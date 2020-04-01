April 1 in Motorsports History: Mario Andretti wins at Long Beach

By Michael EubanksApr 1, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 1984 Grand Prix of Long Beach might have marked a new era for the popular street race, but it still was won by a familiar face.

After being part of the Formula One schedule since 1976, the Grand Prix became part of the CART schedule on April 1, 1984 with a previous champion taking the checkered flag in its first incarnation as an IndyCar event.

Mario Andretti, who had won the F1 race there in 1977, started the race from the pole position and never looked back, leading all 112 laps en route to his second victory in the event. Andretti became the first (and only) driver to win the event under F1 and IndyCar sanction.

“The car was just perfect. I think today I felt I could really control the pace of anyone,” Andretti told NBC Sports in victory lane. “Once we got going at the beginning, we got an idea of who was going to be the contenders, and I felt like I could really handle it. From there on, I felt if the car stayed together we’d be alright and the car just ran absolutely perfect.”

Andretti would notch five more wins in 1984 and won his fourth and final IndyCar championship by 13 points over Tom Sneva. He also would win at Long Beach again in 1985 and ’87.

Also on April 1 in history:

1997: Alex Palou was born in Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain. Palou is an IndyCar rookie this season, having previously raced in the Super Formula series in Japan.

2000: Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted a one-off American Le Mans Series race on a 2.25-mile, 10-Turn layout that was a precursor to the Roval circuit it would unveil for NASCAR 18 years later. Ex-Formula One and IndyCar driver J.J. Lehto and Jorg Muller were victorious, with Muller pulling a double stint in their BMW V12 prototype to finish the win.

2007: Helio Castroneves won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the second consecutive season. The Brazillian won on the 14-turn street course a third time in 2012. 

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter

Tony Kanaan says his message of IndyCar-NASCAR unity aimed at fans

By Nate RyanApr 1, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Over a 22-year IndyCar career featuring its share of adversity, Tony Kanaan has learned to embrace trying to find the positives in a negative situation.

He believes NASCAR and IndyCar will find a tiny silver lining from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The series will race together at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in a July 4 doubleheader, which he believes sends a message of unity he’d like to see from the world during this dark period.

“It’s time to send that message (of unity),” Kanaan told “Happy Hours” hosts Kevin Harvick and Matt Yocum in a Wednesday afternoon interview on SiriusXM’s NASCAR Channel. “If we don’t come out of this situation as better people, globally, in every way, shape or form … it’s just being kind to people. Hopefully, we’ll be sending the right messages, doing radio shows together, doing live on Instagram together, doing races together.

ON NBCSN: IndyCar at virtual Barber Motorsports Park, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson wants to run IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader

“I was bugging Jimmie Johnson to say, ‘Can I be a guest in NASCAR on iRacing?’ I think the misperception, and probably a little our fault as well, is that people don’t know how (IndyCar and NASCAR drivers) respect each and how we think each other’s jobs are so cool.”

It was Kanaan’s comment last week that “it’s not us and them. It is the motorsports world’ that prompted Harvick to ask the 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner about his views on past IndyCar and NASCAR divisions.

Harvick noted that “over the years, IndyCar and NASCAR have that separate stigma as far as the fans, but the racers in the middle, we talk with each other. We’re just racers. I think it’s absolutely great” the doubleheader will happen.

Kanaan said he felt it was the right message to send because of the fans. “For drivers, I don’t think we ever thought of it that way,” he said. “We always respected each other and thought each other’s jobs were cool. That tweet was for our fans who say, ‘Those cars are too fast. Those cars are too slow.’ It’s time for us to stop. It’s a racing family.

“For people who don’t understand about racing, any race car is cool. Doesn’t matter if it’s a go kart, a sprint car, a  Cup car, it doesn’t matter. … The situation, we’re in, we’re all equal. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. We’re all in the same boat now. We can’t do what we love. It just clicked. I said it’s time to send that message. Hopefully this will be the end for ‘you guys and us’ for the fans. For drivers, I don’t think we ever thought of it that way.”

The GMR IndyCar Grand Prix is scheduled to be run July 4 on the IMS road course ahead of the Xfinity race, which will mean that the NTT Series’ Firestone rubber will be on the asphalt before the Goodyears of NASCAR hit the track.

Recalling a NASCAR test many years ago at Nazareth Speedway when he turned laps a second faster because there’d been an IndyCar race the previous day, Harvick asked Kanaan whether the varying tire compounds might present a challenge.

“I don’t there is a solution for that,” Kanaan said. “It’s part of the job, and we need to realize that you guys run different tires. We run softer tires. It’s no different than (IndyCar) racing with the trucks at Texas. It’s probably harder on an oval than a road course.

“But I like it. It’s part of the challenge and makes the race weekend more interesting, the people who can manage that as well.”

Even though he is sidelined, Kanaan still will stay busy this weekend, racing in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge event at virtual Barber Motorsports Park on NBCSN. He will be tuning in Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox and FS1 as NASCAR hits Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Last Sunday I had my alarm set for 12:40 p.m., because at 1 o’clock (NASCAR was) on,” Kanaan said with a laugh. “I told (wife) Lauren, ‘Let’s turn the TV on and watch the NASCAR race!’ I was excited, and it wasn’t even real. She’s like, ‘Man, look at you … I said, ‘That’s what we got.’ It’s been a weird year.”

Harvick also will be racing Sunday, having recently joined Kanaan in installing a new racing simulator at home.

“Let’s do this Kevin: Come do an IndyCar race on iRacing,” Kanaan said. “I’ll do NASCAR. Now that you have a sim. What do you think?”

“Well, I’ll have to go to my 7-year-old to figure out how to drive it fast,” Harvick said.

“He’s been practicing. I’m really good at crashing.”