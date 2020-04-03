April 3 in Motorsports History: At St. Pete, a 1-2-3-4 for Andretti Green

By Michael EubanksApr 3, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
A race with a 1-2 finish by teammates isn’t unusual in IndyCar. In fact, it’s happened 149 times since 1946.

The 1-2-3 finishes by teammates are less common but still happen: 12 times since 1946 the podium has been swept by drivers from the same team. Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Will Power did it most recently in IndyCar’s 2017 season finale at Sonoma Raceway.

Andretti Green Racing’s drivers celebrate after recording the first 1-2-3-4 finish in IndyCar history. Photo: Michael Voorhees/IndyCar

But on April 3, 2005, Andretti Green Racing’s drivers did something that hadn’t been done before and has yet to be achieved since.

AGR drivers Dan Wheldon, Tony Kanaan, Dario Franchitti and Bryan Herta finished 1-2-3-4 in the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Wheldon took the lead of the race on Lap 92 when Ryan Briscoe and Kanaan made contact in Turn 10. He then held off a hard-charging Kanaan for his fifth IndyCar victory and his second of the season. Franchitti and Herta (the pole-sitter) rounded out the top four.

“It’s fantastic for Andretti Green Racing to get a 1-2-3-4. It was difficult as it is anytime you have TK breathing down your neck, so I’ve got to pat myself on the back for that,” Wheldon said. “I was a little concerned about my brakes, but they seemed to hold up, and they need to when you have that green thing (Kanaan’s car) behind you. When you see 7-Eleven in the mirror, you know he’s going to try anything he can. Fortunately, I kept him at bay.”

Wheldon took control of the IndyCar points lead with his win and would capture four more victories that season, including the Indy 500, en route to the 2005 championship.

The race is also notable for being the first street course event in the nine-year history of the Indy Racing Leauge and the first race promoted by Barry Green and Kevin Savoree (who were co-owners of Andretti Green at the time). Green-Savoree Racing Promotions continues to promote the race at St. Pete, and the company also promotes IndyCar races at Toronto, Mid-Ohio, and Portland.

Also on this date:

1977: Mario Andretti won the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the only time an American won the event under Formula One sanction. Andretti would win three more times at Long Beach, including IndyCar’s inaugural race at the street circuit in 1984.

1988: Alain Prost won the season-opening Grand Prix of Brazil, the first of seven victories for the Frenchman in 1988. The race was the last time Formula One opened its season in the month of April.

Has virtual racing given Jimmie Johnson a head start on IndyCar?

Getty Photo
By Bruce MartinApr 3, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson was set to have his first test in an Indy car at Barber Motorsports Park on April 6. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.

Instead, Johnson will take to the Barber Motorsports Park road course in a virtual Indy car on Saturday.

He won’t be driving the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet on the actual course but will get a chance to learn the course Saturday at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, the second race in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

WATCH: IndyCar iRacing Challenge, 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN or streaming here

NTT IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal believes Johnson will be competing in a limited number of races next season once his full-time NASCAR Cup career concludes at the end of this season.

Meantime, Rahal is trying to encourage Johnson to compete in the GMR IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that is scheduled for July 4.

The COVID-19 pandemic and whether the virus has been contained by then will determine when sports return.

Johnson joins the full field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers for the second week in a row Saturday at virtual Barber Motorsports Park.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“I think it’s been great to have Jimmie cross over,” Rahal said Friday in answering a question posed by NBCSports.com. “I think Jimmie is a tremendous guy who is so well-respected in our sport. To have him come and race at Watkins Glen last week was big. He will be better at Barber than Watkins because he practiced a lot. Jimmie was on the sim a ton. He was expecting to test there in April with Robbie Wickens’ team (Arrow McLaren SP). I know he spent a ton of time on the sim.”

Rahal believes iRacing sets up a unique opportunity where drivers from series around the world can try a different style of racing and compete against the regulars from that series. Rahal would consider running a NASCAR race on iRacing in the future, but so far, those races have featured drivers from NASCAR’s top three national touring series.

“If we can cross over and do more over there, too, it would be great,” Rahal said. “I’ll admit, I think it’s not a fixed setup, I don’t know how they’re doing it, but if it’s not a fixed setup in the simulator itself, it would be tricky for any of us to go out there and figure it out. We have no clue of what to do or where to go.

“I tried to drive a Cup car last night at a couple of places. Never driven anything that handled worse in my life. I texted Jimmie at midnight and said. ‘Dude, I hope this is not real.’

“Again, the reason is because I don’t even have a setup. I just click on it and you just go. It is what it is. If those guys had a fixed setup, we could go race with them. They could come over here and race with us. We do utilize fixed setups. I think it would be a lot of fun.

“This is a time where we can think outside the box. Why not? It doesn’t do any harm.”

Team Penske driver Will Power supports Rahal’s idea.

“I think that would be great if we can get big-name drivers from other series, like we have with Jimmie Johnson from NASCAR and Scott McLaughlin from V8 Super Cars,” Power said. “Getting a couple guys from Europe would be cool.”

