Aston Martin returns to F1 in 2021 with rebranded Racing Point

Beginning April 6, NBC Sports will present Racing Week in America on NBCSN, providing racing fans with a chance to relive the most thrilling motorsports moments from the past two decades on NBC and NBCSN.

Featuring races from NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross and other series, Racing Week in America will have a specific theme for each day, starting with “Mayhem Monday” on April 6. NBC Sports will air 12 hours of motorsports coverage (1 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) Monday-Thursday and seven hours (8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) on Friday-Saturday. Sunday’s coverage airs 2-4 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. ET. Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:

Monday, April 6: “Mayhem Monday”

Tuesday, April 7: “Twists and Turns Tuesday”

Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”

Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”

Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”

Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”

Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday”

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is a list of all the INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross, American Flat Track and Monster Jam content that will air during Racing Week in America:

MONDAY, APRIL 6 – MAYHEM MONDAY

“Mayhem Monday” will feature some of the most intense battles across INDYCAR, Supercross, and American Flat Track, including the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal finally won out.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015 3 p.m. NBCSN Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

TUESDAY, APRIL 7 – TWISTS AND TURNS TUESDAY

From city streets to massive dirt jumps, NBCSN will showcase the best twists and turns that motorsports have to offer starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. “Twists and Turns Tuesday” includes a return to INDYCAR Victory Lane for NBC Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe at iconic Long Beach, and the closest finish in Supercross history from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK IMSA – Long Beach 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR – Long Beach 2017 3 p.m. NBCSN Supercross – Arlington 2019 12 a.m. NBCSN Monster Jam World Finals 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD

Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, highlighted by Simon Pagenaud’s win last May in NBC Sports’ first-ever Indianapolis 500 broadcast. Also included are last year’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and Drive Like Andretti, NBC Sports’ captivating documentary on the life and times of racing icon Mario Andretti.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK INDYCAR – Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR – 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019) 8 p.m. NBCSN Drive Like Andretti 11 p.m. NBCSN 100th Indy 500 Special 2 a.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY

Whether they’re on two or four wheels, legends are made at Daytona International Speedway. On Friday, NBCSN focuses on ‘The World Center of Racing’, including Supercross and the Rolex 24.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK 2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN IMSA – 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN