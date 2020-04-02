Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aston Martin returns to F1 in 2021 with rebranded Racing Point

Associated PressApr 2, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
SILVERSTONE, England — Aston Martin will return to Formula One next year following a takeover worth nearly $1 billion.

The Racing Point team, which is owned by Lawrence Stroll, will be rebranded in 2021 after the Canadian billionaire completed a takeover of the British-based car manufacturer.

Racing Point said in a statement Wednesday that the shareholders of Aston Martin Lagonda approved a fundraising of 536 million pounds ($664 million) on Monday, underpinned by an injection of 260 million pounds ($322 million) from investors led by Stroll.

He now becomes executive chairman of Aston Martin, which will have its own F1 team for the first time since 1960.

“A brand with the pedigree and history of Aston Martin needs to be competing at the highest level of motorsport,” Stroll said.

Stroll’s 21-year-old son, Lance, currently races for Racing Point alongside veteran driver Sergio Perez.

The Aston Martin team will continue to operate from its Silverstone base.

NBC Sports’ Racing Week in America to begin April 6

Tim Holle/IndyCar
By NBC Sports StaffApr 2, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
Beginning April 6, NBC Sports will present Racing Week in America on NBCSN, providing racing fans with a chance to relive the most thrilling motorsports moments from the past two decades on NBC and NBCSN.

Featuring races from NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross and other series, Racing Week in America will have a specific theme for each day, starting with “Mayhem Monday” on April 6. NBC Sports will air 12 hours of motorsports coverage (1 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) Monday-Thursday and seven hours (8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) on Friday-Saturday. Sunday’s coverage airs 2-4 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. ET. Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:

  • Monday, April 6: “Mayhem Monday”
  • Tuesday, April 7: “Twists and Turns Tuesday”
  • Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”
  • Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”
  • Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”
  • Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”
  • Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday”

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is a list of all the INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross, American Flat Track and Monster Jam content that will air during Racing Week in America:

MONDAY, APRIL 6 – MAYHEM MONDAY

“Mayhem Monday” will feature some of the most intense battles across INDYCAR, Supercross, and American Flat Track, including the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal finally won out.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK
INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015 3 p.m. NBCSN
Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020 12 a.m. NBCSN
American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

TUESDAY, APRIL 7 – TWISTS AND TURNS TUESDAY

From city streets to massive dirt jumps, NBCSN will showcase the best twists and turns that motorsports have to offer starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. “Twists and Turns Tuesday” includes a return to INDYCAR Victory Lane for NBC Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe at iconic Long Beach, and the closest finish in Supercross history from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK
IMSA – Long Beach 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN
INDYCAR – Long Beach 2017 3 p.m. NBCSN
Supercross – Arlington 2019 12 a.m. NBCSN
Monster Jam World Finals 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD

Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, highlighted by Simon Pagenaud’s win last May in NBC Sports’ first-ever Indianapolis 500 broadcast. Also included are last year’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and Drive Like Andretti, NBC Sports’ captivating documentary on the life and times of racing icon Mario Andretti.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK
INDYCAR – Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN
INDYCAR – 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019) 8 p.m. NBCSN
Drive Like Andretti 11 p.m. NBCSN
100th Indy 500 Special 2 a.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY

Whether they’re on two or four wheels, legends are made at Daytona International Speedway. On Friday, NBCSN focuses on ‘The World Center of Racing’, including Supercross and the Rolex 24.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK
2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN
IMSA – 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, including Scott Dixon’s triumph over Juan Pablo Montoya by the slimmest of margins to win the 2015 INDYCAR crown.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK
INDYCAR Championship – Sonoma 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN
American Flat Track – Meadowlands 2018 2 a.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY

Above all else, racing is fun – and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about. “Sunday Funday” has INDYCAR ‘s Texas thriller from 2016, where four drivers – Graham Rahal, James Hinchcliffe, Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud – went wheel-to-wheel in a pulse-pounding dash to the checkered flag.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK
INDYCAR – Texas Motor Speedway 2016 12:30 a.m. NBCSN