
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 31, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“You’re wishing you’d die. I prayed to the Lord to take me. I couldn’t take it anymore.”

That’s what the COVID-19 virus did to Bobby Bennett.

But Bennett is now thankful that was one prayer God didn’t answer.

Bennett is the publisher/editor of CompetitionPlus.com, which for over 20 years has been the largest independent drag racing web site/online magazine in the U.S.

For the past three weeks, Bennett has gone through hell, having tested positive for coronavirus. While he’s slowly regaining his strength, he’s still feeling the effects of the virus. He lost 20 pounds in two weeks, remains quarantined from his family and doesn’t know when he’ll attend a live drag racing event again – if and when the NHRA and other circuits resume competition.

Bobby Bennett before he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Photo: Bobby Bennett.

Bennett doesn’t want to be a poster boy for how coronavirus ravages a person, but he also wants to let the world know just how real and truly dangerous it is. He spoke to NBC Sports exclusively about the incredible journey he’s gone through and endured.

MORE: Read Bobby Bennett’s column “Go Ahead and Think You’re Invincible”

“Each day I get a little bit better, a little bit stronger,” Bennett said. “It’s hard not to try to get back to a life of normal. Each day, you just have to realize your limitations and this COVID-19 affects every part of your body, even to your mindset, to your dreams at night.

“I would have dreams so intense, just meaningless nothing, just numbers running through your head where I’d wake up every morning with a migraine headache, something I never did before. It attacks every bit of your body from physical to mental to internal to everything. After about seven or eight days, you’re wishing you’d die.”

Bennett started CompetitionPlus.com back in 1999. He’s not only a gifted writer, he’s almost always up and positive, someone who enjoys virtually every waking minute of life.

But one phone call with Bennett quickly made it clear he’s still far from being 100 percent. There’s little of the normal inflection and typical excitement and optimistic outlook in his voice; rather, he speaks slowly and monotonically.

He still has trouble breathing at times and occasionally cries – but not as much as he did when he first became so deathly sick.

“I’m still cheerful, but it’s a different kind of cheerful,” Bennett admitted. “The things you wouldn’t do a year ago, you find yourself doing now.

“Like this past Sunday, I put out a chair, sat in the yard and did absolutely nothing but watch birds. I just sat there. That was Day 14 or 15 of this thing.”

After about an hour, Bennet got up from his chair, bid the birds adieu, showered and hopped into his car, just by himself. He needed to get out, to break free from the prison the coronavirus had placed him in.

“I made up my mind,” he said. “I have the whole one end of the house to myself, while my wife and the girls stay on the other end of the house. I said, ‘This room will not own me today’ and I walked out of the house.

Bobby Bennett in healthier times with drag racing legend Shirley Muldowney. Photo: Bobby Bennett.

“Nothing makes you feel better than being able to get behind the wheel of a car. I got behind the wheel of my Camaro, 6-speed stick, covered up with my mask and gloves, wearing my Reher Morrison (NHRA team) Pro Stock shirt. I told my wife I was going out, went to the door and said, ‘Hon, I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I’ll be back.’

“I just drove for about eight miles. The first part of the drive I was crying for the fact that I asked God to take my life because I couldn’t take it anymore, and the other half of the ride I was crying and praising God and thanked him for not answering my prayer.”

But for all the tears he’s shed over the last few weeks, part of Bennett’s self-treatment is also relying upon his noted sense of humor to try and make himself feel better.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say that I didn’t try to (spin) the wheels a couple times,” he chuckled about his spin in his Camaro.

The drive was so therapeutic that when Bennett returned to his Spartanburg, South Carolina home, he pulled into his garage and hopped into his other car, his restored 2001 Ford Mustang GT convertible.

The resulting episode was ironic.

“I put the top down, turned the ignition and it was dead,” he said. “I said to the car, ‘I can relate to what you’re feeling.’ I put the charger on it and said ‘Lord, when it’s time for me to go drive this thing, you’ll make this thing start.’

“I went out there and it started and I drove, listening to a (Christian music singer) Russ Taff song, ‘I Still Believe.’ I must have driven 15 or 20 miles. I didn’t want to come back home and go back to that room.

“Just to be able to get out after going through all this, people just said, ‘Oh, big deal, you’ve got the flu.’ This isn’t the flu. It’s a monster.’”

Bennett is the only individual within the NHRA community known to have contacted the coronavirus, NHRA officials told NBC Sports on Tuesday. His wife of 18 years, Christy, and one daughter and one granddaughter that still live with them have also avoided becoming infected.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I gave this to my wife or kids,” he said.

The 52-year-old Bennett believes he was first exposed to the virus on a red eye flight from Los Angeles to Charlotte on March 8. He was returning from the annual Good Vibrations March Meet drag racing event in Bakersfield, California.

“You look at the four days it sets up in your body before it rears its ugly head, it coincides with that flight back from LAX to Charlotte,” Bennett said. “You think, ‘I’m here in this airplane with nowhere to go, people coughing all around you, you’ve got no mask and what are you going to do. All you do is just say go ahead and get me monster.’

“I thought I was invincible. I’d flown back and forth to the West Coast about seven times already this year, so it was no big deal to be on the flight. I sat in First Class, threw my seat back and went to sleep – but you don’t know what you’re inhaling while you sleep.”

Five days later – ironically falling on Friday the 13th — and starting to display coronavirus-like symptoms, Bennett went to a local urgent care center, where he was told he had a sinus infection and was sent home.

Four days later on March 17, Bennett drove himself to his local hospital because he was running a fever and feeling lousier by the hour.

“As I was there, my fever kept ramping up and going up and up,” he said. “So they gave me a couple Tylenol and sent me home with basically the attitude of ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you.’

“They also had me sign up for ‘My Health updates.’ I might as well have been signing up for Rocket Science 101, trying to navigate that site.’ I even tried to get a hold of my doctor and sent them a letter saying something like I’m dying here. The response back I got was, ‘You sent this letter to the wrong place. This is customer service.’ Dude, I can’t even make that stuff up.”

Bobby Bennett with The King, Richard Petty. Photo: Bobby Bennett.

On March 21, Bennett’s fever kept swinging like a pendulum between 103 and 104 degrees. He called a friend who contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in the Palmetto State.

“I told him I can’t take this anymore. I don’t think I’m going to make it through the night,” Bennett said. “(His friend) said he’d make a call and they said, ‘Get him to the hospital immediately, don’t waste any time.’

“My wife Christy put me in the car and said ‘Please don’t die on me.’ We drove 35 miles to another hospital. They gave me a Covid swab and they started working on my temperature. It broke in about an hour and a half and I was totally drenched.

“The nurses come in and they’re like in hazmat outfits.”

When Bennett left his house that day, he thought he’d back home in maybe a few hours later. He would not return until nearly four days later.

The doctor that oversaw Bennett’s treatment at the second hospital said he was sure Bennett had COVID-19, but conclusive test results had not come back yet. The doctor discharged Bennett on March 24 because more infected people were being brought in and some were in more dire shape than he was.

However, the first hospital called Bennett’s wife while she was on the way to pick him up and did confirm a positive coronavirus result.

When Bennett returned home that evening, the second hospital called and confirmed the same results. And so began a 14-day quarantine that he is now halfway through.

One thing that has helped Bennett get through this entire ordeal is his noted sense of humor. Even when things looked dark, a good laugh was almost as effective as the medications he’s taking.

“A nurse told me if I tested positive for COVID-19, I’d be the first in this hospital system,” Bennett said, adding with a quick quip, “So I said, ‘Is there any prize like the first New Year’s Baby or do I even get a six-pack of water or something like that?’ They told me unfortunately, no.”

He then added another humorous line: “Some people win the lottery. I won COVID-19.”

Bennett worries that he and others recovering from coronavirus may still be susceptible to a relapse, but is trying to stay positive – emotionally, not infectious.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think they just throw darts at a board to try and come up with answers.

“It’s like the movie ‘Jaws.’ You know that shark is out there. Do you really want to go back into the water and go swimming?

“I know the NHRA and our community needs to have races, but we also need to stay healthy. Until we have a cure or some way that this can be contained, I don’t know when the next time I will be at a live drag race. I’m not going to put my family through the hell.”

Life is slowly starting to return to normal for Bennett. He’s finally able to eat again, is regaining some of his sapped energy, including walking more than a mile a day now – still with mask and gloves – and has put on a couple of the pounds he lost.

But Bennett wonders if he’ll ever get back to his old self after the ordeal he’s gone through.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same person I was before,” Bennett said. “There are things about me that have changed because of this that I see life through different eyes.

“The things I took for granted, I don’t take for granted anymore. Every missed deadline just doesn’t have the same pull anymore.

“Somebody had to go through it to save our friends and I thank God for the opportunity to tell people just how dangerous this is – and I thank Him for not answering my prayers to take me home.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski